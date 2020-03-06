Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 6, 2020 | 5:10pm EST

Political animals: Dogs, horses and cows play their parts in the 2020 race

Joe Biden gets licked by a dog as he chats with supporters after speaking at his party after the Nevada caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Joe Biden gets licked by a dog as he chats with supporters after speaking at his party after the Nevada caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Joe Biden gets licked by a dog as he chats with supporters after speaking at his party after the Nevada caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
1 / 27
Elizabeth Warren meets supporter Elyse Petersen and her dog, Bitcoin, during an event at her campaign field office in North Las Vegas, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Elizabeth Warren meets supporter Elyse Petersen and her dog, Bitcoin, during an event at her campaign field office in North Las Vegas, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Elizabeth Warren meets supporter Elyse Petersen and her dog, Bitcoin, during an event at her campaign field office in North Las Vegas, Nevada, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 27
Pete Buttigieg pets an audience member s dog at a campaign town hall meeting in North Conway, New Hampshire, January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pete Buttigieg pets an audience member s dog at a campaign town hall meeting in North Conway, New Hampshire, January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Pete Buttigieg pets an audience member s dog at a campaign town hall meeting in North Conway, New Hampshire, January 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 27
Julian Castro and his son Cristian tour the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Julian Castro and his son Cristian tour the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, August 09, 2019
Julian Castro and his son Cristian tour the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 27
Kirsten Gillibrand talks to Sioux City Gifts owner Lou Ann Lindblade and pets her dog, Kelly, while on a walking tour in Sioux City, Iowa, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Kirsten Gillibrand talks to Sioux City Gifts owner Lou Ann Lindblade and pets her dog, Kelly, while on a walking tour in Sioux City, Iowa, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2019
Kirsten Gillibrand talks to Sioux City Gifts owner Lou Ann Lindblade and pets her dog, Kelly, while on a walking tour in Sioux City, Iowa, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
5 / 27
Cory Booker reaches down to pet a dog named Sadie at the home of State Sen. Shannon Chandley during a house party in Amherst, New Hampshire, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Cory Booker reaches down to pet a dog named Sadie at the home of State Sen. Shannon Chandley during a house party in Amherst, New Hampshire, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Saturday, April 06, 2019
Cory Booker reaches down to pet a dog named Sadie at the home of State Sen. Shannon Chandley during a house party in Amherst, New Hampshire, April 6, 2019. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
6 / 27
A dog waits in the car painted "TRUMP 20/20" in its rear window, while a voter casts his ballot in state and local elections at the Barry Township Building in Barry Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

A dog waits in the car painted "TRUMP 20/20" in its rear window, while a voter casts his ballot in state and local elections at the Barry Township Building in Barry Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2019
A dog waits in the car painted "TRUMP 20/20" in its rear window, while a voter casts his ballot in state and local elections at the Barry Township Building in Barry Township, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
7 / 27
Cynthia Rifi, 55, canvasses for Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Cynthia Rifi, 55, canvasses for Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cynthia Rifi, 55, canvasses for Bernie Sanders on her horse, Sebastian, in Reno, Nevada February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar
Close
8 / 27
An "I voted! sticker is seen on the head of Oney the dog after owner Susan Caust casted her ballot at a polling station inside a Relax The Back furniture store on Super Tuesday in San Francisco, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An "I voted! sticker is seen on the head of Oney the dog after owner Susan Caust casted her ballot at a polling station inside a Relax The Back furniture store on Super Tuesday in San Francisco, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
An "I voted! sticker is seen on the head of Oney the dog after owner Susan Caust casted her ballot at a polling station inside a Relax The Back furniture store on Super Tuesday in San Francisco, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 27
A man with two dogs votes at a polling station in South Carolina's Democratic primary in West Columbia, South Carolina, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A man with two dogs votes at a polling station in South Carolina's Democratic primary in West Columbia, South Carolina, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
A man with two dogs votes at a polling station in South Carolina's Democratic primary in West Columbia, South Carolina, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 27
Joe Biden interacts with a dog named Roxy during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Joe Biden interacts with a dog named Roxy during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Joe Biden interacts with a dog named Roxy during a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 15, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 27
A dog sits in the front row of the crowd as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A dog sits in the front row of the crowd as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
A dog sits in the front row of the crowd as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 27
A dog owned by supporters of Bernie Sanders nestles between bundles of Bernie merchandise to stay warm before the start of a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A dog owned by supporters of Bernie Sanders nestles between bundles of Bernie merchandise to stay warm before the start of a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
A dog owned by supporters of Bernie Sanders nestles between bundles of Bernie merchandise to stay warm before the start of a campaign rally in Durham, North Carolina, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
13 / 27
Bailey the dog waits for voters on the front porch of Linda Been's home that serves as a polling place on Super Tuesday in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Bailey the dog waits for voters on the front porch of Linda Been's home that serves as a polling place on Super Tuesday in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Bailey the dog waits for voters on the front porch of Linda Been's home that serves as a polling place on Super Tuesday in Tiger Mountain, Oklahoma, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
14 / 27
The family dog walks through the room as Michael Bennet is introduced to voters at a house party in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The family dog walks through the room as Michael Bennet is introduced to voters at a house party in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
The family dog walks through the room as Michael Bennet is introduced to voters at a house party in Manchester, New Hampshire, December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Close
15 / 27
A supporter of Elizabeth Warren pets the candidate's dog Bailey in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter of Elizabeth Warren pets the candidate's dog Bailey in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
A supporter of Elizabeth Warren pets the candidate's dog Bailey in Carroll, Iowa, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 27
A dog sits next to its owners as Pete Buttigieg speaks at campaign town hall meeting at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A dog sits next to its owners as Pete Buttigieg speaks at campaign town hall meeting at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A dog sits next to its owners as Pete Buttigieg speaks at campaign town hall meeting at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 27
Eddie Craig Monarch reviews his ballot while his dog Sherlock waits at a polling place on Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Eddie Craig Monarch reviews his ballot while his dog Sherlock waits at a polling place on Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Eddie Craig Monarch reviews his ballot while his dog Sherlock waits at a polling place on Super Tuesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
18 / 27
A Saint Bernard dog sits with a supporter of Bernie Sanders at a rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Saint Bernard dog sits with a supporter of Bernie Sanders at a rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 23, 2019
A Saint Bernard dog sits with a supporter of Bernie Sanders at a rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 27
A dog named Yipyip greets Joe Biden at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A dog named Yipyip greets Joe Biden at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, December 30, 2019
A dog named Yipyip greets Joe Biden at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
20 / 27
Hollywood actress and social activist Susan Sarandon and her dog Penny, Levi Sanders, Dave Driscoll, and Dylan Driscoll, listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event in West Branch, Iowa, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Hollywood actress and social activist Susan Sarandon and her dog Penny, Levi Sanders, Dave Driscoll, and Dylan Driscoll, listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event in West Branch, Iowa, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
Hollywood actress and social activist Susan Sarandon and her dog Penny, Levi Sanders, Dave Driscoll, and Dylan Driscoll, listen as Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign event in West Branch, Iowa, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
21 / 27
Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey attends a rally with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey attends a rally with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey attends a rally with supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
22 / 27
A dog named Flannagan McDoodle wears a Pete Buttigieg T-shirt at campaign stop by the candidate in Dover, New Hampshire, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A dog named Flannagan McDoodle wears a Pete Buttigieg T-shirt at campaign stop by the candidate in Dover, New Hampshire, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
A dog named Flannagan McDoodle wears a Pete Buttigieg T-shirt at campaign stop by the candidate in Dover, New Hampshire, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
23 / 27
A dog wearing a "BIden for president" sticker attends a Super Tuesday night rally for Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A dog wearing a "BIden for president" sticker attends a Super Tuesday night rally for Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
A dog wearing a "BIden for president" sticker attends a Super Tuesday night rally for Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 27
A dog wears a pin of Joe Biden during a campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A dog wears a pin of Joe Biden during a campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, February 01, 2020
A dog wears a pin of Joe Biden during a campaign event in North Liberty, Iowa, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
25 / 27
Pete Buttigieg poses for a photograph during a campaign tour of Rochester, New Hampshire, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Pete Buttigieg poses for a photograph during a campaign tour of Rochester, New Hampshire, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Pete Buttigieg poses for a photograph during a campaign tour of Rochester, New Hampshire, July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 27
Sadie, the homeowner's dog, walks by as Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, New Hampshire, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Sadie, the homeowner's dog, walks by as Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, New Hampshire, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Sadie, the homeowner's dog, walks by as Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, New Hampshire, April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Next Slideshows

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to...

5:05pm EST
Women leaders of the world

Women leaders of the world

A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.

3:35pm EST
Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

U.S. Marines drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

3:00pm EST
Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey ends bid to become first pet

Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey ends bid to become first pet

Bailey the golden retriever, a popular surrogate for his owner Elizabeth Warren on the trail, suspends his campaign to become America's first dog.

2:30pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

Kirkland, Washington: Scene of America's worst coronavirus outbreak

At least 18 coronavirus cases, including six deaths, are connected to a long-term nursing facility for the elderly, called LifeCare Center of Kirkland, in a Seattle suburb.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

U.S. scrambles to prepare for more coronavirus cases

There are at least 160 people in more than a dozen states with the coronavirus, as authorities worked to prevent its spread.

Before and after the coronavirus

Before and after the coronavirus

Scenes from normally busy public sites around the world, before and after the spread of coronavirus.

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to European Parliament

Climate activist Greta Thunberg staged a climate strike and met with the European Parliament's environment committee during a visit to Brussels, Belgium.

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border

Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.

Women leaders of the world

Women leaders of the world

A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.

Cobra Gold military exercises

Cobra Gold military exercises

U.S. Marines drink cobra blood and assault the beach in Thailand as part of Asia's largest annual multilateral military exercise.

Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey ends bid to become first pet

Elizabeth Warren's dog Bailey ends bid to become first pet

Bailey the golden retriever, a popular surrogate for his owner Elizabeth Warren on the trail, suspends his campaign to become America's first dog.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast