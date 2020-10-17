Plastic pollution for sale at New York pop-up store
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store, a pop-up to raise awareness of the environmental issues with plastics in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks past the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A product made entirely of plastic bags is pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A cameraman takes video of products made entirely of plastic bags at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man stands outside the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker looks at products at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman takes photos of products at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker looks at products at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread
A seismic shift in behavior is having profound repercussions across the supply chain for suits and formal wear, upending a sartorial sector spanning every...
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Jewish faithful celebrate Sukkot with masks, social distancing
The Jewish holiday of Sukkot, when worshippers build an outdoor hut called a sukkah, has been altered this year with pared-down prayers and social distancing.
How COVID is changing the way we work
The future of the world's workplaces and societies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
Nearly 18 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
Thai police use water cannons on defiant protesters
Thai police used water cannons and pushed forward with riot shields and batons on Friday to try to disperse thousands of protesters who defied a ban on protests for a second day.
Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti
Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.
South African white farmers, rival Black protesters face off over farm murder case
White South African farmers and rival Black protesters hurled abuse and threats at each other ahead of a court hearing in a murder case that has exposed still simmering racial tensions 26 years after the end of apartheid.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Biden and Trump hold dueling town halls
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Donald Trump held dueling televised town halls after their second planned debate was canceled.
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign
The Democratic challenger, holding a double-digit advantage in some national polls, continues his campaign with less than three weeks to go until Election Day.
Virus cases surge across shaken Europe
European nations are imposing curfews, closing schools, and enlisting student medics as overwhelmed authorities face the nightmare scenario of a COVID resurgence at the onset of winter.
Back to school with COVID rules
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing.