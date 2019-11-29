Police enter Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Member of a safety team established by police and local authorities inspects around a statue of Dr Sun Yat-sen, as they assess and clear unsafe items at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2019. Hundreds of police...more
A police officer examines forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Police said they found more than 3,000 Molotov cocktails and hundreds of bottles of corrosive liquids on the campus. It was...more
Firefighters examine debris left by protesters at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Chow Yat-ming, a senior police officer said on Thursday night that the police would be able to finish their...more
Police and firefighting personnel move Molotov cocktails, flammable materials and liquids into a corner, inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. Polytechnic University, located on Kowloon peninsula was...more
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police officers examine forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities look through a laboratory at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A police officer examines forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities walk at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A member of a safety team established by police and local authorities is seen on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities look on as they assess and clear unsafe items at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police officers examine forensic evidence at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police and firefighting personnel move Molotov cocktails, flammable materials and liquids into a corner, inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities inspect a room at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Police officers line up at an evidence collection station at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities hold up what is believed to be a molotov cocktail, at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Members of a safety team established by police and local authorities arrive on campus to assess and clear unsafe items at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A firefighter examines debris left by protesters at the campus of the Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Traffic is seen from a broken window inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
