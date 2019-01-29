Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 29, 2019 | 6:30pm EST

Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold

Trucks drive amidst heavy snow near Fargo, North Dakota, on Tuesday. Carol Bauer/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A student dressed for subzero temperatures walks to class at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Frozen Lake Michigan is pictured in St. Joseph, Michigan, on Tuesday. Joshua Nowicki via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
People push a car stuck in snow in Chicago on Tuesday. Twitter @ChiNeighbor/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Trees covered in snow in Maryville, Tennessee, on Tuesday. @TNWeatherCenter/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A student reacts to subzero temperatures while walking to class at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A road pictured in heavy snow near Wahpeton, North Dakota, on Tuesday. Carol Bauer/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Frozen Lake Michigan is pictured in St. Joseph, Michigan, on Tuesday. Joshua Nowicki via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A snow-covered street is seen in Saint Paul on Tuesday. Mark J. Westpfahl/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2019
Students huddle in subzero temperature windchill while walking to class at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Frozen Lake Michigan is pictured in St. Joseph, Michigan, on Tuesday. Joshua Nowicki via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
A student's glasses fog in subzero temperatures at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Frozen Lake Michigan is pictured in St. Joseph, Michigan, on Tuesday. Joshua Nowicki via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
Frozen Lake Michigan is pictured in St. Joseph, Michigan, on Tuesday. Joshua Nowicki via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 29, 2019
