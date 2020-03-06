Political animals: Dogs, horses and cows play their parts in the 2020 race
Joe Biden gets licked by a dog as he chats with supporters after speaking at his party after the Nevada caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Elizabeth Warren meets supporter Elyse Petersen and her dog, Bitcoin, during an event at her campaign field office in North Las Vegas, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Pete Buttigieg pets an audience member s dog at a campaign town hall meeting in North Conway, New Hampshire, January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Julian Castro and his son Cristian tour the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Kirsten Gillibrand talks to Sioux City Gifts owner Lou Ann Lindblade and pets her dog, Kelly, while on a walking tour in Sioux City, Iowa, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Cory Booker reaches down to pet a dog named Sadie at the home of State Sen. Shannon Chandley during a house party in Amherst, New Hampshire, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
A dog waits in the car painted "TRUMP 20/20" in its rear window, while a voter casts his ballot in state and local elections at the Barry Township Building in Barry Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Cynthia Rifi, 55, canvasses for Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
An "I voted! sticker is seen on the head of Oney the dog after owner Susan Caust casted her ballot at a polling station inside a Relax The Back furniture store on Super Tuesday in San Francisco, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man with two dogs votes at a polling station in South Carolina's Democratic primary in West Columbia, South Carolina, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Joe Biden interacts with a dog named Roxy during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A dog sits in the front row of the crowd as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A dog owned by supporters of Bernie Sanders nestles between bundles of Bernie merchandise to stay warm before the start of a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Bailey the dog waits for voters on the front porch of Linda Been's home that serves as a polling place on Super Tuesday in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
The family dog walks through the room as Michael Bennet is introduced to voters at a house party in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
A supporter of Elizabeth Warren pets the candidate's dog Bailey in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A dog sits next to its owners as Pete Buttigieg speaks at campaign town hall meeting at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eddie Craig Monarch reviews his ballot while his dog Sherlock waits at a polling place on Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
A Saint Bernard dog sits with a supporter of Bernie Sanders at a rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A dog named Yipyip greets Joe Biden at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hollywood actress and social activist Susan Sarandon and her dog Penny, Levi Sanders, Dave Driscoll, and Dylan Driscoll, listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event in West Branch, Iowa, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago
Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey attends a rally with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A dog named Flannagan McDoodle wears a Pete Buttigieg T-shirt at campaign stop by the candidate in Dover, New Hampshire, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A dog wearing a "BIden for president" sticker attends a Super Tuesday night rally for Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A dog wears a pin of Joe Biden during a campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Pete Buttigieg poses for a photograph during a campaign tour of Rochester, New Hampshire, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sadie, the homeowner's dog, walks by as Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, New Hampshire, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Next Slideshows
Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border
Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to...
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.
Cobra Gold military exercises
U.S. Marines drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey ends bid to become first pet
Bailey the golden retriever, a popular surrogate for his owner Elizabeth Warren on the trail, suspends his campaign to become America's first dog.
MORE IN PICTURES
Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak
At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases
There are at least 160 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.
Before and after the coronavirus
Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after the spread of coronavirus.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament
Climate activist Greta Thunberg staged a climate strike and met with the European Parliament's environment committee during a visit to Brussels, Belgium.
Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border
Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.
Cobra Gold military exercises
U.S. Marines drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.
Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey ends bid to become first pet
Bailey the golden retriever, a popular surrogate for his owner Elizabeth Warren on the trail, suspends his campaign to become America's first dog.