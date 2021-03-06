Pope Francis visits Iraq in historic trip
Pope Francis meets with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in Najaf, Iraq, March 6. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani office/via REUTERS
A girl is carried after attending a mass led by Pope Francis at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, Iraq, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Pope Francis attends an inter-religious prayer at the ancient archeological site of Ur, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, in Ur near Nassiriya, Iraq, March 6. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Pope Francis arrives to meet with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in Najaf, Iraq, March 6. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
Pope Francis arrives to hold a Mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, March 6. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
Pope Francis holds a Mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, March 6. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
A banner showing a picture of Pope Francis at the Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
General view of the ancient archeological site of Ur, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, in Ur near Nassiriya, March 6. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Pope Francis arrives to hold inter-religious meeting at the ancient archeological site of Ur, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, in Ur near Nassiriya, March 6. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A shadow of a member of Iraqi security forces is seen on a wall before Pope Francis arrival to hold a Mass at Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pope Francis waves as he leaves after holding a mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man stands next a picture of Pope Francis at the Chaldean Cathedral of ''Saint Joseph'' in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Pope Francis arrives to meet with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in Najaf, March 6. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi walks with Pope Francis upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, March 5. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Pope Francis disembarks a plane as he arrives at Baghdad International Airport where a welcoming ceremony is held to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pope Francis shakes hands with an Iraqi offical, upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Iraqi Officials welcome Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
People gather as they wait for Pope Francis' arrival in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
A motorcade leaves the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of 'Our Lady of Salvation' after Pope Francis' visit, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
Pope Francis waves to the crowd upon his arrival in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Pope Francis meets young people of Scholas Occurrentes in Baghdad, Iraq March 5. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
Pope Francis leaves the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of "Our Lady of Salvation" after a visit in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Members of Iraqi security forces stand guard near a poster of Pope Francis ahead of his arrival to the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of "Our Lady of Salvation'' in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Pope Francis visits the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of "Our Lady of Salvation" in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV via REUTERS
Iraq's President Barham Salih speaks with Pope Francis during a welcome ceremony, at the presidental palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily
Pope Francis visits the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of "Our Lady of Salvation" in Baghdad, Iraq March 5. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Iraqi President Barham Salih and Pope Francis attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace during the Pope's historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/via REUTERS
Pope Francis and Iraqi President Barham Salih attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, during Pope's historic tour in Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A limousine carrying Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Pope Francis arrives for his speech during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pope Francis is received by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi upon disembarking from his plane at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Pope Francis meets with with bishops, priests, seminarians and catechists at the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of 'Our Lady of Salvation' in Baghdad, Iraq March 5. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
A motorcade escorts Pope Francis during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV
Next Slideshows
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
Mississippi residents still without water nearly three weeks after winter storm
Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, Mississippi's largest city, have been without running water for nearly three weeks after devastating winter weather.
Protests escalate as Senegal opposition leader faces rape charge
The arrest of Senegal's opposition leader on rape allegations triggers demonstrations across the country.
How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play
The coronavirus has completely changed how we do just about everything.
MORE IN PICTURES
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year ahead of International Women's Day.
Mississippi residents still without water nearly three weeks after winter storm
Tens of thousands of residents in Jackson, Mississippi's largest city, have been without running water for nearly three weeks after devastating winter weather.
Protests escalate as Senegal opposition leader faces rape charge
The arrest of Senegal's opposition leader on rape allegations triggers demonstrations across the country.
How the pandemic changed the way we live, work and play
The coronavirus has completely changed how we do just about everything.
Four Hong Kong democracy activists released after marathon bail hearings
Four Hong Kong democracy activists were released from custody after four days of hearings, among a group of 47 activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law.
Myanmar's anti-coup protests from a bird's eye view
Satellite, drone and bird's eye images of the ongoing protests and how Myanmar's military is responding.
Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti
Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ashes and grief at Los Angeles crematorium
Staff at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles struggle to keep up with demand at the crematorium, which has tripled its cremations to about 60 in January compared to a year earlier.