Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning

A rebel fighter is treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital in Ajdabiyah, Libya, April 9, 2011. Photographer and editor with Reuters for 22 years, Andrew Winning has died of brain cancer at the age of 49. Andrew joined Reuters in 1996 as chief photographer of Mexico, where he remained until assuming the role of senior photographer in London, in 2008. He went on to be the head of the UK pictures desk. Andrew's own production was of a vast range of stories, from natural disasters and civil conflict in Latin America, to war in North Africa and major sports events. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2011
Ifeoma Nwoye of Nigeria is carried away by her coach after she lost her women's freestyle 55kg wrestling semi-final to Brittanee Laverdure of Canada at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, July 31, 2014
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) arrives at the Leaders Retreat at Fort St Angelo &nbsp;during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Vittoriosa, near Valletta, Malta November 28, 2015. &nbsp;REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son Prince George outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. The couple's first child is third in line to the British throne. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2013
News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch holds a copy of The Times newspaper as he leaves his home in London July 20, 2011. Murdoch has told staff in an email the company is taking steps to ensure serious problems never happen again there and that staff who betrayed trust must be held to account, following a phone-hacking scandal at one of his papers. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2011
A rebel looks out of a destroyed tank belonging to pro-Gaddafi forces, at the western outskirts of Ajdabiyah, Libya, April 7, 2011. The rebel and his friends were smoking marijuana in the tank. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, April 07, 2011
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L) touches hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they walk with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2013
Bronze medallist Patricia Bezzoubenko of Canada competes in the ribbon competition of the individual apparatus final in the rhythmic gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Saturday, July 26, 2014
Lightning strikes the Caribbean as a thunderstorm passes Tankah Bay, near Tulum, southern Mexico, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, August 31, 2017
Swimmers prepare to take part in the annual Christmas Day Peter Pan Cup handicap race in the Serpentine River, in Hyde Park, London, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks with Commonwealth Secretary-General Kamalesh Sharma (seated, R) as they pose for a family photo at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Valletta, Malta November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
People are silhouetted on a sunny morning as they walk past the columns of the Bank of England in the City of London, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, May 19, 2014
Racegoers watch their horses on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Friday, June 22, 2012
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sunshine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, March 15, 2012
The crew of a tunnel boring machine emerges after it broke through the wall at a major interchange on the Crossrail East to West underground railway link in Stepney, east London, November 6, 2013. Crossrail, the largest infrastructure project in Europe which provided a new link across London, reached the halfway stage. The 15 billion pound ($25 billion) project, which was due to open in 2018 but is still under construction in 2020, will connect London's Heathrow airport west of London to the county of Essex in the east in a bid to speed up connections and relieve pressure on London's crowded underground rail network. Work began in 2009 and digging the new tunnels has uncovered a range of archaeological finds including 20 Roman skulls and a graveyard which could hold the remains of some 50,000 people killed by the plague more than 650 years ago. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2014
Bradley Wiggins pedals during his attempt to break cycling's hour record at the Olympic velodrome in East London, Britain, June 7, 2015. Wiggins added the UCI world hour record to his extensive career honours tally when he smashed the mark set by fellow Briton Alex Dowsett last month by covering 54.526km (33.881 miles) in the London Olympic velodrome. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2013
A girl stands surrounded by the jets of a fountain on the South Bank on a hot summer day in central London, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2013
Two-year and eight-month-old Carlos Mario Sosa Rosiles, who is mentally handicapped, closes his eyes as a dolphin called Venus nudges him gently during his first session of neuro-stimulating therapy in a dolphin aquarium at a Mexico City zoo, March 3, 1998. The therapy is supposed to help children with motor neuron disabilities, autism and other mental handicaps by stimulating their brains with the dolphins' high-frequency sounds. The doctor running the treatment claims that the children make improvements in their coordination and movement skills as a result of the therapy. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Members of the Church of England's General Synod listen to speeches in Church House in central London November 20, 2013. The Church of England's law-making body voted in favor of female bishops, a move that ended a 20-year impasse and saw the first women ordained as senior clergy in 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2013
Claire and Zachary Boazman look out from the upstairs window of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, November 26, 2012
Kate and Gerry McCann are seen in front of a computer generated image of how their missing daughter Madeleine might look now, during a news conference in London May 2, 2012. Madeleine McCann went missing from a holiday villa in southern Portugal in 2007 as her parents dined with friends. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, May 02, 2012
Elite special police run for cover after gunfire was heard from inside the Japanese ambassador's residence in Lima, Peru, January 27, 1997. At the moment the shots were fired, police were parading past the residence in a show of force, and helicopters were flying above. Earlier, several armored personnel carriers rolled past the compound. Tupac Amaru rebels had seized the diplomatic compound December 17 and held 72 hostages. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Demonstrators jump off burning park benches during a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London December 9, 2010. Britain's parliament approved plans to increase fees paid by university students despite a rebellion by members of the coalition government. Protesters had earlier clashed with police outside parliament in central London during the debate. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, December 09, 2010
British Army Lieutenant Daniel John Clack's fiancee Amy Tinley (2nd L), mother Sue Clack (L), and brother James (R) gather just before his coffin is driven through the town of Wootton Bassett, western England, August 18, 2011. Clack, 24, of the 1st Battalion The Rifles was killed while serving in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2011
Ten-year-old Braa Mabrok from Brega cries in pain as she has the shrapnel wounds to the legs dressed by medical staff at Ajdabiyah hospital in Libya, April 4, 2011. Relatives said that Braa was injured the night before while asleep when her home was hit. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, April 04, 2011
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange holds up a copy of a newspaper during a press conference at the Frontline Club in central London, July 26, 2010. Thousands of leaked U.S. military documents from Afghanistan contain evidence of possible war crimes that must be urgently investigated, the founder of the whistleblowing website that published the papers said. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2010
Police arrest a pro-Tibet protester outside the Chinese embassy, during a visit by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, in central London February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009
Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz starts his run up during the men's high jump F42 final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, September 03, 2012
Prince William (R) helps his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to leave the 1902 State Landau carriage as they arrive at Buckingham Palace after their wedding in Westminster Abbey in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2011
Wolverhampton Wanderer fans kiss the goal post after their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, May 22, 2011. Wolves avoided relegation despite coming from 3-0 down to lose 3-2 to Blackburn, a defeat that was celebrated as if they had won the league and also secured Blackburn's safety. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Sunday, May 22, 2011
Formula One's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock in Silverstone, central England, before Sunday's British F1 Grand Prix June 20, 2009. Formula One plunged into its biggest crisis in 60 years with eight teams announcing plans to set up their own championship and the governing body taking legal action against them. The teams' association FOTA said BMW-Sauber, Brawn, Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull, Renault, Toro Rosso and Toyota were united in a decision that would split the sport in two if carried through. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2009
Brazil's Cafu (L) and Roberto Carlos stand together in the fog-covered field after their Copa America game against Chile was suspended by the referee with five minutes left of the second half in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, July 6, 1999. Brazil were eventually awarded the victory after leading the match 1-0. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
A protester waves a patchwork of flags from different nations from a lamp post outside the hotel where representatives of the African Union were meeting leaders of Libya's rebel leadership in Benghazi, Libya April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2011
Nicaraguan soldiers cover their noses with their hats to keep the stench of death from their nostrils at the site of a devastating mudslide November 2, 1998. Hurricane Mitch's torrential rains caused the Casitas volcano in north western Nicaragua to fill and overflow with water causing a massive mudslide under which it is feared over 1,000 people perished. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
London Mayor Boris Johnson celebrates after shooting and scoring with his back to the basket, as Pops Mensah-Bonsu applauds in London April 8, 2013. Johnson was promoting the Euroleague Final Four basketball series to be held at the O2 in May 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2013
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), sits next to her husband Prince William as they leave the Order of the Garter service at St. George's chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, southern England, June 13, 2011.&nbsp;REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2011
Queen Elizabeth leaves an impression of her feet in a mould as she arrives to visit Mount St. Michael off the coast of Cornwall, in southwest England, May 17, 2013. James St. Aubyn, Lord Levan, stands beside her. Members of the St. Aubyn family have lived on the island for hundreds of years. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2013
Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez joke during a batting session where Chavez pitched to Castro after taking part in a friendly baseball game between their two countries at Barquisimeto's baseball stadium in Venezuela October 29, 2000. Chavez played first base, and Castro managed his national team to an overwhelming victory in the game which was held as part of Castro's state visit to Venezuela. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband laughs with his wife Justine on stage after delivering his keynote speech at the party's annual conference in Manchester, northern England October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2012
A woman walks her dog on Porthmeor Beach in St Ives in Cornwall, November 21, 2012. Five parking spaces are to be auctioned for about 50,000 pounds ($79,850) in St Ives, a popular seaside holiday destination. St Ives' popularity, and its small narrow streets make parking difficult, which explains why the newly available spots are expected to sell for twice the average annual local wage according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, November 22, 2012
An official rushes to move bicycles as Luo Xiao Ling of China (L) and Marlies Mejias Garcia of Cuba lie on the track after crashing in the women's omnium elimination race at the UCI World Track Cycling Championships in London, Britain, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Safety marshals watch over competitors as they compete in a triathlon during the London Triathlon in the docklands area of East London August 1, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2009
Children play inside the Hive, designed by artist Wolfgang Buttress, at Kew Gardens, in London, Britain July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie watches a video during an event at which she launched an international protocol on sexual violence in conflict at the Excel centre in London June 10, 2014. Jolie was in London to co-host a summit to end sexual violence in conflict. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
A security guard gestures as he stands with a colleague in front of a UBS bank in the City of London September 15, 2011. News that a single trader had lost Swiss bank UBS around $2 billion in unauthorised deals, and the arrest of 31-year-old Kweku Adoboli in London in connection with the case, stunned the market and sent shares skidding. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2011
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as he arrives for the 20th Group of Rio Summit plenary session at the foreign ministry in Santo Domingo March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Friday, March 07, 2008
Pope John Paul II stands with Cuban President Fidel Castro after arriving at Jose Marti Airport in Havana, January 21,

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
A Nicaraguan soldier carries 5-year-old Wendy Dinosta from a U.S. Blackhawk helicopter after she was evacuated with a broken femur from the north-eastern town of Wiwili, Nicaragua, November 5, 1998. Wiwili, like many other Nicaraguan towns, was completely cut off from the rest of the country and accessible only by helicopter, after devastating flooding destroyed roads and bridges and more than 1,000 houses. The U.S. helicopter is taking part in aid flights to deliver food and other essential supplies. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A worker at the Wellcome Collection places her hands on a skull during the press preview of the "Skeletons: London's buried bones" exhibition in London July 22, 2008. The exhibition comprises 26 skeletons from the Museum of London's centre of human bioarcheology and aims to show how Londoners lived and died over the last 2,000 years. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, July 22, 2008
Rebel fighters pray at the grave of around 10 fellow rebels who were killed in what they say was a coalition airstrike on a group of vehicles on the road between Ajdabiyah and Brega, Libya, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2011
A resident takes photos of wrecked telephone company vehicles after Hurricane Pauline devastated Mexico's famous tourist resort of Acapulco, October 9, 1997. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Police officers stop and search two men on a back street in the Brixton neighbourhood of London August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2008
Black-headed gulls are reflected as they rest on a piece of metal in a saltwater marsh wildlife habitat on Wallasea island, in Essex, Britain, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Visitors climb the stairs past a statue of Charles Darwin at the Natural History Museum in South Kensington, London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2012
