Police officers who kill unarmed black men often avoid criminal liability

FREDDIE GRAY: In Baltimore, a 25-year-old black man, Freddie Gray, was arrested on April 12, 2015 after police said he fled the scene unprovoked in a high crime area while in possession of an illegal switchblade. After being transported in a police van, Gray was hospitalized unconscious and died on April 19 of what was determined to be a neck injury. Six Baltimore police officers, including three who are black, were charged with Gray's death. None was convicted, and the U.S. Department of Justice subsequently decided not to bring charges against them. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

