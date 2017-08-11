Edition:
Pictures | Fri Aug 11, 2017

Political progressives gather at Netroots

Laurie Lanning looks on as politicians speak at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in Atlanta, Georgia, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
People are engaged in a conversation at the Stacey Abrams for Georgia Governor booth. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Atlanta-based actor Granger Summerset uses his phone to check the schedule. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Artist Matt Sullivan draws during the "Progressive While Black" breakout session. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
An enlarged photo of Bernie Sanders is seen. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Tony Tribby (L) mans his Dead Bat Designs booth as Chairman of the Highlands County Democrats Neal Golden checks out T-shirts for sale. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Ellen Williams looks on as politicians speak. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Zakiya listens during the "Progressive While Black" breakout session. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
People attend the "Progressive While Black" breakout session. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Hilary Woodward of the National Women's Law Center looks on as politicians speak. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
People break out in dance before speakers take the stage at the Netroots Nation conference. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
(L-R) Robin Williams, Karina Lopez, and Melanie Campbell take a selfie. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Mikey Franklin of Good Jobs Nation works on his computer. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Senator Connie Johnson (L), who is running for Governor of Oklahoma, and Gwendolyn Black listen during the "Progressive While Black" breakout session. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Shade Y. Jones waits to help people at the HBCU Greenland booth. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Wanda Mosley takes video with her cell phone as politicians speak at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A' shanti Gholar (L) and LaToia Jones have their photo taken in a photo booth at the Netroots Nation annual conference for progressives in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Andrea Salazar of Design Action speaks with attendees at the Netroots Nation annual conference for progressives in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
Carlos Cruz looks on as politicians speak at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
