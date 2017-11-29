Pope visits Myanmar and Bangladesh
Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi applauds next to Pope Francis as they attend a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Catholic woman prays at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl embraces Pope Francis as he arrives at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis and Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw talk during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis receives a bag as a gift as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Members of the honour guard get ready for the arrival of Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Catholic women pray at St. Anthony church on the eve of the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Catholic woman who traveled from Kachin state is seen at their camping at Bogyoke Aung San football stadium as they wait for the mass of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pope Francis rubs his eyes as he arrives with Myanmar�s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for a meeting with members of the civil society and diplomatic corps in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis meets the Religious Leaders of Myanmar in the Archbishop's House in Yangon, Myanmar November 28, 2017. Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis waves as his car travels past well-wishers in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony with Myanmar�s President Htin Kyaw at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People line the street as they await the arrival of Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
