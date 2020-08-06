Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning
A rebel fighter is treated for a gunshot wound at a hospital in Ajdabiyah, Libya, April 9, 2011. Photographer and editor with Reuters for 22 years, Andrew Winning has died of brain cancer at the age of 49. Andrew joined Reuters in 1996 as chief...more
Ifeoma Nwoye of Nigeria is carried away by her coach after she lost her women's freestyle 55kg wrestling semi-final to Brittanee Laverdure of Canada at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (C) arrives at the Leaders Retreat at Fort St Angelo during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Vittoriosa, near Valletta, Malta November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son Prince George outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. The couple's first child is third in line to the British...more
News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch holds a copy of The Times newspaper as he leaves his home in London July 20, 2011. Murdoch has told staff in an email the company is taking steps to ensure serious problems never happen again...more
A rebel looks out of a destroyed tank belonging to pro-Gaddafi forces, at the western outskirts of Ajdabiyah, Libya, April 7, 2011. The rebel and his friends were smoking marijuana in the tank. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2nd L) touches hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they walk with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, after a G8 summit group photograph was taken at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern...more
Bronze medallist Patricia Bezzoubenko of Canada competes in the ribbon competition of the individual apparatus final in the rhythmic gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Lightning strikes the Caribbean as a thunderstorm passes Tankah Bay, near Tulum, southern Mexico, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Swimmers prepare to take part in the annual Christmas Day Peter Pan Cup handicap race in the Serpentine River, in Hyde Park, London, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's Queen Elizabeth talks with Commonwealth Secretary-General Kamalesh Sharma (seated, R) as they pose for a family photo at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Valletta, Malta November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
People are silhouetted on a sunny morning as they walk past the columns of the Bank of England in the City of London, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Racegoers watch their horses on the fourth day at Royal Ascot, southwest of London, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The pods on the London Eye tourist attraction cast shadows against a thick morning fog as the spring sunshine begins to burn it off in central London, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The crew of a tunnel boring machine emerges after it broke through the wall at a major interchange on the Crossrail East to West underground railway link in Stepney, east London, November 6, 2013. Crossrail, the largest infrastructure project in...more
Bradley Wiggins pedals during his attempt to break cycling's hour record at the Olympic velodrome in East London, Britain, June 7, 2015. Wiggins added the UCI world hour record to his extensive career honours tally when he smashed the mark set by...more
Actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Jason Sudeikis pose for photographers as they arrive for the UK premiere of "We're the Millers" in Leicester Square in central London August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A girl stands surrounded by the jets of a fountain on the South Bank on a hot summer day in central London, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Two-year and eight-month-old Carlos Mario Sosa Rosiles, who is mentally handicapped, closes his eyes as a dolphin called Venus nudges him gently during his first session of neuro-stimulating therapy in a dolphin aquarium at a Mexico City zoo, March...more
Members of the Church of England's General Synod listen to speeches in Church House in central London November 20, 2013. The Church of England's law-making body voted in favor of female bishops, a move that ended a 20-year impasse and saw the first...more
Claire and Zachary Boazman look out from the upstairs window of the flooded White Bear pub in Tewkesbury, south western England November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Kate and Gerry McCann are seen in front of a computer generated image of how their missing daughter Madeleine might look now, during a news conference in London May 2, 2012. Madeleine McCann went missing from a holiday villa in southern Portugal in...more
Elite special police run for cover after gunfire was heard from inside the Japanese ambassador's residence in Lima, Peru, January 27, 1997. At the moment the shots were fired, police were parading past the residence in a show of force, and...more
Demonstrators jump off burning park benches during a protest outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London December 9, 2010. Britain's parliament approved plans to increase fees paid by university students despite a rebellion by...more
British Army Lieutenant Daniel John Clack's fiancee Amy Tinley (2nd L), mother Sue Clack (L), and brother James (R) gather just before his coffin is driven through the town of Wootton Bassett, western England, August 18, 2011. Clack, 24, of the 1st...more
Ten-year-old Braa Mabrok from Brega cries in pain as she has the shrapnel wounds to the legs dressed by medical staff at Ajdabiyah hospital in Libya, April 4, 2011. Relatives said that Braa was injured the night before while asleep when her home was...more
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange holds up a copy of a newspaper during a press conference at the Frontline Club in central London, July 26, 2010. Thousands of leaked U.S. military documents from Afghanistan contain evidence of possible war crimes...more
Police arrest a pro-Tibet protester outside the Chinese embassy, during a visit by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, in central London February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz starts his run up during the men's high jump F42 final at the London 2012 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in London September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Prince William (R) helps his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to leave the 1902 State Landau carriage as they arrive at Buckingham Palace after their wedding in Westminster Abbey in central London April 29, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Wolverhampton Wanderer fans kiss the goal post after their English Premier League soccer match against Blackburn Rovers at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, May 22, 2011. Wolves avoided relegation despite coming from 3-0 down to lose 3-2 to...more
Formula One's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone walks in the paddock in Silverstone, central England, before Sunday's British F1 Grand Prix June 20, 2009. Formula One plunged into its biggest crisis in 60 years with eight teams announcing plans to...more
Brazil's Cafu (L) and Roberto Carlos stand together in the fog-covered field after their Copa America game against Chile was suspended by the referee with five minutes left of the second half in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, July 6, 1999. Brazil were...more
A protester waves a patchwork of flags from different nations from a lamp post outside the hotel where representatives of the African Union were meeting leaders of Libya's rebel leadership in Benghazi, Libya April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Nicaraguan soldiers cover their noses with their hats to keep the stench of death from their nostrils at the site of a devastating mudslide November 2, 1998. Hurricane Mitch's torrential rains caused the Casitas volcano in north western Nicaragua to...more
London Mayor Boris Johnson celebrates after shooting and scoring with his back to the basket, as Pops Mensah-Bonsu applauds in London April 8, 2013. Johnson was promoting the Euroleague Final Four basketball series to be held at the O2 in May 2013....more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), sits next to her husband Prince William as they leave the Order of the Garter service at St. George's chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, southern England, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew...more
Queen Elizabeth leaves an impression of her feet in a mould as she arrives to visit Mount St. Michael off the coast of Cornwall, in southwest England, May 17, 2013. James St. Aubyn, Lord Levan, stands beside her. Members of the St. Aubyn family have...more
Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez joke during a batting session where Chavez pitched to Castro after taking part in a friendly baseball game between their two countries at Barquisimeto's baseball stadium in Venezuela...more
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband laughs with his wife Justine on stage after delivering his keynote speech at the party's annual conference in Manchester, northern England October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A woman walks her dog on Porthmeor Beach in St Ives in Cornwall, November 21, 2012. Five parking spaces are to be auctioned for about 50,000 pounds ($79,850) in St Ives, a popular seaside holiday destination. St Ives' popularity, and its small narrow...more
An official rushes to move bicycles as Luo Xiao Ling of China (L) and Marlies Mejias Garcia of Cuba lie on the track after crashing in the women's omnium elimination race at the UCI World Track Cycling Championships in London, Britain, March 5, 2016....more
Safety marshals watch over competitors as they compete in a triathlon during the London Triathlon in the docklands area of East London August 1, 2009. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Children play inside the Hive, designed by artist Wolfgang Buttress, at Kew Gardens, in London, Britain July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Actress and campaigner Angelina Jolie watches a video during an event at which she launched an international protocol on sexual violence in conflict at the Excel centre in London June 10, 2014. Jolie was in London to co-host a summit to end sexual...more
A security guard gestures as he stands with a colleague in front of a UBS bank in the City of London September 15, 2011. News that a single trader had lost Swiss bank UBS around $2 billion in unauthorised deals, and the arrest of 31-year-old Kweku...more
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as he arrives for the 20th Group of Rio Summit plenary session at the foreign ministry in Santo Domingo March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Pope John Paul II stands with Cuban President Fidel Castro after arriving at Jose Marti Airport in Havana, January 21,
A Nicaraguan soldier carries 5-year-old Wendy Dinosta from a U.S. Blackhawk helicopter after she was evacuated with a broken femur from the north-eastern town of Wiwili, Nicaragua, November 5, 1998. Wiwili, like many other Nicaraguan towns, was...more
A worker at the Wellcome Collection places her hands on a skull during the press preview of the "Skeletons: London's buried bones" exhibition in London July 22, 2008. The exhibition comprises 26 skeletons from the Museum of London's centre of human...more
Rebel fighters pray at the grave of around 10 fellow rebels who were killed in what they say was a coalition airstrike on a group of vehicles on the road between Ajdabiyah and Brega, Libya, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A resident takes photos of wrecked telephone company vehicles after Hurricane Pauline devastated Mexico's famous tourist resort of Acapulco, October 9, 1997. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Police officers stop and search two men on a back street in the Brixton neighbourhood of London August 14, 2008. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Black-headed gulls are reflected as they rest on a piece of metal in a saltwater marsh wildlife habitat on Wallasea island, in Essex, Britain, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Visitors climb the stairs past a statue of Charles Darwin at the Natural History Museum in South Kensington, London March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Next Slideshows
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lavender fields draw selfie-seeking visitors
Visitors line up the perfect picture of purple at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain.
Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
Boeing will stop building its 747 jumbo jet, which democratized global air travel in the 1970s but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft, stopping production...
Elusive animals caught on remote cameras
Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.
MORE IN PICTURES
Massive blast in Beirut sends shockwaves across city
(Warning: graphic content) Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 145 people and injuring more than 5,000.
Aftermath of deadly blast in Beirut
Residents of Beirut sift through the rubble after a blast wave devastated the city, killing at least 145 people and pushing up to 250,000 from their homes.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Life in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of staying at home, social distancing and masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Tropical Storm Isaias batters U.S. Northeast
Tropical Storm Isaias killed at least four people as it made its way up the U.S. Atlantic Coast, knocking out power to more than 2.8 million homes and businesses from New York to North Carolina.
The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 75 years ago
August 6 marks 75 years since the United States unleashed the world's first atomic bomb attack on the city of Hiroshima, followed three days later by the second and last on Nagasaki, vaporizing lives, buildings and Japan's capacity for war.
Coronavirus rages across America
Scenes from the U.S. pandemic as the country marks an average of 1,000 deaths each day nationwide.
Aerial views of our pandemic-hit world
Scenes from above around the world amid the coronavirus.
Lavender fields draw selfie-seeking visitors
Visitors line up the perfect picture of purple at Hitchin Lavender farm in Ickleford, Britain.