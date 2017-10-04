Plight of the Rohingya
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A newly arrived Rohingya refugee waits to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Nobi Hossain wades through the water carrying his elderly relative Sona Banu as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh....more
Gultaz Begum, who said she fled from Myanmar with her seven children after she was shot in the eye, her husband killed and village burnt, rests at the ward for Rohingya refugees in Sadar hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees collapse from exhaustion as they arrive by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An albino Rohingya refugee poses for a picture in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar for forty days after her house...more
A woman carries her ill child in a refugee camp at Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees rest after arriving by a small wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Lalu Miya cries over the bodies of his wife and children, who died after a boat with Rohingya refugees capsized as they were fleeing Myanmar, before the funeral just behind Inani Beach near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Miya, whose family was on the boat...more
A Rohingya refugee carries her child in a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee reacts as people scuffle while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Discarded items of clothing in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts as people wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Military and local security personnel keep Rohingya refugees in line as they queue for aid at Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee perspires while waiting to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks to a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rohingya refugees walk to the shore with his belongings after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees scuffle as aid is distributed in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees carry their child as they walk through water after crossing border by boat through the Naf River in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees stands in an open place during heavy rain, as they are hold by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after illegally crossing the border, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Rohingya refugee boy looks on as he stands in a queue to receive relief supplies given by local people in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Rohingya refugee girl at a camp in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women carry children through the water as hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) tells a Rohingya girl not to come on Bangladesh side, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
