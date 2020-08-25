Pooches join Italy beach patrol
An all-women group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attends a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in...more
A canine rescuer trains with her dog before patrolling the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs get ready to train. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Canine rescuers patrol the beach with their dogs. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A canine rescuer trains with her dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Canine rescuers attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A rescuer kisses her dog after they attended a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
An group of canine rescuers train at the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Lifejackets for dogs are seen at the Italian School of Rescue Dogs headquarters. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A canine rescuer trains with her dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A rescue dog shakes water after a swim. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A dog swims with canine rescuers. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A member of the rescue team shows off a dog tattoo on her shoulder. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs attend a briefing. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A canine rescuer trains. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A member of the team prepares for a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Rescuers and their dogs attend a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs swim at the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A team member prepares one of the rescue dogs. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A member of the team leaps into the water with a dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs patrol the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
