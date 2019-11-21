Pope Francis leads Holy Mass in Thailand
A child looks on as people wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Clergy members attend the Holy Mass held by Pope Francis at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Dancers perform during the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pope Francis gestures as he arrives to hold the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Faithful pray and touch a statue of Virgin Mary after Pope Francis led a Holy Mass in National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Pope Francis leaves after the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Audience members wait for Pope Francis to arrive and lead the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Pope Francis leads the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Dancers perform during the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman reacts as Pope Francis arrives to lead the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People attend the Holy Mass held by Pope Francis at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pope Francis leads the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Members of the audience react as Pope Francis arrives to lead the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A statue of Virgin Mary is seen as Pope Francis leads the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
General view during the Holy Mass held by Pope Francis at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Pope Francis arrives to lead the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pope Francis leads the Holy Mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People rehearse at the National Stadium as they wait for Pope Francis to conduct the Holy Mass in Bangkok, Thailand, November 21. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
