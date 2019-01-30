Edition:
Pollution prompts Bangkok to close schools for the week

Students wear masks as they wait to be picked up, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled due to worsening air pollution. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Students and their parents wear masks outside a public school, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The sunset is seen during a poor air quality day in Bangkok. Air quality in the Thai capital is hovering at unhealthy levels as the amount of hazardous dust particles known as PM 2.5 exceeded the safe level in 41 areas around the capital, according to the Department of Pollution Control. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Students wear masks as they wait to be picked up, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled due to worsening air pollution. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Measures taken by the government, including seeding rain clouds, regulating truck traffic and hosing down streets, have so far failed to clear the air. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Students wear masks as they wait to be picked up, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The sunset during a poor air quality day in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People wear masks as they commute after work, as classes in over 400 Bangkok schools have been cancelled. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A student wears a mask as she waits to be picked up at a public school in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A student and his father wear masks outside a public school as classes were cancelled in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The sunset during a poor air quality day in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A student wears a mask as he waits to be picked up. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A student waits to be picked up at a public school in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A student waits to be picked up as classes were cancelled. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sunset during a poor air quality day in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

