Pope Francis visits Japan
Pope Francis kisses a child during a Holy Mass at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pope Francis holds a Holy Mass at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pope Francis puts on a kimono jacket printed with his image, which was gifted to him after he delivered a speech at the St. Mary's Cathedral in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis arrives to conduct a Holy Mass at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Women hold hand fans as Pope Francis holds a Holy Mass at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A boy reacts as Pope Francis reaches out to him during a Holy Mass at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Nuns attend a Holy Mass held by Pope Francis at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis conducts a Holy Mass at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Filipino women pray as they watch a live stream of Pope Francis' Holy Mass outside the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pope Francis greets wellwishers during a Holy Mass at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Filipino women watch a live stream of Pope Francis' Holy Mass outside the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Pope Francis conducts a Holy Mass at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Wellwishers are seated ahead of a Holy Mass by Pope Francis at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Students attend a Holy Mass held by Pope Francis at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Bishops and cardinals attend mass conducted by Pope Francis at St. Mary's Cathedral in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. Pierre Emmanuel Deletree/Pool via REUTERS
A girl walks past the audience watching Pope Francis holding a Holy Mass at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Wellwishers arrive ahead of a Holy Mass by Pope Francis at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pope Francis pays a private visit to Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan November 25, 2019. Ciro Fusco/Pool via REUTERS
Japan s Emperor Naruhito welcomes Pope Francis ahead of a private visit at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the prime minister s official residence, also known as Sori Daijin Kantei, in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2019. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS
Pope Francis shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting with the diplomatic community at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan November 25, 2019. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS
The Madonna of Nagasaki, a wooden head of a statue of the Virgin Mary that survived the August 9, 1945 atomic bombing, is pictured during Holy Mass conducted by Pope Francis at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan, November 24, 2019....more
Pope Francis speaks during a meeting for peace at the Peace Memorial Park, with the Atomic Bomb Dome in the background, in Hiroshima, Japan, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis greets an atomic bomb survivor at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, November 24, 2019. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis holds an incense stick during a meeting for peace at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
People stand on the roof of an apartment building near a Goddess of Mercy statue as they await Pope Francis' arrival for a tribute to the Martyr Saints at the Martyrs Monument at Nishizaka Hill, in Nagasaki, Japan, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kim...more
Pope Francis greets wellwishers during a Holy Mass at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he speaks at the Martyrs Monument at Nishizaka Hill, in Nagasaki, Japan, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Pope Francis looks at a baby as he greets wellwishers during a Holy Mass at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Wellwishers attend a Holy Mass conducted by Pope Francis at Nagasaki Baseball Stadium, in Nagasaki, Japan, November 24, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
