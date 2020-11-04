Edition:
Poll challengers escorted out of Detroit vote-counting center

Detroit police escort a poll challenger out after he refused to leave, due to room capacity, at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan November 4, 2020. Emotions were running high on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Detroit, where city election officials blocked about 30 people, mostly Republicans, from entering the vote-counting hall at TCF Center due to capacity restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Democrats said they had also been barred, and one poll worker told Reuters Republicans were "trying to slow down and obstruct the counting." REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Poll challengers chant "stop the count" outside the door of the ballot counting room after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016 but late on Wednesday, CNN, Edison Research and Fox News declared Democratic challenger Joe Biden won the state. Trump has made clear he will fight to challenge the results there. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A poll challenger argues with police and officials after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Detroit police were called to enforce the decision and some of those barred from the hall grew agitated when poll officials blocked the windows with pizza boxes and cardboard to prevent challengers from viewing inside. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Detroit police escort an election challenger out due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Many stood outside the hall voicing their protest and singing "God Bless America," while a second group of Republican election challengers who had been denied entry gathered in a prayer circle outside the convention center and also chanted "Stop the vote" and "Stop the count." REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A poll challenger argues with police and officials after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Greg King of the Trump campaign said the problem arose when people left for lunch and did not sign out, so when they returned it created the appearance of too many people in the room. A Democratic poll observer, Liz Linkewitz, said she and other Democrats had been barred as well and it was not a partisan issue. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. "I'm very upset," said Sherman Rogers, 53, a Republican who was among those barred from entering. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Detroit police escort a poll challenger out after he refused to leave, due to room capacity, at the TCF Center in Detroit. A city election commissioner later came out and explained that controlling the number of people in the room was necessary to protect against the coronavirus and there were still poll challengers from all parties in the hall. He left after people kept shouting over him. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
Poll challengers wait outside after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
A police officer stands guard after poll challengers were asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, November 04, 2020
