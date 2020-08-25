Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 25, 2020 | 3:10pm EDT

Pooches join Italy beach patrol

An all-women group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attends a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

An all-women group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attends a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
An all-women group of canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs (La Scuola Italiana Cani Salvataggio) attends a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach to ensure swimmers can enjoy their time at the sea in safety, in Riva dei Tarquini, near Rome, Italy, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
1 / 21
A canine rescuer trains with her dog before patrolling the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A canine rescuer trains with her dog before patrolling the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A canine rescuer trains with her dog before patrolling the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
2 / 21
Canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs get ready to train. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs get ready to train. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Canine rescuers from the Italian School of Rescue Dogs get ready to train. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
3 / 21
Canine rescuers patrol the beach with their dogs. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Canine rescuers patrol the beach with their dogs. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Canine rescuers patrol the beach with their dogs. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
4 / 21
A canine rescuer trains with her dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A canine rescuer trains with her dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A canine rescuer trains with her dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
5 / 21
Canine rescuers attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Canine rescuers attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Canine rescuers attend a training session with their dogs before patrolling the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
6 / 21
A rescuer kisses her dog after they attended a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A rescuer kisses her dog after they attended a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A rescuer kisses her dog after they attended a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
7 / 21
An group of canine rescuers train at the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

An group of canine rescuers train at the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
An group of canine rescuers train at the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
8 / 21
Lifejackets for dogs are seen at the Italian School of Rescue Dogs headquarters. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Lifejackets for dogs are seen at the Italian School of Rescue Dogs headquarters. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Lifejackets for dogs are seen at the Italian School of Rescue Dogs headquarters. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
9 / 21
A canine rescuer trains with her dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A canine rescuer trains with her dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A canine rescuer trains with her dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
10 / 21
A rescue dog shakes water after a swim. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A rescue dog shakes water after a swim. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A rescue dog shakes water after a swim. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
11 / 21
A dog swims with canine rescuers. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A dog swims with canine rescuers. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A dog swims with canine rescuers. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
12 / 21
A member of the rescue team shows off a dog tattoo on her shoulder. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A member of the rescue team shows off a dog tattoo on her shoulder. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A member of the rescue team shows off a dog tattoo on her shoulder. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
13 / 21
Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs attend a briefing. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs attend a briefing. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs attend a briefing. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
14 / 21
A canine rescuer trains. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A canine rescuer trains. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A canine rescuer trains. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
15 / 21
A member of the team prepares for a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A member of the team prepares for a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A member of the team prepares for a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
16 / 21
Rescuers and their dogs attend a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Rescuers and their dogs attend a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Rescuers and their dogs attend a training session. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
17 / 21
Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs swim at the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs swim at the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs swim at the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
18 / 21
A team member prepares one of the rescue dogs. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A team member prepares one of the rescue dogs. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A team member prepares one of the rescue dogs. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
19 / 21
A member of the team leaps into the water with a dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A member of the team leaps into the water with a dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
A member of the team leaps into the water with a dog. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
20 / 21
Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs patrol the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs patrol the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Members of the Italian School of Rescue Dogs patrol the beach. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlott...

Next Slideshows

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza...

12:40pm EDT
Japanese ship scuttled after Mauritius oil spill

Japanese ship scuttled after Mauritius oil spill

Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill, has begun scuttling the vessel as...

11:47am EDT
Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Smoke billowed over central Kenosha after police in riot gear clashed with protesters who defied a dusk-to-dawn curfew, blocks away from where police gunned...

10:10am EDT
Survivors pulled from collapsed building in India

Survivors pulled from collapsed building in India

Rescue workers in western India have pulled dozens of people alive from the rubble of an apartment building after it collapsed.

10:02am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Republicans meet at scaled-back convention in Charlotte

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

Japanese ship scuttled after Mauritius oil spill

Japanese ship scuttled after Mauritius oil spill

Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the bulk carrier that ran aground on a reef in Mauritius and caused a large oil spill, has begun scuttling the vessel as instructed by local authorities.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Black man

Smoke billowed over central Kenosha after police in riot gear clashed with protesters who defied a dusk-to-dawn curfew, blocks away from where police gunned down Jacob Blake on Sunday.

Survivors pulled from collapsed building in India

Survivors pulled from collapsed building in India

Rescue workers in western India have pulled dozens of people alive from the rubble of an apartment building after it collapsed.

Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane

Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane

A parachutist completes the world s first jump from a solar-powered aircraft over western Switzerland.

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Lightning-sparked fires rage across California

Lightning strikes sparked hundreds of blazes in northern California, including the second- and third-largest on record in the state, with some 240,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings.

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura batters Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura strikes the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba.

Russia's military expo

Russia's military expo

Russia shows off tanks, guns and other weaponry at the large-scale international military-technical forum Army-2020 in Moscow.

In China, Trump wax statue maker feels effect of coronavirus

In China, Trump wax statue maker feels effect of coronavirus

With the U.S. presidential election, demand for the Shanghai Maiyi Arts wax replicas of Donald Trump should have been off the charts, but the spread of the coronavirus has halted new orders and stalled overseas travel, including to and from the United States.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast