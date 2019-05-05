Plane slides off Florida runway
A view of the Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 that overran the runway at NAS Jacksonville and came to rest in the St Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. NTSB/via REUTERS
A view of the Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 that overran the runway at NAS Jacksonville and came to rest in the St Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. NTSB/via REUTERS
A Miami Air, Boeing 737 aircraft from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, sits in shallow water of the St Johns River after it slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
A Boeing 737 aircraft, carrying 136 passengers and seven crew from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, sits in shallow water of the St Johns River after it slid off the runway at Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Florida. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
U.S. Navy and local emergency services personnel work at the site where a Miami Air, Boeing 737 aircraft from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, slid off the runway and into the St Johns River at Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Florida. U.S....more
A Miami Air, Boeing 737 aircraft from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, sits in shallow water of the St Johns River after it slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
A Miami Air, Boeing 737 aircraft from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, sits in shallow water of the St Johns River after it slid off the runway at Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Florida. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Passengers and crew receive initial medical evaluations and debriefing in hangar 117 at Naval Station Jacksonville after their Miami Air, Boeing 737 aircraft, from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, slid off the runway and into the St Johns River at...more
National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator Dan Boggs holds the flight data recorder recovered from the Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 that overran the runway at NAS Jacksonville and came to rest in the St Johns River in...more
