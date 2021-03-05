Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi walks with Pope Francis upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Pope Francis disembarks a plane as he arrives at Baghdad International Airport where a welcoming ceremony is held to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pope Francis shakes hands with an Iraqi offical, upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Iraqi Officials welcome Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Iraqi President Barham Salih and Pope Francis attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace during the Pope's historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/via REUTERS
Iraq's President Barham Salih speaks with Pope Francis during a welcome ceremony, at the presidental palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Pope Francis and Iraqi President Barham Salih attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, during Pope's historic tour in Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A limousine carrying Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
A motorcade escorts Pope Francis during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Pope Francis is received by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi upon disembarking from his plane at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pope Francis waves to the crowd upon his arrival in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi welcomes Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
A plane carrying Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Pope Francis arrives for his speech during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Iraqi President Barham Salih speaks before Pope Francis' speech at the Presidential Palace, during the Pope's historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Pope Francis looks on ahead of his speech during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
