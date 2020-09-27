Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Sep 27, 2020

Police clash with Portland anti-racism protesters after Proud Boys rally

Members of Proud Boys gather for a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. Hundreds of supporters of the right-wing Proud Boys group rallied in Portland, Oregon in a largely peaceful event with a few hours of speeches and chants, many against anti-fascists and Black Lives Matter groups which held a counter-protest two miles to the south. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
1 / 28
People raise their hands during a rally, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. The self-declared "Western chauvinist" Proud Boys had forecast a crowd of at least 10,000 but police said fewer than 1,000 were present. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
2 / 28
People pray during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. Dressed in black and yellow polo shirts, "Make America Great Again" hats and body armor, they railed against Democratic leaders in Portland, which has seen four months of near-daily left-wing demonstrations against police violence and racism. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
3 / 28
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys, one carrying a shield that delivers electrical shocks, load into a van to depart a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. As the Proud Boys rally broke up, Portland Police stopped vehicles for traffic violations, confiscated firearms, paintball guns, baseball bats and shields, and issued two citations for unlawful firearm possession. Police reported four arrests related to the rally and were investigating an assault of a person who was documenting the gathering. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
4 / 28
Yellow smoke is seen during a rally, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
5 / 28
People embrace as others gather for a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
6 / 28
A woman poses for a photo as people gather for a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
7 / 28
Protesters against police violence and racial inequality take part in a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. Police clashed with anti-racism protesters and pushed back members of the press in downtown Portland, Oregon into early Sunday morning, making more than 20 arrests. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
8 / 28
Law enforcement officers push members of the media covering a protest against police violence and racial inequality during unrest in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. Videos published online showed police pushing protesters and photographers to the ground and jabbing them with batons as officers drove them out of an area near Portland's federal courthouse. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
9 / 28
A demonstrator records law enforcement officers at a protest against police violence and racial inequality during unrest in Portland, Oregon, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
10 / 28
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
11 / 28
A demonstrator burns an American flag during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
12 / 28
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys attend a rally in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
13 / 28
A man delivers shields as supporters of the far right group Proud Boys hold a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
14 / 28
A supporter of the far right group Proud Boys reacts at a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
15 / 28
Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
16 / 28
Supporters and members of the far-right group Proud Boys pray before a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
17 / 28
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
18 / 28
A supporter of the far-right group Proud Boys attends a rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
19 / 28
Lynn James Jackson, of the Confederated Tribes & Bands of the Yakama Nation, speaks about racial inequality alongside members from other groups, during a Black Lives Matter rally in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
20 / 28
A demonstrator is detained by police officers during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
21 / 28
A demonstrator carries a U.S. flag during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
22 / 28
A law enforcement officer orders a demonstrator to move at a protest against police violence and racial inequality during unrest in Portland, Oregon, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
23 / 28
Police officers walk past graffiti during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
24 / 28
An elderly woman reacts during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
25 / 28
A woman wearing a face covering sits on the grass with placards as people gather for a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
26 / 28
Paul Jennings holds a Black Lives Matter sign as people who participated in the Proud Boys rally exit the park, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
27 / 28
A man tests a shield with a baseball bat as people gather for a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland, Oregon, September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
28 / 28
