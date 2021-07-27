Police recount calamity of Jan. 6 Capitol attack at panel hearing

Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone: "I was grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country. I was at risk of being stripped of and killed with my own firearm. "I was electrocuted again and again and again with a taser....more

Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone: "I was grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country. I was at risk of being stripped of and killed with my own firearm. "I was electrocuted again and again and again with a taser. I'm sure I was screaming but I don't think I could hear even my own voice. "The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful," Fanone said, raising his voice and pounding the table. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool

