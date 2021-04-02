Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Apr 2, 2021 | 5:19pm EDT

Police officer and suspect killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol

A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 23
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
2 / 23
U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who was killed, poses in an undated photograph.  U.S. Capitol Police/Handout via REUTERS

U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who was killed, poses in an undated photograph.  U.S. Capitol Police/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who was killed, poses in an undated photograph.  U.S. Capitol Police/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 23
National Guard members patrol as U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

National Guard members patrol as U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
National Guard members patrol as U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
4 / 23
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
5 / 23
National Guard members stand guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

National Guard members stand guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
National Guard members stand guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
6 / 23
U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
7 / 23
U.S. National Guard troops patrol streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Erin Scott

U.S. National Guard troops patrol streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
U.S. National Guard troops patrol streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
8 / 23
Police stand next to a blue car which was rammed into a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

Police stand next to a blue car which was rammed into a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Police stand next to a blue car which was rammed into a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
9 / 23
U.S. Capitol police stand near the incident site where a blue car rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. Capitol police stand near the incident site where a blue car rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol police stand near the incident site where a blue car rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
10 / 23
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police...more

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building in an incident that reportedly resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer, the injury of another officer and the death of the driver as a result of police gunfire on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
11 / 23
Members of the National Guard stand along streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Members of the National Guard stand along streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Members of the National Guard stand along streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
12 / 23
U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Michael Weekes

U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Michael Weekes

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Michael Weekes
Close
13 / 23
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
14 / 23
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
A blue car is seen after ramming a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
15 / 23
U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat at the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
16 / 23
National Guard members patrol streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

National Guard members patrol streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
National Guard members patrol streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 23
U.S. law enforcement officers guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Erin Scott

U.S. law enforcement officers guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
U.S. law enforcement officers guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
18 / 23
U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol police surround a blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 23
Law enforcement officers guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

Law enforcement officers guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
Law enforcement officers guard streets surrounding the U.S. Capitol and congressional office buildings, April 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
20 / 23
U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police investigate following a security threat, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
21 / 23
National Guard troops run towards the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021.   REUTERS/Peter Eisler

National Guard troops run towards the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021.   REUTERS/Peter Eisler

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
National Guard troops run towards the U.S. Capitol, April 2, 2021.   REUTERS/Peter Eisler
Close
22 / 23
People look at the blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

People look at the blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, April 02, 2021
People look at the blue car that rammed a police barricade outside the U.S. Capitol building, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Train crash kills dozens in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades

Train crash kills dozens in Taiwan's deadliest rail...

Next Slideshows

Train crash kills dozens in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades

Train crash kills dozens in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades

A Taiwan express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel after hitting a truck that had slid down a bank onto the track, killing at least 50...

11:34am EDT
Photos of the month: March

Photos of the month: March

Our top photos from March 2021.

Apr 01 2021
Fiery end to SpaceX Starship test launches

Fiery end to SpaceX Starship test launches

Elon Musk's Starship, a series of prototypes for a fully reusable heavy-lift rocket being developed to carry humans and cargo to the moon and Mars, has exploded...

Apr 01 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Apr 01 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Train crash kills dozens in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades

Train crash kills dozens in Taiwan's deadliest rail tragedy in decades

A Taiwan express train with almost 500 aboard derailed in a tunnel after hitting a truck that had slid down a bank onto the track, killing at least 50 passengers and injuring 146 in the island's worst rail disaster in seven decades.

Photos of the month: March

Photos of the month: March

Our top photos from March 2021.

Fiery end to SpaceX Starship test launches

Fiery end to SpaceX Starship test launches

Elon Musk's Starship, a series of prototypes for a fully reusable heavy-lift rocket being developed to carry humans and cargo to the moon and Mars, has exploded during its last four test runs.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Derek Chauvin on trial in death of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin on trial in death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has plead not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges after he was captured on video with his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs.

COVID patients fight to survive

COVID patients fight to survive

Coronavirus patients fight to survive in hospitals around the world.

Brazil buries COVID dead at night as cemeteries struggle to keep up

Brazil buries COVID dead at night as cemeteries struggle to keep up

As Brazil breaks a new record of daily COVID-19 deaths, cemeteries in the South American nation are holding funerals at night to accommodate all the burials.

Cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. reach peak bloom

Cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. reach peak bloom

The cherry blossoms along the U.S. capital's Tidal Basin reach full bloom.

Icelandic volcano could erupt for years, creating 'perfect tourist' attraction

Icelandic volcano could erupt for years, creating 'perfect tourist' attraction

A volcano in Iceland spewing lava into the sky could continue its spectacular display for years, potentially becoming a new tourist attraction on the island known for its natural wonders.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast