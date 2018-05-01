Political standoff in Armenia
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan wait for the results of the parliament's election of an interim prime minister in central Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporter of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan reacts after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenian opposition supporters hold a rally in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan takes his seat during a news conference in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenian opposition supporters hold a rally in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan throws baseball caps to his supporters during a rally in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy holds a national flag during a rally of Armenian opposition supporters in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenian opposition supporters hold a rally in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People look out of the windows of a residential building during a rally held by supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia April 29. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenian opposition supporters attend a rally in Yerevan, April 29. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenian opposition supporters block a road during a rally in Yerevan, April 29. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally in the town of Ijevan, April 28. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally in the town of Ijevan, April 28. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally in the country's second largest city of Gyumri, April 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents hold Armenian flags as they ride horses before a rally held by supporters of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan in the town of Ijevan, April 28. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attends a rally in the town of Ijevan, April 28. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally as they wait for the results of the parliament's election of an interim prime minister in central Yerevan, May 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents greet supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on their way to Gyumri, in the village of Maralik, April 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally in the country's second largest city of Gyumri, April 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attends a rally with supporters in the country's second largest city of Gyumri, April 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan protest against the ruling elite during a rally in Yerevan, April 25. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan addresses supporters during a rally in Yerevan, April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents greet supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on their way to Gyumri, in the village of Maralik, April 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, April 25. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, April 25. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A policeman holds the face of a participant as people protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister and demand an early parliamentary election in Yerevan, April 21. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure
