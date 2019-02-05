Pope visits birthplace of Islam
Pope Francis and Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb kiss each other after signing a document on fighting extremism, during an inter-religious meeting at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4, 2019....more
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to hold a mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 5. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Pope Francis kisses a child during a visit to the St Joseph's Cathedral in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 5. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis is welcomed by Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi International airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 3. WAM/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis arrives for a meeting with the Muslim Council of Elders at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church is greeted by an Emirati boy upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi International airport in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 3. WAM/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis is seen during a visit to the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 4. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis gestures during a farewell ceremony before leaving Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 5. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis attends a meeting with the Muslim Council of Elders at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 4. Vatican Media/ Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis is seen upon arrival to a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 4. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Pope Francis meets Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi,...more
Pope Francis stands next to Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 4. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
