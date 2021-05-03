Police break up anti-lockdown party in Belgium
A police officer sprays tear gas at a man during clashes as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of coronavirus restrictions, in Brussels, Belgium May 1, 2021. Police fired water...more
A man is doused by a water cannon during clashes. The crowd of mostly young people responded to a post on Facebook announcing the unauthorized party. It took place a month after police cleared 2,000 people who gathered in the same Bois de la Cambre...more
Attendees hold a placard that reads "The masks must be removed". The follow-up Boum 2 event on May 1, a traditional day for demonstrations, was held a week before the Belgian government allows cafe and bar terraces to open and lets groups of more...more
A woman throws an object at police vehicle during clashes. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo urged Belgians to stay united and not "fall into this trap." Facebook also took down the Boum 2 post after a request from Belgian prosecutors, who warned...more
Detained men lie on the ground during clashes. Police said several hundred people still attended. After a calm start with groups chanting "freedom," the police announced on social media that attendees were not observing public safety measures and...more
A person throws back a tear gas grenade during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People clash with each other. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police officers run during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man throws a piece of wood during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A police officer holds his weapon during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man gestures next to police officers as people gather in the park. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Men are seen during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A person wears a horse mask as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party called "La Boum 2" in defiance of Belgium's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) social distancing measures and restrictions, in Brussels, Belgium May 1,...more
Police detain people during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People react during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman hands a flower to a police officer. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police officers scuffle with a man. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police disperse people during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A police vehicle pushes burning wood during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police officers detain a person during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police officers carry shields during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police officers take position during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A man rides a bicycle past police officers as people gather. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People are doused by a water cannon. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A police officer detains a man during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People clash with the police as they gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A person holding an umbrella is doused by a water cannon during clashes. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A demonstrator wearing a face mask holds a placard at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Police extinguish a fire. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Attendees scuffle as people gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Next Slideshows
India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar
India's daily COVID-19 shots have fallen sharply from an all-time high reached last month, as domestic companies struggle to boost supplies and imports are...
Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool
Live music returns to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence, as the English city of Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival...
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments on World Press Freedom Day.
Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede
Israel observed a day of mourning for 45 people crushed to death at a Jewish religious festival, with flags lowered to half-staff and questions raised about...
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning Andrew Brown Jr., Black man killed by North Carolina police
Family, friends and civil rights leaders gathered at a North Carolina church to mourn Andrew Brown, a Black man shot to death last month by sheriff's deputies - the latest in a national spate of killings to trigger demands for racial justice.
India's vaccinations plummet as coronavirus infections soar
India's daily COVID-19 shots have fallen sharply from an all-time high reached last month, as domestic companies struggle to boost supplies and imports are limited while the country's health system struggles with new COVID-19 cases.
Celebrating Orthodox Easter
Orthodox Christians around the world mark the Easter holiday, with celebrations scaled back because of the pandemic.
Thousands revel at trial music festival in Liverpool
Live music returns to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence, as the English city of Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival to test whether such events spread the virus.
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments on World Press Freedom Day.
Israel holds day of mourning after deadly stampede
Israel observed a day of mourning for 45 people crushed to death at a Jewish religious festival, with flags lowered to half-staff and questions raised about accountability for one of the country's worst civilian disasters.
Round-the-clock cremations as India's COVID case tally nears 20 million
The world's second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.
More than 90 people found in Houston home in suspected smuggling case
Police responding to reports of a kidnapping found more than 90 people crammed into a two-story suburban Houston home and suspected it was being used in a human smuggling operation.
Medina Spirit wins Kentucky Derby
Medina Spirit and jockey John Velazquez stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the $3 million Run for the Roses.