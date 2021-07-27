Edition:
Police recount calamity of Jan. 6 Capitol attack at panel hearing

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn listens to testimony during the opening hearing of the U.S. House (Select) Committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 27, 2021. Four officers told lawmakers they were beaten, taunted with racial insults, heard threats including "kill him with his own gun" and thought they might die as they struggled to defend the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 against a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters. Here are their accounts of that harrowing day, in their own words: REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell: "The rioters called me a 'traitor,' a 'disgrace,' and shouted that I (an Army veteran and police officer) should be 'executed.' "What we were subjected to that day was like something from a medieval battlefield. We fought hand-to-hand and inch-by-inch to prevent an invasion of the Capitol by a violent mob intent on subverting our democratic process." REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone: "I was grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country. I was at risk of being stripped of and killed with my own firearm. "I was electrocuted again and again and again with a taser. I'm sure I was screaming but I don't think I could hear even my own voice. "The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful," Fanone said, raising his voice and pounding the table. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn: "One woman in a pink 'MAGA' shirt yelled, 'You hear that, guys, this n--r voted for Joe Biden!' Then the crowd, perhaps around 20 people, joined in, screaming 'Boo! F--ing n--r!' No one had ever -- ever -- called me a 'n--r' while wearing the uniform of a Capitol Police officer. "There was an attack carried out on Jan. 6 and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that." Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges: "Terrorists pushed through the line and engaged us in hand-to-hand combat. Several attempted to knock me over and steal my baton. One latched onto my face and got his thumb in my right eye, attempting to gouge it out. I cried out in pain and managed to shake him off before any permanent damage was done." Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., listen as Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks.  Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn are sworn in to testify.  Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

The cover of Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges sits on the witness table as Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn wipes his eyes.  Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) hugs DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone before testifying.  Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Adam Kinzinger gets emotional as he speaks.  Oliver Contreras/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-NH) hugs Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) after a hearing.  Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn stand after the House select committee hearing.  Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges reacts to watching video footage from his police body camera showing how he was violently attacked. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn embraces Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges following the opening hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone is sworn in to testify. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

A photo of U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell’s foot is displayed as Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., asks questions about injuries sustained by police officers during the riot. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

A video shows rioters during a hearing.  Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

Capitol Police sergeant Aquilino Gonell reacts while testifying. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) listens to testimony from Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges recall how he was assaulted. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Michael Fanone, officer for the Metropolitan Police Department, embraces Aquilino Gonell, sergeant of the U.S. Capitol Police, during a hearing.  Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges listens as U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn testifies.  Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone is embraced by U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn following the opening hearing. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

Michael Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Harry Dunn are greeted by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) before a hearing.  Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. Capitol Police officer Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn and DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges pose for a photo after testifying.  Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., greets Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone before the hearing.  Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

