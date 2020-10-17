Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 16, 2020

Plastic pollution for sale at New York pop-up store

Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store, a pop-up to raise awareness of the environmental issues with plastics in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man walks past the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A product made entirely of plastic bags is pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A cameraman takes video of products made entirely of plastic bags at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A man stands outside the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A worker looks at products at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A woman takes photos of products at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
A worker looks at products at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Products made entirely of plastic bags are pictured at the Plastic Bag Store. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
