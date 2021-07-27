Police recount calamity of Jan. 6 Capitol attack at panel hearing
U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn listens to testimony during the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2021. Four officers told lawmakers they were beaten, taunted...more
Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell: "The rioters called me a 'traitor,' a 'disgrace,' and shouted that I (an Army veteran and police officer) should be 'executed.' "What we were subjected to that day was like something from a medieval...more
Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone: "I was grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country. I was at risk of being stripped of and killed with my own firearm. "I was electrocuted again and again and again with a taser....more
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn: "One woman in a pink 'MAGA' shirt yelled, 'You hear that, guys, this n--r voted for Joe Biden!' Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people, joined in, screaming 'Boo! F--ing n--r!' No one had ever -- ever -- called me...more
Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges: "Terrorists pushed through the line and engaged us in hand-to-hand combat. Several attempted to knock me over and steal my baton. One latched onto my face and got his thumb in my right eye, attempting to...more
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listen as Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn are sworn in to testify. Andrew...more
The cover of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges sits on the witness table as Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn wipes his eyes. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) hugs DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone before testifying. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Rep. Adam Kinzinger gets emotional as he speaks. Oliver Contreras/Pool via REUTERS
Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-NH) hugs Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) after a hearing. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn stand after the House select committee hearing. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges reacts to watching video footage from his police body camera showing how he was violently attacked. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn embraces Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges following the opening hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone is sworn in to testify. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
A photo of U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell’s foot is displayed as Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., asks questions about injuries sustained by police officers during the riot. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
A video shows rioters during a hearing. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
Capitol Police sergeant Aquilino Gonell reacts while testifying. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) listens to testimony from Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges recall how he was assaulted. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Michael Fanone, officer for the Metropolitan Police Department, embraces Aquilino Gonell, sergeant of the U.S. Capitol Police, during a hearing. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges listens as U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn testifies. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS
Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone is embraced by U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn following the opening hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool
Michael Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Harry Dunn are greeted by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) before a hearing. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS
U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges pose for a photo after testifying. Chip...more
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., greets Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone before the hearing. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS
Scenes of devastation after the Bootleg Fire, located about 250 miles south of Portland, ripped through more than 400,000 acres of drought-parched brush and timber and destroyed at least 67 homes near the California border.