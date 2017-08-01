Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 1, 2017 | 4:40pm EDT

Playing underwater in Croatia

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
1 / 11
Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
2 / 11
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
3 / 11
A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
4 / 11
A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
5 / 11
A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
6 / 11
A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
7 / 11
A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
8 / 11
A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
9 / 11
A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
10 / 11
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Women's-only motorcycle rally

Women's-only motorcycle rally

Next Slideshows

Women's-only motorcycle rally

Women's-only motorcycle rally

Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.

Aug 01 2017
A flurry of flamingos

A flurry of flamingos

Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.

Aug 01 2017
Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.

Aug 01 2017
Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave

Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave

Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

Aug 01 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Protests over Kenya's cancelled election

Opposition protests in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.

Humans of Iran

Humans of Iran

A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast