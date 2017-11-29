Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 28, 2017 | 9:00pm EST

Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh

Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi applauds next to Pope Francis as they attend a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi applauds next to Pope Francis as they attend a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi applauds next to Pope Francis as they attend a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
1 / 14
A Catholic woman prays at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Catholic woman prays at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
A Catholic woman prays at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 14
A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
3 / 14
Pope Francis and Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis and Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Pope Francis and Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
4 / 14
Pope Francis receives a bag as a gift as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis receives a bag as a gift as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Pope Francis receives a bag as a gift as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
5 / 14
Members of the honour guard get ready for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Members of the honour guard get ready for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Members of the honour guard get ready for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
6 / 14
Catholic women pray at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Catholic women pray at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Catholic women pray at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 14
Catholic woman who traveled from Kachin state is seen at their camping at Bogyoke Aung San football stadium as they wait for the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Catholic woman who traveled from Kachin state is seen at their camping at Bogyoke Aung San football stadium as they wait for the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Catholic woman who traveled from Kachin state is seen at their camping at Bogyoke Aung San football stadium as they wait for the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 14
Pope Francis rubs his eyes as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis rubs his eyes as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Pope Francis rubs his eyes as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
9 / 14
Pope Francis meets the Religious Leaders of Myanmar in the Archbishop's House in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Pope Francis meets the Religious Leaders of Myanmar in the Archbishop's House in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Pope Francis meets the Religious Leaders of Myanmar in the Archbishop's House in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 14
Pope Francis waves as his car travels past well-wishers in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Pope Francis waves as his car travels past well-wishers in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Pope Francis waves as his car travels past well-wishers in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 14
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 14
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony with Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony with Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony with Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
13 / 14
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

11:20am EST
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Nov 27 2017
Most popular Instagram photos

Most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Nov 27 2017
South African crowned Miss Universe

South African crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, is crowned winner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

Nov 27 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Pictures of the year: Animals

Pictures of the year: Animals

Our top animal photos from the past year.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Indonesia warns the first major eruption of Mount Agung in 54 years could be "imminent".

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Most popular Instagram photos

Most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

South African crowned Miss Universe

South African crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, is crowned winner of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast