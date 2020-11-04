Poll challengers escorted out of Detroit vote-counting center

A poll challenger argues with police and officials after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Greg King of the Trump campaign said the problem arose when people left for lunch and did not sign out, so when they...more

A poll challenger argues with police and officials after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Greg King of the Trump campaign said the problem arose when people left for lunch and did not sign out, so when they returned it created the appearance of too many people in the room. A Democratic poll observer, Liz Linkewitz, said she and other Democrats had been barred as well and it was not a partisan issue. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

