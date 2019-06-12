Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Hong Kong
Police officers fire tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China, June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An umbrella lies on the ground as tear gas is seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters help a man during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill where tear gas was fired, in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A police officer holds a sign during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A protester gestures during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester throws a brick during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Police officers react during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill, near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters are hit by police water cannon during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters march along a street demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A police officer fires tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters gesture during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers climb the stairs during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters react to tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester rests during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police officers fire tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters use their mobile phones as they stand outside HSBC bank headquarters during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers react during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A protester is carried on a stretcher by paramedics during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Police officers fire tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters react during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters react during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Lawmakers Jeremy Tam and Alvin Yeung of the Hong Kong Civic Party speak in front of a row of riot police officers during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters react during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officer fires tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters walk amid tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Police officers are seen during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters react to tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Protesters help pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting who got pepper-sprayed during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill, in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/James Pomfret
A protester gathers bricks to build a barricade during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill, near the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Protesters march along a road demonstrating against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 12. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Next Slideshows
USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup
The U.S. women's national team started the defense of its Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand.
Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube
Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube River in Budapest, two weeks after it capsized with a group of...
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would...
MORE IN PICTURES
USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup
The U.S. women's national team started the defense of its Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand.
Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube
Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube River in Budapest, two weeks after it capsized with a group of South Korean tourists on board.
Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law
Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.
Balloons over London
Dozens of hot air balloons fill the skies over London as part of the annual Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta.
Women's World Cup: Day 4
Highlights from Day 4 at the Women's World Cup in France.
White nationalists disrupt Detroit pride parade
Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit.
Japan's office chair grand prix
Founded 10 years ago and inspired by Formula One and Le Mans endurance racing, the race sees teams of three battle it out on ordinary office furniture across two gruelling hours to see who can complete the most laps of the 656-foot course.
Women's World Cup: Day 3
Highlights from Day 3 at the Women's World Cup in France.