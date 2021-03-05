Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Mar 5, 2021 | 9:10am EST

Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad for risky, historic Iraq tour

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi walks with Pope Francis upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi walks with Pope Francis upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi walks with Pope Francis upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 17
Pope Francis disembarks a plane as he arrives at Baghdad International Airport where a welcoming ceremony is held to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis disembarks a plane as he arrives at Baghdad International Airport where a welcoming ceremony is held to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Pope Francis disembarks a plane as he arrives at Baghdad International Airport where a welcoming ceremony is held to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
2 / 17
Pope Francis shakes hands with an Iraqi offical, upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Pope Francis shakes hands with an Iraqi offical, upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Pope Francis shakes hands with an Iraqi offical, upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 17
Iraqi Officials welcome Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Iraqi Officials welcome Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Iraqi Officials welcome Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 17
Iraqi President Barham Salih and Pope Francis attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace during the Pope's historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/via REUTERS

Iraqi President Barham Salih and Pope Francis attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace during the Pope's historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Iraqi President Barham Salih and Pope Francis attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace during the Pope's historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 17
Iraq's President Barham Salih speaks with Pope Francis during a welcome ceremony, at the presidental palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Iraq's President Barham Salih speaks with Pope Francis during a welcome ceremony, at the presidental palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Iraq's President Barham Salih speaks with Pope Francis during a welcome ceremony, at the presidental palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Close
6 / 17
Pope Francis and Iraqi President Barham Salih attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, during Pope's historic tour in Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis and Iraqi President Barham Salih attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, during Pope's historic tour in Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Pope Francis and Iraqi President Barham Salih attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, during Pope's historic tour in Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
7 / 17
A limousine carrying Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

A limousine carrying Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A limousine carrying Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Close
8 / 17
A limousine carrying Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

A limousine carrying Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A limousine carrying Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Close
9 / 17
A motorcade escorts Pope Francis during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

A motorcade escorts Pope Francis during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A motorcade escorts Pope Francis during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Close
10 / 17
Pope Francis is received by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi upon disembarking from his plane at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis is received by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi upon disembarking from his plane at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Pope Francis is received by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi upon disembarking from his plane at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
11 / 17
Pope Francis waves to the crowd upon his arrival in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Pope Francis waves to the crowd upon his arrival in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Pope Francis waves to the crowd upon his arrival in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
12 / 17
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi welcomes Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi welcomes Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi welcomes Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 17
A plane carrying Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

A plane carrying Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
A plane carrying Pope Francis arrives at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Close
14 / 17
Pope Francis arrives for his speech during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis arrives for his speech during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Pope Francis arrives for his speech during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
15 / 17
Iraqi President Barham Salih speaks before Pope Francis' speech at the Presidential Palace, during the Pope's historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

Iraqi President Barham Salih speaks before Pope Francis' speech at the Presidential Palace, during the Pope's historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Iraqi President Barham Salih speaks before Pope Francis' speech at the Presidential Palace, during the Pope's historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Close
16 / 17
Pope Francis looks on ahead of his speech during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis looks on ahead of his speech during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Friday, March 05, 2021
Pope Francis looks on ahead of his speech during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 04 2021
Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Staff at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles struggle to keep up with demand at the crematorium, which has tripled its cremations to about 60 in January...

Mar 04 2021
Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Myanmar for the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old protester shot in the head and killed at a demonstration against military rule...

Mar 04 2021
Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Senegal's main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police in the capital while protesting against a...

Mar 04 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium

Staff at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles struggle to keep up with demand at the crematorium, which has tripled its cremations to about 60 in January compared to a year earlier.

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Myanmar for the funeral of Angel, a 19-year-old protester shot in the head and killed at a demonstration against military rule while wearing a shirt bearing the message "Everything will be OK."

Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Protesters clash with police as Senegal opposition leader arrested over rape allegations

Senegal's main opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, was arrested after hundreds of his supporters clashed with police in the capital while protesting against a rape accusation he denies.

Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Security tight at Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the calendar for some QAnon pro-Trump conspiracy theorists.

Myanmar police patrol streets after bloodiest day since coup

Myanmar police patrol streets after bloodiest day since coup

Police in Myanmar broke up demonstrations in several places with tear gas and gunfire on Thursday as protesters took to the streets again undeterred by the rising death toll.

Marathon bail hearings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists

Marathon bail hearings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists

Marathon bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the fourth day, in a landmark case after the most sweeping use yet of the city's national security law.

New York convention center transformed into field hospital and now vaccination site

New York convention center transformed into field hospital and now vaccination site

The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan has been used as a temporary hospital and vaccination site during the pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast