Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 20, 2020 | 1:55pm EDT

Pollution declines amid coronavirus lockdown

A general view of freeways leading into downtown Los Angeles after California issued a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California, March 23, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A general view of freeways leading into downtown Los Angeles after California issued a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California, March 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A general view of freeways leading into downtown Los Angeles after California issued a stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California, March 23, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 11
A combo shows the India Gate war memorial on October 17, 2019 and after air pollution levels started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Adnan Abidi

A combo shows the India Gate war memorial on October 17, 2019 and after air pollution levels started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A combo shows the India Gate war memorial on October 17, 2019 and after air pollution levels started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 11
A view of the city of Athens with the Acropolis hill seen in the middle in Athens, Greece, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A view of the city of Athens with the Acropolis hill seen in the middle in Athens, Greece, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
A view of the city of Athens with the Acropolis hill seen in the middle in Athens, Greece, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 11
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
4 / 11
Clear water is seen in Venice's Grand Canal due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Clear water is seen in Venice's Grand Canal due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Clear water is seen in Venice's Grand Canal due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
5 / 11
A combo shows buildings on November 8, 2018 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Adnan Abidi

A combo shows buildings on November 8, 2018 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A combo shows buildings on November 8, 2018 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 11
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2020
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, ahead of Earth Day in Venice, Italy, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
7 / 11
Downtown freeways are empty of traffic in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Downtown freeways are empty of traffic in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Downtown freeways are empty of traffic in Los Angeles, California, April 7, 2020.  REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 11
A combination picture shows birds flying next to electricity pylons on October 30, 2019 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A combination picture shows birds flying next to electricity pylons on October 30, 2019 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2020
A combination picture shows birds flying next to electricity pylons on October 30, 2019 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in the old quarters of Delhi, India, April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 11
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution in Venice, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution in Venice, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution in Venice, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
10 / 11
A combo shows a boat on the banks of the river Yamuna on March 21, 2018 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A combo shows a boat on the banks of the river Yamuna on March 21, 2018 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A combo shows a boat on the banks of the river Yamuna on March 21, 2018 and after air pollution level started to drop during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Next Slideshows

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Seattle artists struggling in coronavirus shutdown

Artists in Washington state, who have seen their classes, performances and productions canceled and may not qualify for unemployment benefits amid the...

Apr 13 2020
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Apr 12 2020
A day in the life of an Amazon courier on the frontlines of the U.S. pandemic

A day in the life of an Amazon courier on the frontlines of the U.S. pandemic

Excelso Sabulao delivers groceries for Amazon.com in California so he can help provide his parents an income. Now, with endless interactions at stores and at...

Apr 09 2020
Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that...

Apr 08 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Long lines at food banks across U.S.

Long lines at food banks across U.S.

Long lines form at U.S. food banks as more than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment amid the coronvirus lockdown.

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Nature reclaims public spaces during lockdown

Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Life and death in ICUs around the world

Scenes from intensive care units at hospitals around the world, where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of COVID-19.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

Life after lockdown in China's Wuhan

While the city of Wuhan has reopened shopping malls and allowed companies to resume work, residential committees have been ordered to keep a careful watch on households to help prevent the complete resumption of free movement.

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

World races to contain coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast