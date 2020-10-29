Police and protesters clash outside ICE facility in Portland
Demonstrators clash with federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Federal and Portland police members are seen during a demonstration at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A demonstrator lies in front of federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators clash with federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators clash with federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Federal and Portland police detain a demonstrator outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Federal and Portland police detain a demonstrator at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Demonstrators clash with federal and Portland police at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Police are seen during demonstration at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Federal and Portland police detain a demonstrator at Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, October 29. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Civilians in crossfire as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict deepens
Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over...
Inside Trump's packed mega-rallies
Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his recent campaign rallies.
Trump and Biden enter final week of election campaign
With less than a week to go until election day, Joe Biden holds a comfortable lead over Donald Trump in national polls.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 75 million Americans have cast advance ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between...
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Hurricane Zeta slams Louisiana
Hurricane Zeta smashed into Louisiana with 110-mile-per-hour winds and what government trackers called "a life-threatening storm surge," the third hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast state this year.
Trump vs Biden: Scenes from the dueling campaigns
Images from the campaign trail ahead of Tuesday's election.
Key events in North Korea-U.S. ties during the Trump presidency
North Korea's Kim Jong Un awaits the winner of next week's U.S. presidential election armed with greater leverage in their high-stakes nuclear diplomacy thanks to a more powerful and versatile arsenal of weapons than at the start of the Trump presidency.
Philadelphia sets citywide curfew to quell unrest after shooting of Black man
Street protests break out in Philadelphia after police shoot and kill a Black man they said had been armed with a knife.
Civilians in crossfire as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict deepens
Azerbaijan and Armenia accuse each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave.
Inside Trump's packed mega-rallies
Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his recent campaign rallies.
Trump and Biden enter final week of election campaign
With less than a week to go until election day, Joe Biden holds a comfortable lead over Donald Trump in national polls.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 75 million Americans have cast advance ballots in the presidential election, signaling a potential record turnout for the Nov. 3 matchup between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.