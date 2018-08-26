Pope Francis visits Ireland
Pope Francis prays in front of a candle lit to remember victims of abuse by the church, inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool
Pope Francis waves as he leaves after attending the Festival of Families at Croke Park during his visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pope Francis waves as he attends the Festival of Families at Croke Park during his visit to Dublin. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
Pope Francis speaks during the Festival of Families at Croke Park during his visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Nuns await the arrival of Pope Francis at the Festival of Families at Croke Park during his visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A protestor holds a banner as Pope Francis drives by during his visit in Dublin. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Children's shoes and toys are left on the pavement as part of a protest during the visit of Pope Francis to Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A protester holds a picture of Pope Francis during a demonstration against clerical sex abuse, in Dublin. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A protester holds a banner during Pope Francis' visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Members of the Reid Family watch Pope Francis on television from their home in Dublin as he attends the Festival of Families at Croke Park. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pope Francis waves as he attends the Festival of Families at Croke Park during his visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis laughs as he leaves St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pope Francis speaks during his visit to the Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People in Dublin. Tiziana Fabi/Pool via REUTERS
Well wishers wave at Pope Francis as he drives by during his visit in Dublin. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pope Francis waves as he leaves St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Daisy-May Kane watches Pope Francis on television as he attends the Festival of Families at Croke Park during his visit in Dublin. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pope Francis waves as he drives past well wishers during his visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People wait to get a view of Pope Francis during his visit at St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Pope Francis leaves Dublin Castle during his visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pope Francis prays inside St Mary's Pro Cathedral during his visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Pool
Pope Francis is pictured as he leaves Dublin Castle during his visit to Dublin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Pope Francis poses next to Ireland's President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne during his visit in Dublin. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
