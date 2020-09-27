Police clash with Portland anti-racism protesters after Proud Boys rally
Members of Proud Boys gather for a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. Hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group rallied in Portland, Oregon in a largely peaceful event with a few hours of speeches and chants, many against...more
People raise their hands during a rally, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. The self-declared "Western chauvinist" Proud Boys had forecast a crowd of at least 10,000 but police said fewer than 1,000 were present. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People pray during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. Dressed in black and yellow polo shirts, "Make America Great Again" hats and body armor, they railed against Democratic leaders in Portland, which...more
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys, one carrying a shield that delivers electrical shocks, load into a van to depart a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. As the Proud Boys rally broke up, Portland Police stopped vehicles for...more
Yellow smoke is seen during a rally, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People embrace as others gather for a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman poses for a photo as people gather for a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters against police violence and racial inequality take part in a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. Police clashed with anti-racism protesters and pushed back members of the press in downtown Portland, Oregon into early Sunday...more
Law enforcement officers push members of the media covering a protest against police violence and racial inequality during unrest in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. Videos published online showed police pushing protesters and photographers to...more
A demonstrator records law enforcement officers at a protest against police violence and racial inequality during unrest in Portland, Oregon, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator burns an American flag during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys attend a rally in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man delivers shields as supporters of the far right group Proud Boys hold a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of the far right group Proud Boys reacts at a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters and members of the far-right group Proud Boys pray before a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A supporter of the far-right group Proud Boys attends a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Lynn James Jackson, of the Confederated Tribes & Bands of the Yakama Nation, speaks about racial inequality alongside members from other groups, during a Black Lives Matter rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A demonstrator carries a U.S. flag during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A law enforcement officer orders a demonstrator to move at a protest against police violence and racial inequality during unrest in Portland, Oregon, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Police officers walk past graffiti during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
An elderly woman reacts during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A woman wearing a face covering sits on the grass with placards as people gather for a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Paul Jennings holds a Black Lives Matter sign as people who participated in the Proud Boys rally exit the park, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man tests a shield with a baseball bat as people gather for a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
