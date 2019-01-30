Pollution prompts Bangkok to close schools for the week

The sunset is seen during a poor air quality day in Bangkok. Air quality in the Thai capital is hovering at unhealthy levels as the amount of hazardous dust particles known as PM 2.5 exceeded the safe level in 41 areas around the capital, according...more

The sunset is seen during a poor air quality day in Bangkok. Air quality in the Thai capital is hovering at unhealthy levels as the amount of hazardous dust particles known as PM 2.5 exceeded the safe level in 41 areas around the capital, according to the Department of Pollution Control. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

