Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis blesses a child upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. Osservatore Romano/Handout via REUTERS
Pope Francis waves as he drives past the presidential palace La Moneda in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
People cheer as Pope Francis drives past in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Pope Francis attends next to Chile's President Michelle Bachelet upon his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis puts a crown on the Virgin Mary during a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Priests attend as Pope Francis arrives to leads a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A priest hears the confession of a faithful at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Nuns take a selfie at O'Higgins Park where Pope Francis will hold a mass, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana
Pope Francis and Chile's president Michelle Bachelet review honour guards at the La Moneda Presidential palace during his visit in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Flags of Chile and the Vatican hang from the cockpit of a plane transporting Pope Francis during his arrival in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People greet Pope Francis as he drives through Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
A man carries a makeshift cross before the arrival of Pope Francis in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Pope Francis waves to people outside the nunciature in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Claudio Santana
Pope Francis holds a picture depicting a victim of the 1945 atomic bombing in Nagasaki as he speaks to reporters onboard the plane for his trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis arrives to leads a mass at the O'Higgins Park in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Thousands flee erupting volcano
Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.
Search for Southern California mudslide victims
Search and rescue crews scour parts of California�s Santa Barbara County for people still missing following mudslides that killed at least 18.
MORE IN PICTURES
Starlings in the sky
A murmuration of starlings dance in the sky.
NAACP Image Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards.
Detroit Auto Show
Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
NAACP Image Awards
Highlights from the NAACP Image Awards.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.