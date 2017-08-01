Playing underwater in Croatia
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Next Slideshows
Women's-only motorcycle rally
Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.
A flurry of flamingos
Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave
Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.