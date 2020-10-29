Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 29, 2020 | 12:02pm EDT

Police and protesters clash outside ICE facility in Portland

Demonstrators clash with federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Federal and Portland police members are seen during a demonstration at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
A demonstrator lies in front of &nbsp;federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Demonstrators clash with federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Demonstrators clash with federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Federal and Portland police detain a demonstrator outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Federal and Portland police detain a demonstrator at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Demonstrators clash with federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Police are seen during demonstration at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
Federal and Portland police detain a demonstrator at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2020
