Pictures | Sun May 5, 2019 | 4:15pm EDT

Plane slides off Florida runway

A view of the Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 that overran the runway at NAS Jacksonville and came to rest in the St Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. NTSB/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2019
