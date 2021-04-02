Police officer and suspect killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who was killed, poses in an undated photograph. U.S. Capitol Police/Handout via REUTERS
National Guard members patrol as U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
National Guard members stand guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. National Guard troops patrol streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Police stand next to a blue car which was rammed into a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
U.S. Capitol police stand near the incident site where a blue car rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police...more
Members of the National Guard stand along streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Michael Weekes
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
National Guard members patrol streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. law enforcement officers guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Law enforcement officers guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
National Guard troops run towards the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Eisler
People look at the blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
