Pictures | Tue Feb 2, 2021 | 11:37pm EST

Police officer killed in storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor in Washington

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden pay their respects before the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lying in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building after he died on Jan. 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack on the building, in Washington, D.C., February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick are carried up the East Front steps prior to lying in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., February 02, 2021.  Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
An honor guard carries an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and a folded flag up the steps of the U.S Capitol to lie in honor in the Rotunda, in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
An honor guard carries an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and a folded flag up the steps of the U.S Capitol to lie in honor in the Rotunda, in Washington, February 2, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
A U.S. Capitol Police Officer salutes an urn holding the remains of fellow officer Brian Sicknick as he lies in honor in the Capitol Rotunda at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
An honor guard carries an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and a folded flag up the steps of the U.S Capitol to lie in honor in the Rotunda, in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand at attention as an urn with the cremated remains of fellow officer Brian Sicknick arrives to the Rotunda at the U.S Capitol to lie in honor, in Washington, February 2, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
An honor guard carries an urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and a folded flag up the steps of the U.S Capitol to lie in honor in the Rotunda, in Washington, February 2, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police Officers carry the urn holding the remains of fellow officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, February 2, 2021. Salwan Georges/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, February 2, 2021. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police Officers place the urn holding the remains of fellow officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, on a stand to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, February 2, 2021. Salwan Georges/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Members of the U.S. Capitol Police wait for the arrival of the urn with the cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden pay their respects before the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lying in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, DC, February 2, 2021. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Members of the Capitol Police pay their respects to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S Capitol, in Washington, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer pay their respects to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S Capitol, in Washington, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The remains of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy and Representative Steny Hoyer pay their respects to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S Capitol, in Washington, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is carried up the East Front steps prior to lying in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., February 02, 2021.  Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Members of the Capitol Police pay their respects to the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, February 2, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Officers stand at the entrance before the arrival of the remains of late U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
