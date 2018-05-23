Edition:
Wed May 23, 2018

Plane skids off Honduran runway

Firefighters take cover from firefighting foam applied onto the wreckage of a Gulfstream G200 aircraft that skidded off the runway during landing at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Rescue workers next to the wreckage of a Gulfstream G200 aircraft that skidded off the runway during landing at Toncontin International Airport in Tegucigalpa. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Firefighters stand near the Gulfstream G200 aircraft. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A crane lifts the wreckage of the Gulfstream G200 aircraft. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Forensic technicians and police officers from the Honduran National Police inspect the wreckage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Firefighters stand next to the aircraft. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A forensic technician takes pictures of the landing gear. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
The wreckage of the Gulfstream G200 aircraft that skidded off the runway. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A soldier keeps watch as a firefighter walks by the wreckage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Rescue workers recover luggage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Firefighters and rescue personnel stand near the Gulfstream G200 aircraft. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
Workers at the wreckage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A crane lifts the wreckage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A crane lifts the wreckage. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
A trailer is loaded with the wreckage of the Gulfstream G200 aircraft. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 22, 2018
