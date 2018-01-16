Edition:
United States
Tue Jan 16, 2018

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis blesses a child upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
1 / 15
Pope Francis waves as he drives past the presidential palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
2 / 15
People cheer as Pope Francis drives past in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
3 / 15
Pope Francis attends next to Chile's President Michelle Bachelet upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
4 / 15
Pope Francis puts a crown on the Virgin Mary during a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
5 / 15
Priests attend as Pope Francis arrives to leads a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
6 / 15
A priest hears the confession of a faithful at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
7 / 15
Nuns take a selfie at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
8 / 15
Pope Francis and Chile's president Michelle Bachelet review honour guards at the La Moneda Presidential palace during his visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
9 / 15
Flags of Chile and the Vatican hang from the cockpit of a plane transporting Pope Francis during his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
10 / 15
People greet Pope Francis as he drives through Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
11 / 15
A man carries a makeshift cross before the arrival of Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
12 / 15
Pope Francis waves to people outside the nunciature in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
13 / 15
Pope Francis holds a picture depicting a victim of the 1945 atomic bombing in Nagasaki as he speaks to reporters onboard the plane for his trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
14 / 15
Pope Francis arrives to leads a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
15 / 15
