Portfolio of work: Andrew Winning

The crew of a tunnel boring machine emerges after it broke through the wall at a major interchange on the Crossrail East to West underground railway link in Stepney, east London, November 6, 2013. Crossrail, the largest infrastructure project in Europe which provided a new link across London, reached the halfway stage. The 15 billion pound ($25 billion) project, which was due to open in 2018 but is still under construction in 2020, will connect London's Heathrow airport west of London to the county of Essex in the east in a bid to speed up connections and relieve pressure on London's crowded underground rail network. Work began in 2009 and digging the new tunnels has uncovered a range of archaeological finds including 20 Roman skulls and a graveyard which could hold the remains of some 50,000 people killed by the plague more than 650 years ago. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close