Police clash with Portland anti-racism protesters after Proud Boys rally

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys, one carrying a shield that delivers electrical shocks, load into a van to depart a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. As the Proud Boys rally broke up, Portland Police stopped vehicles for traffic violations, confiscated firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats and shields, and issued two citations for unlawful firearm possession. Police reported four arrests related to the rally and were investigating an assault of a person who was documenting the gathering. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

