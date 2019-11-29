Police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing
People leave the area near Borough Market after an incident at London Bridge, in London, Britain, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers and emergency staff work at the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, November 29. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Empty buses are pictured at London Bridge after a stabbing incident, in London, November 29. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An armed police officer is seen on a street near London Bridge after an incident, in London, November 29. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers clear the area near Borough Market after an incident at London Bridge, in London, November 29. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers clear the area near Borough Market after an incident at London Bridge, in London, November 29. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A Police officer is seen in the City, near the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, November 29. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers are seen near the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, November 29. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers with sniffer dogs are seen in the City, near the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, November 29. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Police officer is seen in the City, near the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, November 29. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Armed police officers are seen on a street near London Bridge after an incident, in London, November 29. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers guard outside Borough Market after an incident at London Bridge, in London, November 29. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An armed police officer is seen on a street near London Bridge after an incident, in London, November 29. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers block a street near the site of an incident at London Bridge in London, November 29. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
