Plane skids off Honduran runway
Firefighters take cover from firefighting foam applied onto the wreckage of a Gulfstream G200 aircraft that skidded off the runway during landing at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Rescue workers next to the wreckage of a Gulfstream G200 aircraft that skidded off the runway during landing at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Firefighters stand near the Gulfstream G200 aircraft. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A crane lifts the wreckage of the Gulfstream G200 aircraft. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic technicians and police officers from the Honduran National Police inspect the wreckage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Firefighters stand next to the aircraft. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A forensic technician takes pictures of the landing gear. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
The wreckage of the Gulfstream G200 aircraft that skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A soldier keeps watch as a firefighter walks by the wreckage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Rescue workers recover luggage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Firefighters and rescue personnel stand near the Gulfstream G200 aircraft. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Workers at the wreckage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A crane lifts the wreckage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A crane lifts the wreckage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A trailer is loaded with the wreckage of the Gulfstream G200 aircraft. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
