Plane crashes after landing in Istanbul
First responders work at the site of the Pegasus Airlines plane that overran the runway and crashed, at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, Turkey, February 5. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport from Izmir skidded off the runway after landing and crashed on Wednesday, injuring 21 people, Turkish officials said. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The plane split into three pieces after what Transport Minister Cahit Turhan called a rough landing, adding that there were no fatalities. He said flights waiting to land in Sabiha Gokcen were diverted to Istanbul Airport. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said the plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Turkey's western province of Izmir. Emergency response teams had taken 21 people to hospital and evacuation efforts were continuing, Yerlikaya said. ...more
Footage on Turkish media showed the plane's fuselage, as well as a section of it near the tail, had broken off. Passengers were being led out as the plane lay on a patch of grass next to the runway. Dozens of emergency response personnel were taking...more
Earlier footage showed part of the exterior of the plane had caught on fire, which Anadolu said was put out by firefighters. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Firefighters use an extended boom as they work at the site of the Pegasus Airlines plane that overran the runway and crashed, at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Firefighters and rescue teams are seen next to the wreckage of a plane after it crashed at Sabiha Gokcen airport in Istanbul. REUTERS/Stringer
