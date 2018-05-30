Police clear out Paris migrant camp
A makeshift camp is cleared away as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in tents along a canal in Paris. Police cleared an illegal refugee camp in Paris, in the French government's latest attempt to deal with a migrant influx the...more
A toothbrush is seen on the ground near tents after police evacuated hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A makeshift camp is cleared away after French police evacuated hundreds of migrants living in tents along a canal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants gather by the canal as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A municipal security guard stands in the midst of abandoned tent and belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in tents along a canal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A makeshift camp is cleared away as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in tents along a canal in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
General view of abandoned tents and belongings are seen near the canal as police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Abandoned belongings and food are seen near tents as police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
General view of abandoned tents and belongings are seen near the canal as police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A French CRS policeman stands near tents and left belongings as police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Abandoned shoes are seen near a tent as police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants with their belongings stand in line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants with their belongings form a line as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Migrants with their belongings board a bus as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A migrant carries his belongings as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A migrant carries his belongings near tents as French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police evacuate hundreds of migrants living in makeshift camps in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
