Pictures | Tue May 1, 2018 | 3:20pm EDT

Political standoff in Armenia

Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan wait for the results of the parliament's election of an interim prime minister in central Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan react, after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Supporter of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan reacts after his bid to be interim prime minister was blocked by the parliament, during a rally in central Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Armenian opposition supporters hold a rally in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan takes his seat during a news conference in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Armenian opposition supporters hold a rally in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan throws baseball caps to his supporters during a rally in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
A boy holds a national flag during a rally of Armenian opposition supporters in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2018
Armenian opposition supporters hold a rally in Yerevan. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
People look out of the windows of a residential building during a rally held by supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia April 29. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Armenian opposition supporters attend a rally in Yerevan, April 29. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Armenian opposition supporters block a road during a rally in Yerevan, April 29. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally in the town of Ijevan, April 28. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally in the town of Ijevan, April 28. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally in the country's second largest city of Gyumri, April 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Local residents hold Armenian flags as they ride horses before a rally held by supporters of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan in the town of Ijevan, April 28. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attends a rally in the town of Ijevan, April 28. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Saturday, April 28, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally as they wait for the results of the parliament's election of an interim prime minister in central Yerevan, May 1. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 01, 2018
Local residents greet supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on their way to Gyumri, in the village of Maralik, April 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally in the country's second largest city of Gyumri, April 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attends a rally with supporters in the country's second largest city of Gyumri, April 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan protest against the ruling elite during a rally in Yerevan, April 25. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan addresses supporters during a rally in Yerevan, April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, April 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2018
Local residents greet supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan on their way to Gyumri, in the village of Maralik, April 27. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, April 27, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, April 25. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Supporters of Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan attend a rally against the ruling elite in Yerevan, April 25. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, April 25, 2018
A policeman holds the face of a participant as people protest against the appointment of ex-president Serzh Sarksyan as the new prime minister and demand an early parliamentary election in Yerevan, April 21. REUTERS/Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure

Reuters / Sunday, April 22, 2018
