Police clear protesters around White House
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers detain a man as they clear the entire area around Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers detain a man as they clear the entire area around Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officer pulls up a tent as police clear the Black Lives Matter Plaza area in front of St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers clear the entire Black Lives Matter Plaza area of protesters, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A tent is stuffed into a garbage truck as a protester encampment is cleared out across from the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man yells at Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers blocking off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House as they clear the entire area, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Workers place a 'Black House Autonomous Zone' sign into a dumpster for disposal near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The word 'Killer' is seen on the statue of U.S. President Andrew Jackson across from the White House a day after protesters attempted to tear down the statue, June 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man talks to Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers blocking off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Items from a protester encampment are cleared out across from the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers block off Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers walk up the middle of Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street towards the White House as they clear the entire area of protesters, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A Washington, D.C. public works employee clears away food supplies donated for protesters behind city police officers near the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A tent and a bicycle are put into a garbage truck as a protester encampment is cleared out across from the White House, June 23. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A person looks out of their tent as Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officers approach to clear the Black Lives Matter Plaza area in front of St. John's Episcopal Church of protesters and tents, June 23. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Next Slideshows
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting
Mourners gather at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside an Atlanta...
Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House
Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House, scrawling "killer scum" on...
Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in New York City
Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by lockdown...
MORE IN PICTURES
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19 as some countries fear a second wave of cases.
Mourning for Rayshard Brooks after Atlanta police shooting
Mourners gather at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant almost two weeks ago.
Protesters fail to bring down Andrew Jackson statue near White House
Protesters tried tearing down a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in a park near the White House, scrawling "killer scum" on its pedestal and pulling at ropes tied to the monument before police intervened.
Constant fireworks frazzle nerves in New York City
Complaints are skyrocketing about thundering fireworks exploding over otherwise quiet U.S. neighborhoods, fraying nerves already frazzled by lockdown restrictions.
Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after exhibition tournament
Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, has tested positive for coronavirus after playing in his Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.
Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.
Back to school: Learning to keep apart as classes reopen
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
Class of 2020: Graduating in a pandemic
Students graduate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.