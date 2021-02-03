Edition:
Police officer killed in Capitol siege lies in honor

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died on Jan. 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack on the building, as he lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S Capitol in Washington, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is carried up the East Front steps prior to lying in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021.  Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff pay their respects to Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick as he lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, February 3, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A U.S. Capitol Police Officer salutes an urn holding the remains of fellow officer Brian Sicknick, in the Capitol Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Riot damage can be seen as Capitol Police officers prepare for the arrival of the remains of officer Brian Sicknick to lay in honor in the Rotunda, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
An honor guard carries an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and a folded flag up the steps of the U.S Capitol to lie in honor in the Rotunda, February 2, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Capitol Police Officers place the urn holding the remains of fellow officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, on a stand to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, February 2, 2021. Salwan Georges/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Capitol Police Officers pay their respects to fellow officer Brian Sicknick, as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
An honor guard carries an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and a folded flag up the steps of the U.S Capitol to lie in honor in the Rotunda, in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is carried up the East Front steps prior to lying in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021.  Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand at attention as an urn with the cremated remains of fellow officer Brian Sicknick arrives to the Rotunda at the U.S Capitol to lie in honor, February 2, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, February 2, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The family of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick watch as his remains are carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A picture of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is seen as people wait for his remains to arrive to lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A member of the Capitol Police pays respect to late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as he lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S Capitol, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer pay their respects, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Capitol Police Officers pay their respects to fellow officer Brian Sicknick, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Capitol Police Officers arrive carrying the urn holding the remains of fellow officer Brian Sicknick to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Members of the National Guard pay their respects, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Capitol Police members pay their respects, February 3, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Police officers wait for the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick to arrive to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Police pay their respects to Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, February 3, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) pays respects as the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the Rotunda, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Capitol Police officers pay respects as the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pays her respects to Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, February 3, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Lawmakers pay their respects to U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, February 3, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Representative Kevin McCarthy and Representative Steny Hoyer pay their respects to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Members of the Capitol Police pay their respects to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Family members arrive to pay their respects to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police officers salute as they change the guard before a ceremony memorializing U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, February 3, 2021. Demetrius Freeman/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2021
A man pays respects as the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Members of the U.S. Capitol Police wait for the arrival of the urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Members of the Capitol Police pay their respects to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S Capitol, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
An honor guard carries an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and a folded flag up the steps of the U.S Capitol, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The family of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick watch as his remains are carried up the steps of the U.S. Capitol, February 2, 2021. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden walk to a wreath as they pay their respects while the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lay in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
