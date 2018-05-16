Pope in the wind
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. May 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. April 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square. April 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. June 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis delivers a speech to Catholic faithful at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. July 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. October 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. May 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle while giving mass to thousands of youths on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. July 2013. REUTERS/Luca Zennaro/Pool
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. June 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leaves at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. May 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows the mantle of Pope Francis as he stands next to Sri Lanka's newly elected president Mithripala Sirisena at the Colombo airport. January 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he leads his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican. May 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle during the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. June 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. February 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. February 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. February 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's mantle as he greets the faithful at the S. Maria della Provvidenza church in Rome. April 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis' mantle as he stands at the balcony of St. John's in Lateran basilica after celebrating a solemn mass in Rome. April 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows Pope Francis's skull cap off as a priest tries to grab it during his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. May 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A gust of wind blows off Pope Francis' cap during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. April 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
