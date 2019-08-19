Police officers who kill unarmed black men often avoid criminal liability
New York City police fired a white police officer on Monday over the July 17, 2014, killing of a black man with a prohibited chokehold. Eric Garner, 43, died after officer Daniel Pantaleo used a chokehold as police attempted to arrest him on...more
TERENCE CRUTCHER: Betty Shelby, a white police officer, was captured on video fatally shooting a 40-year-old black man, Terence Crutcher, as he stood near his car on Sept. 16, 2016, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Shelby said she feared Crutcher was reaching for...more
PHILANDO CASTILE: Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot a 32-year-old black man, Philando Castile, five times during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, on July 6, 2016. The officer said he had feared for his life when Castile said he was carrying a...more
SAMUEL DUBOSE: University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing fatally shot black motorist Samuel DuBose, 43, after stopping him for a missing front license plate in July 2015. Tensing, who is white, said he feared for his life during the traffic...more
MICHAEL BROWN: Darren Wilson, a white police officer, shot Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old black man, in Ferguson, Missouri, on Aug. 9, 2014. The killing sparked nearly two weeks of protests and rioting that subsided at the family's urging just...more
FREDDIE GRAY: In Baltimore, a 25-year-old black man, Freddie Gray, was arrested on April 12, 2015 after police said he fled the scene unprovoked in a high crime area while in possession of an illegal switchblade. After being transported in a police...more
TAMIR RICE: Timothy Loehmann, a white police officer, shot Tamir Rice, a 2-year-old black boy who was displaying a toy gun, in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 22, 2014. A grand jury declined to indict Loehmann and another officer at the scene. Loehmann was...more
WALTER SCOTT: Michael Slager, a white police officer, was caught on video shooting a 50-year-old unarmed black man, Walter Scott, in the back after a traffic stop in Charleston, South Carolina, on April 4, 2015. After a state murder trial ended with...more
JUSTINE DAMOND: In an example where the officer was a Somali-American and the victim was white, former officer Mohamed Noor, 33, was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for killing 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond...more
Next Slideshows
Life under lockdown in Kashmir
Rare images from inside Indian-controlled Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and moved to quell widespread unrest by shutting...
The face of drag
Drag enthusiasts put their best faces forward at DragWorld, Europe's largest drag celebration in London.
Protests erupt after reports police raped teenagers in Mexico
Women take part in a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" to demand safety and justice for two teenage girls that local media reported were...
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Images of Little St. James Island, Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
MORE IN PICTURES
Woodstock site hosts concerts on 50th anniversary
Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Arlo Guthrie and other acts perform at the original site of the Woodstock Festival, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic counterculture event.
Life under lockdown in Kashmir
Rare images from inside Indian-controlled Kashmir after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and moved to quell widespread unrest by shutting down communications and clamping down on freedom of movement.
The face of drag
Drag enthusiasts put their best faces forward at DragWorld, Europe's largest drag celebration in London.
Protests erupt after reports police raped teenagers in Mexico
Women take part in a protest called "They Don't Protect Me, They Rape Me" to demand safety and justice for two teenage girls that local media reported were allegedly raped by policemen in Mexico City.
Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island
Images of Little St. James Island, Jeffrey Epstein's 70-acre private island in the Caribbean.
Mourning after the El Paso shooting
Residents of El Paso, Texas gather to remember the 22 people who were killed by a gunman at a local Walmart on August 3.
Islamic State blast at Afghan wedding
The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide blast at a wedding reception in Afghanistan that killed 63 people.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Baghdad bikers dance as parties return to battle-weary city
Young Iraqis show off their rides and dance to the beat at the Riot Gear Summer Rush event, a car show and concert held at a sports stadium in the heart of Baghdad.