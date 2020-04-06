Edition:
Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

A Somali policeman attempts to disperse revellers swimming in the Indian Ocean near Lido beach, as part of measures to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus, in Mogadishu, April 3. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules in New Delhi, India, March 25. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Israeli police detain an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during scuffles as police enforce a partial lockdown against the coronavirus outbreak in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, March 30. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Police community support officer speaks with a person as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in Brighton, Britain, April 4. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Members of Guatemala's National Civil Police escort men detained for breaking the curfew in Guatemala City, April 3. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Los Angeles Police Department officers check the purpose for passenger travel at Union Station in Los Angeles, California, April 4. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

People hold their ears while doing sit-ups as a punishment for breaking a lockdown in Chennai, India, April 1. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A government official uses a whip to attempt to disperse civilians who gathered to access relief food rations, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 2. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

A Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown imposed by the government in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 29. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A member of Guatemala's National Civil Police handcuffs a man for breaking the curfew imposed as part of the government's measures against coronavirus in Guatemala City, April 3. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Members of Rapid Action Force patrol a neighborhood to urge people to remain indoors in Ahmedabad, India, April 1. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Police officers patrol in Boeckler park in Kreuzberg district, Berlin, Germany, April 4. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

Police officer Rajesh Babu, wearing a helmet depicting coronavirus, requests a commuter to stay at home in Chennai, India, March 28. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man is detained by Israeli police as they enforce government restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem, March 31. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown in Kathmandu, March 28. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A member of the South African National Defence Force checks documents of a resident as they patrol in an attempt to enforce a nationwide lockdown in Alexandra township, South Africa, March 28. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer gives instructions to pedestrians, after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown, during a snowfall in Moscow's Red Square, March 31. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Police officers make sure a play area is not used, as the spread of the coronavirus continues, in High Wycombe, Britain, March 26. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Men sit on the back of a police truck after being detained by members of Guatemala's National Civil Police for breaking the curfew in Guatemala City, April 3. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

A Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown in Kathmandu, March 28. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thai police officers wearing protective masks stop a man on a motorcycle at a checkpoint in Bangkok, April 3. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A police officer orders a sunbather to leave the Leblon beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Soldiers and a police officer are seen among shacks as authorities attempt to enforce a nationwide lockdown in Khayelitsha township near Cape Town, South Africa, March 27. Reuters/Mike Hutchings

