Political progressives gather at Netroots
Laurie Lanning looks on as politicians speak at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in Atlanta, Georgia, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People are engaged in a conversation at the Stacey Abrams for Georgia Governor booth. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Atlanta-based actor Granger Summerset uses his phone to check the schedule. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Artist Matt Sullivan draws during the "Progressive While Black" breakout session. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
An enlarged photo of Bernie Sanders is seen. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Tony Tribby (L) mans his Dead Bat Designs booth as Chairman of the Highlands County Democrats Neal Golden checks out T-shirts for sale. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Ellen Williams looks on as politicians speak. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Zakiya listens during the "Progressive While Black" breakout session. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People attend the "Progressive While Black" breakout session. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Hilary Woodward of the National Women's Law Center looks on as politicians speak. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People break out in dance before speakers take the stage at the Netroots Nation conference. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
(L-R) Robin Williams, Karina Lopez, and Melanie Campbell take a selfie. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Mikey Franklin of Good Jobs Nation works on his computer. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Senator Connie Johnson (L), who is running for Governor of Oklahoma, and Gwendolyn Black listen during the "Progressive While Black" breakout session. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Shade Y. Jones waits to help people at the HBCU Greenland booth. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Wanda Mosley takes video with her cell phone as politicians speak at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
A' shanti Gholar (L) and LaToia Jones have their photo taken in a photo booth at the Netroots Nation annual conference for progressives in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Andrea Salazar of Design Action speaks with attendees at the Netroots Nation annual conference for progressives in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Carlos Cruz looks on as politicians speak at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Next Slideshows
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second...
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S....
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.