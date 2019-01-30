Pollution prompts Bangkok to close schools for the week
Students wear masks as they wait to be picked up, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled due to worsening air pollution. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Students and their parents wear masks outside a public school, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The sunset is seen during a poor air quality day in Bangkok. Air quality in the Thai capital is hovering at unhealthy levels as the amount of hazardous dust particles known as PM 2.5 exceeded the safe level in 41 areas around the capital, according...more
Students wear masks as they wait to be picked up, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled due to worsening air pollution. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Measures taken by the government, including seeding rain clouds, regulating truck traffic and hosing down streets, have so far failed to clear the air. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Students wear masks as they wait to be picked up, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The sunset during a poor air quality day in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People wear masks as they commute after work, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A student wears a mask as she waits to be picked up at a public school in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A student and his father wear masks outside a public school as classes were cancelled in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The sunset during a poor air quality day in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A student wears a mask as he waits to be picked up. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A student waits to be picked up at a public school in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A student waits to be picked up as classes were cancelled. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Sunset during a poor air quality day in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts
Police and firemen search for people missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.
Rare tornado strikes Havana
The first twister to hit the Cuban capital in decades has left at least four dead and scores injured, state-run media reported.
French police clear Paris migrant camp
Police cleared 300 migrants living in tents under a bridge at a makeshift refugee camp and took them to official shelters elsewhere in the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Polar vortex delivers record-breaking cold
Two-thirds of the continental United States turns into a frozen ice box, as the so-called polar vortex of frigid arctic air spins across the U.S. Midwest.
Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts
Police and firemen search for people missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.
Rare tornado strikes Havana
The first twister to hit the Cuban capital in decades has left at least four dead and scores injured, state-run media reported.
French police clear Paris migrant camp
Police cleared 300 migrants living in tents under a bridge at a makeshift refugee camp and took them to official shelters elsewhere in the city.
Political action figures
Action figures from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY in New York.
Best of SAG Awards
Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Kamala Harris launches White House bid
Senator Kamala Harris launched her 2020 White House campaign with attacks on President Trump s policies at a rally in her hometown of Oakland, California, less than a mile from the courthouse where the Democrat began her career as a prosecutor.