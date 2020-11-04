Poll challengers escorted out of Detroit vote-counting center
Detroit police escort a poll challenger out after he refused to leave, due to room capacity, at the TCF Center after Election Day in Detroit, Michigan November 4, 2020. Emotions were running high on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Detroit, where city...more
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Democrats said they had also been barred, and one poll worker told Reuters Republicans were "trying to slow down and obstruct the...more
Poll challengers chant "stop the count" outside the door of the ballot counting room after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016 but late on Wednesday, CNN, Edison Research and Fox...more
A poll challenger argues with police and officials after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Detroit police were called to enforce the decision and some of those barred from the hall grew agitated when poll...more
Detroit police escort an election challenger out due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Many stood outside the hall voicing their protest and singing "God Bless America," while a second group of Republican election challengers who had...more
A poll challenger argues with police and officials after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. Greg King of the Trump campaign said the problem arose when people left for lunch and did not sign out, so when they...more
Republican poll challengers react after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. "I'm very upset," said Sherman Rogers, 53, a Republican who was among those barred from entering. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Detroit police escort a poll challenger out after he refused to leave, due to room capacity, at the TCF Center in Detroit. A city election commissioner later came out and explained that controlling the number of people in the room was necessary to...more
Poll challengers wait outside after being asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A police officer stands guard after poll challengers were asked to leave due to room capacity at the TCF Center in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
