Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 23, 2020 | 2:03pm EDT

Police clear protesters around White House

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers detain a man as they clear the entire area around Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers detain a man as they clear the entire area around Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers detain a man as they clear the entire area around Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
1 / 15
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers detain a man as they clear the entire area around Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers detain a man as they clear the entire area around Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers detain a man as they clear the entire area around Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
2 / 15
A Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officer pulls up a tent as police clear the Black Lives Matter Plaza area in front of St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officer pulls up a tent as police clear the Black Lives Matter Plaza area in front of St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officer pulls up a tent as police clear the Black Lives Matter Plaza area in front of St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
3 / 15
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers clear the entire Black Lives Matter Plaza area of protesters, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers clear the entire Black Lives Matter Plaza area of protesters, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers clear the entire Black Lives Matter Plaza area of protesters, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
4 / 15
A tent is stuffed into a garbage truck as a protester encampment is cleared out across from the White House, June 23. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A tent is stuffed into a garbage truck as a protester encampment is cleared out across from the White House, June 23.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A tent is stuffed into a garbage truck as a protester encampment is cleared out across from the White House, June 23.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 15
A man yells at Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers blocking off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House as they clear the entire area, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A man yells at Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers blocking off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House as they clear the entire area, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A man yells at Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers blocking off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House as they clear the entire area, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
6 / 15
Workers place a 'Black House Autonomous Zone' sign into a dumpster for disposal near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Workers place a 'Black House Autonomous Zone' sign into a dumpster for disposal near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Workers place a 'Black House Autonomous Zone' sign into a dumpster for disposal near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
7 / 15
The word 'Killer' is seen on the statue of U.S. President Andrew Jackson across from the White House a day after protesters attempted to tear down the statue, June 23. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The word 'Killer' is seen on the statue of U.S. President Andrew Jackson across from the White House a day after protesters attempted to tear down the statue, June 23.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
The word 'Killer' is seen on the statue of U.S. President Andrew Jackson across from the White House a day after protesters attempted to tear down the statue, June 23.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 15
A man talks to Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers blocking off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A man talks to Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers blocking off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A man talks to Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers blocking off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
9 / 15
Items from a protester encampment are cleared out across from the White House, June 23. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Items from a protester encampment are cleared out across from the White House, June 23.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Items from a protester encampment are cleared out across from the White House, June 23.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
10 / 15
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers block off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers block off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers block off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 15
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers walk up the middle of Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street towards the White House as they clear the entire area of protesters, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers walk up the middle of Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street towards the White House as they clear the entire area of protesters, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers walk up the middle of Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street towards the White House as they clear the entire area of protesters, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
12 / 15
A Washington, D.C. public works employee clears away food supplies donated for protesters behind city police officers near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A Washington, D.C. public works employee clears away food supplies donated for protesters behind city police officers near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A Washington, D.C. public works employee clears away food supplies donated for protesters behind city police officers near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
13 / 15
A tent and a bicycle are put into a garbage truck as a protester encampment is cleared out across from the White House, June 23. &nbsp;REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A tent and a bicycle are put into a garbage truck as a protester encampment is cleared out across from the White House, June 23.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A tent and a bicycle are put into a garbage truck as a protester encampment is cleared out across from the White House, June 23.  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 15
A person looks out of their tent as Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers approach to clear the Black Lives Matter Plaza area in front of St. John's Episcopal Church of protesters and tents, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A person looks out of their tent as Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers approach to clear the Black Lives Matter Plaza area in front of St. John's Episcopal Church of protesters and tents, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A person looks out of their tent as Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers approach to clear the Black Lives Matter Plaza area in front of St. John's Episcopal Church of protesters and tents, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Next Slideshows

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

1:19pm EDT
Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting

Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting

Mourners gather at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside an Atlanta...

12:55pm EDT
Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House, scrawling "killer scum" on...

12:34pm EDT
Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in New York City

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in New York City

Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by lockdown...

11:08am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.

Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting

Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting

Mourners gather at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant almost two weeks ago.

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House

Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House, scrawling "killer scum" on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police intervened.

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in New York City

Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in New York City

Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by lockdown restrictions.

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after exhibition tournament

Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after exhibition tournament

Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, has tested positive for coronavirus after playing in his Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic

Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast