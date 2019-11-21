Edition:
Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand

A child looks on as people wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pope Francis arrives to lead the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Clergy members attend the Holy Mass held by Pope Francis at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Dancers perform during the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pope Francis gestures as he arrives to hold the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Faithful pray and touch a statue of Virgin Mary after Pope Francis led a Holy Mass in National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Pope Francis leaves after the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Audience members wait for Pope Francis to arrive and lead the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Pope Francis leads the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Dancers perform during the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A woman reacts as Pope Francis arrives to lead the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

People attend the Holy Mass held by Pope Francis at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Pope Francis leads the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Members of the audience react as Pope Francis arrives to lead the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang

A statue of Virgin Mary is seen as Pope Francis leads the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

General view during the Holy Mass held by Pope Francis at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Pope Francis arrives to lead the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

People wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pope Francis leads the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

People rehearse at the National Stadium as they wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

