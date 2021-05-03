Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon May 3, 2021 | 6:25pm EDT

Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium

A police officer sprays tear gas at a man during clashes as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2021. Police fired water cannons and tear gas in the park to break up an anti-lockdown party of several hundred people designed to defy coronavirus social distancing rules. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A police officer sprays tear gas at a man during clashes as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2021. Police fired water...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A police officer sprays tear gas at a man during clashes as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2021. Police fired water cannons and tear gas in the park to break up an anti-lockdown party of several hundred people designed to defy coronavirus social distancing rules. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 30
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes. The crowd of mostly young people responded to a post on Facebook announcing the unauthorized party. It took place a month after police cleared 2,000 people who gathered in the same Bois de la Cambre park for la Boum (the party), an event that had begun as an April Fool's joke. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes. The crowd of mostly young people responded to a post on Facebook announcing the unauthorized party. It took place a month after police cleared 2,000 people who gathered in the same Bois de la Cambre...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes. The crowd of mostly young people responded to a post on Facebook announcing the unauthorized party. It took place a month after police cleared 2,000 people who gathered in the same Bois de la Cambre park for la Boum (the party), an event that had begun as an April Fool's joke. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 30
Attendees hold a placard that reads "The masks must be removed". The follow-up Boum 2 event on May 1, a traditional day for demonstrations, was held a week before the Belgian government allows cafe and bar terraces to open and lets groups of more than four people meet outside in a relaxation of COVID-19 rules. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Attendees hold a placard that reads "The masks must be removed". The follow-up Boum 2 event on May 1, a traditional day for demonstrations, was held a week before the Belgian government allows cafe and bar terraces to open and lets groups of more...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Attendees hold a placard that reads "The masks must be removed". The follow-up Boum 2 event on May 1, a traditional day for demonstrations, was held a week before the Belgian government allows cafe and bar terraces to open and lets groups of more than four people meet outside in a relaxation of COVID-19 rules. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 30
A woman throws an object at police vehicle during clashes. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo urged Belgians to stay united and not "fall into this trap." Facebook also took down the Boum 2 post after a request from Belgian prosecutors, who warned partygoers they risked being detained or fined. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman throws an object at police vehicle during clashes. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo urged Belgians to stay united and not "fall into this trap." Facebook also took down the Boum 2 post after a request from Belgian prosecutors, who warned...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A woman throws an object at police vehicle during clashes. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo urged Belgians to stay united and not "fall into this trap." Facebook also took down the Boum 2 post after a request from Belgian prosecutors, who warned partygoers they risked being detained or fined. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 30
Detained men lie on the ground during clashes. Police said several hundred people still attended. After a calm start with groups chanting "freedom," the police announced on social media that attendees were not observing public safety measures and that they would intervene. Many people were not wearing masks, a requirement anywhere in public in the Belgian capital. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Detained men lie on the ground during clashes. Police said several hundred people still attended. After a calm start with groups chanting "freedom," the police announced on social media that attendees were not observing public safety measures and...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Detained men lie on the ground during clashes. Police said several hundred people still attended. After a calm start with groups chanting "freedom," the police announced on social media that attendees were not observing public safety measures and that they would intervene. Many people were not wearing masks, a requirement anywhere in public in the Belgian capital. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 30
A person throws back a tear gas grenade during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A person throws back a tear gas grenade during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A person throws back a tear gas grenade during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 30
People clash with each other. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People clash with each other. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People clash with each other. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 30
Police officers run during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Police officers run during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police officers run during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 30
A man throws a piece of wood during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man throws a piece of wood during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A man throws a piece of wood during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 30
A police officer holds his weapon during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A police officer holds his weapon during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A police officer holds his weapon during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 30
A man gestures next to police officers as people gather in the park. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man gestures next to police officers as people gather in the park. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A man gestures next to police officers as people gather in the park. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 30
Men are seen during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Men are seen during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Men are seen during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 30
A person wears a horse mask as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of Belgium's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) social distancing measures and restrictions, in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A person wears a horse mask as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of Belgium's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) social distancing measures and restrictions, in Brussels, Belgium May 1,...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A person wears a horse mask as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of Belgium's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) social distancing measures and restrictions, in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 30
Police detain people during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Police detain people during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police detain people during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 30
People react during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People react during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People react during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 30
A woman hands a flower to a police officer. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman hands a flower to a police officer. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A woman hands a flower to a police officer. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 30
Police officers scuffle with a man. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Police officers scuffle with a man. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police officers scuffle with a man. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
17 / 30
Police disperse people during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Police disperse people during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police disperse people during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 30
A police vehicle pushes burning wood during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A police vehicle pushes burning wood during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A police vehicle pushes burning wood during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 30
Police officers detain a person during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Police officers detain a person during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police officers detain a person during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 30
Police officers carry shields during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Police officers carry shields during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police officers carry shields during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
21 / 30
Police officers take position during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Police officers take position during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police officers take position during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
22 / 30
A man rides a bicycle past police officers as people gather. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man rides a bicycle past police officers as people gather. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A man rides a bicycle past police officers as people gather. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
23 / 30
People are doused by a water cannon. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People are doused by a water cannon. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People are doused by a water cannon. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
24 / 30
A police officer detains a man during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A police officer detains a man during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A police officer detains a man during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
25 / 30
People clash with the police as they gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People clash with the police as they gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People clash with the police as they gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
26 / 30
A person holding an umbrella is doused by a water cannon during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A person holding an umbrella is doused by a water cannon during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A person holding an umbrella is doused by a water cannon during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
27 / 30
A demonstrator wearing a face mask holds a placard at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A demonstrator wearing a face mask holds a placard at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A demonstrator wearing a face mask holds a placard at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
28 / 30
Police extinguish a fire. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Police extinguish a fire. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Police extinguish a fire. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
29 / 30
Attendees scuffle as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Attendees scuffle as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Attendees scuffle as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections...

Next Slideshows

India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

India's daily COVID-19 shots have fallen sharply from an all-time high reached last month, as domestic companies struggle to boost supplies and imports are...

6:17pm EDT
Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Live music returns to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence, as the English city of Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival...

1:57pm EDT
Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments on World Press Freedom Day.

1:04pm EDT
Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Israel observed a day of mourning for 45 people crushed to death at a Jewish religious festival, with flags lowered to half-staff and questions raised about...

9:49am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police

Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered at a North Carolina church to mourn Andrew Brown, a Black man shot to death last month by sheriff's deputies - the latest in a national spate of killings to trigger demands for racial justice.

India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar

India's daily COVID-19 shots have fallen sharply from an all-time high reached last month, as domestic companies struggle to boost supplies and imports are limited while the country's health system struggles with new COVID-19 cases.

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Celebrating Orthodox Easter

Orthodox Christians around the world mark the Easter holiday, with celebrations scaled back because of the pandemic.

Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool

Live music returns to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence, as the English city of Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival to test whether such events spread the virus.

Journalists in the line of fire

Journalists in the line of fire

Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments on World Press Freedom Day.

Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede

Israel observed a day of mourning for 45 people crushed to death at a Jewish religious festival, with flags lowered to half-staff and questions raised about accountability for one of the country's worst civilian disasters.

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million

The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case

Police responding to reports of a kidnapping found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation.

Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit and jockey John Velazquez stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the $3 million Run for the Roses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast