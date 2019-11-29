Police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University

A police officer examines forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Police said they found more than 3,000 Molotov cocktails and hundreds of bottles of corrosive liquids on the campus. It was...more

A police officer examines forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Police said they found more than 3,000 Molotov cocktails and hundreds of bottles of corrosive liquids on the campus. It was unclear whether any protesters remained at the university on Friday but police have said arrests are not a priority and anyone found would first be given medical treatment. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

