Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown
A general view of freeways leading into downtown Los Angeles after California issued a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A combo shows the India Gate war memorial on October 17, 2019 and after air pollution levels started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Adnan Abidi
A view of the city of Athens with the Acropolis hill seen in the middle in Athens, Greece, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Clear water is seen in Venice's Grand Canal due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A combo shows buildings on November 8, 2018 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Adnan Abidi
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Downtown freeways are empty of traffic in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A combination picture shows birds flying next to electricity pylons on October 30, 2019 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution in Venice, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A combo shows a boat on the banks of the river Yamuna on March 21, 2018 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
