Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold
Trucks drive amidst heavy snow near Fargo, North Dakota, on Tuesday. Carol Bauer/via REUTERS
A student dressed for subzero temperatures walks to class at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Frozen Lake Michigan is pictured in St. Joseph, Michigan, on Tuesday. Joshua Nowicki via REUTERS
People push a car stuck in snow in Chicago on Tuesday. Twitter @ChiNeighbor/via REUTERS
Trees covered in snow in Maryville, Tennessee, on Tuesday. @TNWeatherCenter/via REUTERS
A student reacts to subzero temperatures while walking to class at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A road pictured in heavy snow near Wahpeton, North Dakota, on Tuesday. Carol Bauer/via REUTERS
A snow-covered street is seen in Saint Paul on Tuesday. Mark J. Westpfahl/via REUTERS
Students huddle in subzero temperature windchill while walking to class at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A student's glasses fog in subzero temperatures at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis on Tuesday. REUTERS/Eric Miller
