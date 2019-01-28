Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 28, 2019 | 5:40pm EST

Political action figures

A U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
A U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 11
A Special Counsel Robert Mueller action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Special Counsel Robert Mueller action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
A Special Counsel Robert Mueller action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 11
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 11
A U.S. Senator Kamala Harris action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. Senator Kamala Harris action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
A U.S. Senator Kamala Harris action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
4 / 11
A U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
A U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 11
A Special Counsel Robert Mueller action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Special Counsel Robert Mueller action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
A Special Counsel Robert Mueller action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 11
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 11
A U.S. Senator Kamala Harris action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. Senator Kamala Harris action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
A U.S. Senator Kamala Harris action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 11
A U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
A U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 11
U.S. Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren action figures from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren action figures from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
U.S. Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren action figures from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
10 / 11
A Special Counsel Robert Mueller action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Special Counsel Robert Mueller action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, January 25, 2019
A Special Counsel Robert Mueller action figure from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Dog sledding in Scotland

Dog sledding in Scotland

Next Slideshows

Dog sledding in Scotland

Dog sledding in Scotland

Mushing with mutts in preparation for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge.

Jan 23 2019
Frozen falls

Frozen falls

The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.

Jan 22 2019
From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival

From pariah to demi-god: transgender leader a star at Indian festival

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, a tattooed transgender leader and a former reality TV star, has become an unlikely icon at India's Kumbh Mela, a huge religious festival...

Jan 21 2019
Baghdad bikers aim to unite Iraq

Baghdad bikers aim to unite Iraq

Roaring along Baghdad s highways, the Iraq Bikers are doing more than showing off their love of motorcycles and black leather: they want their shared...

Jan 21 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts

Police and firemen search for people missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.

Rare tornado strikes Havana

Rare tornado strikes Havana

The first twister to hit the Cuban capital in decades has left at least three dead and scores injured, state-run media reported.

Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Migrant caravan moves north

Migrant caravan moves north

Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.

Kamala Harris launches White House bid

Kamala Harris launches White House bid

Senator Kamala Harris launched her 2020 White House campaign with attacks on President Trump s policies at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, less than a mile from the courthouse where the Democrat began her career as a prosecutor.

Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Countdown to Super Bowl LIII

Countdown to Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams arrive in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Unforgettable Super Bowl halftime performances.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast