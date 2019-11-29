Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Nov 28, 2019 | 11:40pm EST

Police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Member of a safety team established by police and local authorities inspects around a statue of Dr Sun Yat-sen, as they assess and clear unsafe items at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2019. Hundreds of police officers entered the ruined campus of Polytechnic University on Thursday to collect evidence, removing dangerous items including thousands of petrol bombs, arrows and chemicals which had been strewn around the site. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Member of a safety team established by police and local authorities inspects around a statue of Dr Sun Yat-sen, as they assess and clear unsafe items at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2019. Hundreds of police...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Member of a safety team established by police and local authorities inspects around a statue of Dr Sun Yat-sen, as they assess and clear unsafe items at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2019. Hundreds of police officers entered the ruined campus of Polytechnic University on Thursday to collect evidence, removing dangerous items including thousands of petrol bombs, arrows and chemicals which had been strewn around the site. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
1 / 20
A police officer examines forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Police said they found more than 3,000 Molotov cocktails and hundreds of bottles of corrosive liquids on the campus. It was unclear whether any protesters remained at the university on Friday but police have said arrests are not a priority and anyone found would first be given medical treatment. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A police officer examines forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Police said they found more than 3,000 Molotov cocktails and hundreds of bottles of corrosive liquids on the campus. It was...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A police officer examines forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Police said they found more than 3,000 Molotov cocktails and hundreds of bottles of corrosive liquids on the campus. It was unclear whether any protesters remained at the university on Friday but police have said arrests are not a priority and anyone found would first be given medical treatment. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
2 / 20
Firefighters examine debris left by protesters at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Chow Yat-ming, a senior police officer said on Thursday night that the police would be able to finish their investigations by Friday. All officers would leave the site thereafter, enabling people to freely enter and exit the campus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Firefighters examine debris left by protesters at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Chow Yat-ming, a senior police officer said on Thursday night that the police would be able to finish their...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Firefighters examine debris left by protesters at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Chow Yat-ming, a senior police officer said on Thursday night that the police would be able to finish their investigations by Friday. All officers would leave the site thereafter, enabling people to freely enter and exit the campus. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 20
Police and firefighting personnel move Molotov cocktails, flammable materials and liquids into a corner, inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Polytechnic University, located on Kowloon peninsula was turned into a battleground in mid-November, when protesters barricaded themselves in and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas. About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Police and firefighting personnel move Molotov cocktails, flammable materials and liquids into a corner, inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Polytechnic University, located on Kowloon peninsula was...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Police and firefighting personnel move Molotov cocktails, flammable materials and liquids into a corner, inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Polytechnic University, located on Kowloon peninsula was turned into a battleground in mid-November, when protesters barricaded themselves in and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas. About 1,100 people were arrested last week, some while trying to escape. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
4 / 20
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
5 / 20
Police officers examine forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police officers examine forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Police officers examine forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
6 / 20
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities look through a laboratory at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities look through a laboratory at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities look through a laboratory at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
7 / 20
A police officer examines forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A police officer examines forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A police officer examines forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 20
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities walk at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities walk at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities walk at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
9 / 20
A member of a safety team established by police and local authorities is seen on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A member of a safety team established by police and local authorities is seen on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
A member of a safety team established by police and local authorities is seen on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
10 / 20
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities look on as they assess and clear unsafe items at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities look on as they assess and clear unsafe items at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities look on as they assess and clear unsafe items at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
11 / 20
Police officers examine forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police officers examine forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Police officers examine forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 20
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
13 / 20
Police and firefighting personnel move Molotov cocktails, flammable materials and liquids into a corner, inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Police and firefighting personnel move Molotov cocktails, flammable materials and liquids into a corner, inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Police and firefighting personnel move Molotov cocktails, flammable materials and liquids into a corner, inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
14 / 20
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities inspect a room at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities inspect a room at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities inspect a room at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
15 / 20
Police officers line up at an evidence collection station at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Police officers line up at an evidence collection station at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
Police officers line up at an evidence collection station at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
16 / 20
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities hold up what is believed to be a molotov cocktail, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities hold up what is believed to be a molotov cocktail, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities hold up what is believed to be a molotov cocktail, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
17 / 20
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
18 / 20
A firefighter examines debris left by protesters at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A firefighter examines debris left by protesters at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 28, 2019
A firefighter examines debris left by protesters at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
19 / 20
Traffic is seen from a broken window inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Traffic is seen from a broken window inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Traffic is seen from a broken window inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Next Slideshows

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

Nov 28 2019
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week...

Nov 28 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Nov 28 2019
Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm...

Nov 28 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Black Friday shopping frenzy across America

Scenes from the post-Thanksgiving bargain hunt.

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan

President Donald Trump made an unannounced Thanksgiving visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan, his first trip to the country since becoming president and a week after a prisoner swap between Washington and Kabul that raised hopes for a revival of peace talks.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Hong Kong protesters stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong, some draped in U.S. flags, stage a "Thanksgiving" rally in response to China warning the U.S. that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to legislation backing anti-government protesters.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Highlights from the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf

Iraq protesters torch Iran consulate in Najaf

Iraqi protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf and set fire to the building bringing a new level of violence to demonstrations aimed at the downfall of a government backed by Tehran.

Violence in Chile resurges

Violence in Chile resurges

More than five weeks of protests over inequality and shabby social services have left at least 26 dead and more than 13,500 injured in Chile.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast