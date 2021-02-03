Police officer killed in Capitol siege lies in honor
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died on Jan. 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack on the building, as he lies in...more
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is carried up the East Front steps prior to lying in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff pay their respects to Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick as he lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, February 3, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
A U.S. Capitol Police Officer salutes an urn holding the remains of fellow officer Brian Sicknick, in the Capitol Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Riot damage can be seen as Capitol Police officers prepare for the arrival of the remains of officer Brian Sicknick to lay in honor in the Rotunda, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
An honor guard carries an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and a folded flag up the steps of the U.S Capitol to lie in honor in the Rotunda, February 2, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Capitol Police Officers place the urn holding the remains of fellow officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, on a stand to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, February 2, 2021. Salwan Georges/Pool via REUTERS
Capitol Police Officers pay their respects to fellow officer Brian Sicknick, as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
An honor guard carries an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and a folded flag up the steps of the U.S Capitol to lie in honor in the Rotunda, in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is carried up the East Front steps prior to lying in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand at attention as an urn with the cremated remains of fellow officer Brian Sicknick arrives to the Rotunda at the U.S Capitol to lie in honor, February 2, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, February 2, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS
The family of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick watch as his remains are carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS
A picture of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is seen as people wait for his remains to arrive to lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
A member of the Capitol Police pays respect to late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as he lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S Capitol, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer pay their respects, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Capitol Police Officers pay their respects to fellow officer Brian Sicknick, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Capitol Police Officers arrive carrying the urn holding the remains of fellow officer Brian Sicknick to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Members of the National Guard pay their respects, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
Capitol Police members pay their respects, February 3, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
Police officers wait for the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick to arrive to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Brandon Bell
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Police pay their respects to Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, February 3, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) pays respects as the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the Rotunda, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool
Capitol Police officers pay respects as the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pays her respects to Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, February 3, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
Lawmakers pay their respects to U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, February 3, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
Representative Kevin McCarthy and Representative Steny Hoyer pay their respects to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the Capitol Police pay their respects to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Family members arrive to pay their respects to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
U.S. Capitol Police officers salute as they change the guard before a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, February 3, 2021. Demetrius Freeman/Pool via REUTERS
A man pays respects as the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
The remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
Members of the U.S. Capitol Police wait for the arrival of the urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Capitol Police pay their respects to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S Capitol, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
An honor guard carries an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and a folded flag up the steps of the U.S Capitol, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The family of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick watch as his remains are carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden walk to a wreath as they pay their respects while the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, February 2, 2021. Brendan...more
