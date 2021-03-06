Edition:
Pope Francis visits Iraq in historic trip

Pope Francis meets with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in Najaf, Iraq, March 6. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani office/via REUTERS

A girl is carried after attending a mass led by Pope Francis at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, Iraq, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Pope Francis attends an inter-religious prayer at the ancient archeological site of Ur, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, in Ur near Nassiriya, Iraq, March 6. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Pope Francis arrives to meet with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in Najaf, Iraq, March 6. Vatican Media/­via REUTERS

Pope Francis arrives to hold a Mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, March 6. Vatican Media/via REUTERS

Pope Francis holds a Mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, March 6. Vatican Media/via REUTERS

A banner showing a picture of Pope Francis at the Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

General view of the ancient archeological site of Ur, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, in Ur near Nassiriya, March 6. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

Pope Francis arrives to hold inter-religious meeting at the ancient archeological site of Ur, traditionally believed to be the birthplace of Abraham, in Ur near Nassiriya, March 6. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A shadow of a member of Iraqi security forces is seen on a wall before Pope Francis arrival to hold a Mass at Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis waves as he leaves after holding a mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A man stands next a picture of Pope Francis at the Chaldean Cathedral of ''Saint Joseph'' in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Pope Francis arrives to lead a mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of "Saint Joseph" in Baghdad, March 6. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Pope Francis arrives to meet with Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, in Najaf, March 6. Vatican Media/­via REUTERS

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi walks with Pope Francis upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, March 5. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Pope Francis disembarks a plane as he arrives at Baghdad International Airport where a welcoming ceremony is held to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis shakes hands with an Iraqi offical, upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

Iraqi Officials welcome Pope Francis at Baghdad International Airport, in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS

People gather as they wait for Pope Francis' arrival in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5.  Vatican Media/via REUTERS

A motorcade leaves the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of 'Our Lady of Salvation' after Pope Francis' visit, in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5.  Vatican Media/via REUTERS

Pope Francis waves to the crowd upon his arrival in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Pope Francis meets young people of Scholas Occurrentes in Baghdad, Iraq March 5.  Vatican Media/via REUTERS

Pope Francis leaves the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of "Our Lady of Salvation" after a visit in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

Members of Iraqi security forces stand guard near a poster of Pope Francis ahead of his arrival to the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of "Our Lady of Salvation'' in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Pope Francis visits the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of "Our Lady of Salvation" in Baghdad, Iraq, March 5. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV via REUTERS

Iraq's President Barham Salih speaks with Pope Francis during a welcome ceremony, at the presidental palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

Pope Francis visits the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of "Our Lady of Salvation" in Baghdad, Iraq March 5. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Iraqi President Barham Salih and Pope Francis attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace during the Pope's historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/via REUTERS

Pope Francis and Iraqi President Barham Salih attend a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, during Pope's historic tour in Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A limousine carrying Pope Francis arrives at the Presidential Palace during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

Pope Francis arrives for his speech during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis is received by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi upon disembarking from his plane at Baghdad International Airport to start his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Francis meets with with bishops, priests, seminarians and catechists at the Syro-Catholic Cathedral of 'Our Lady of Salvation' in Baghdad, Iraq March 5.  Vatican Media/via REUTERS

A motorcade escorts Pope Francis during his historic tour in Baghdad, Iraq. Iraqiya TV/Reuters TV

