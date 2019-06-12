Edition:
Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Hong Kong

Police officers fire tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
An umbrella lies on the ground as tear gas is seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters help a man during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill where tear gas was fired, in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A police officer holds a sign during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A protester gestures during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A protester throws a brick during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Police officers react during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill, near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters are hit by police water cannon during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters march along a street demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A police officer fires tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters gesture during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Police officers climb the stairs during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters react to tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A protester rests during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Police officers fire tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters use their mobile phones as they stand outside HSBC bank headquarters during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Police officers react during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A protester is carried on a stretcher by paramedics during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Police officers fire tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters react during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters react during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Lawmakers Jeremy Tam and Alvin Yeung of the Hong Kong Civic Party speak in front of a row of riot police officers during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Protesters react during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Police officer fires tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters walk amid tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Police officers are seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters react to tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters help pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting who got pepper-sprayed during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/James Pomfret

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
A protester gathers bricks to build a barricade during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill, near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, June 12, 2019
