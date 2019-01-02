Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 2, 2019 | 12:15pm EST

Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan

A boy dances in the rain during a heavy tropical shower in a street of Havana, July 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A boy dances in the rain during a heavy tropical shower in a street of Havana, July 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, July 19, 2010
A boy dances in the rain during a heavy tropical shower in a street of Havana, July 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
1 / 50
A woman stands near a dead man after a NATO daylight air raid near a market over the town of Nis, south of Belgrade, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A woman stands near a dead man after a NATO daylight air raid near a market over the town of Nis, south of Belgrade, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A woman stands near a dead man after a NATO daylight air raid near a market over the town of Nis, south of Belgrade, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
2 / 50
Smoke rises over the Danube river in the northern Serbian town of Novi Sad while an oil refinery burns after being repeatedly targeted by NATO air raids, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Smoke rises over the Danube river in the northern Serbian town of Novi Sad while an oil refinery burns after being repeatedly targeted by NATO air raids, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Smoke rises over the Danube river in the northern Serbian town of Novi Sad while an oil refinery burns after being repeatedly targeted by NATO air raids, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
3 / 50
An Indian soldier walks in front of a government building on fire after an attack in Srinagar, April 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

An Indian soldier walks in front of a government building on fire after an attack in Srinagar, April 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
An Indian soldier walks in front of a government building on fire after an attack in Srinagar, April 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
4 / 50
Iraqi civilians caught in crossfire are attended by a medic from the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company as they push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Iraqi civilians caught in crossfire are attended by a medic from the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company as they push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Iraqi civilians caught in crossfire are attended by a medic from the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company as they push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
5 / 50
A building receives tank fire from U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit tanks beside the port of Umm-Qasr in southern Iraq as pockets of Republican Guard resistance remain in a residential area beside the port, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A building receives tank fire from U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit tanks beside the port of Umm-Qasr in southern Iraq as pockets of Republican Guard resistance remain in a residential area beside the port, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A building receives tank fire from U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit tanks beside the port of Umm-Qasr in southern Iraq as pockets of Republican Guard resistance remain in a residential area beside the port, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
6 / 50
U.S. President Bill Clinton walks behind the coffin with the body of late King Hassan II of Morocco during his burial ceremony in Rabat, July 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

U.S. President Bill Clinton walks behind the coffin with the body of late King Hassan II of Morocco during his burial ceremony in Rabat, July 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
U.S. President Bill Clinton walks behind the coffin with the body of late King Hassan II of Morocco during his burial ceremony in Rabat, July 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
7 / 50
A morgue worker stands beside a man killed during NATO air raids over the town of Aleksinac, south of Belgrade, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A morgue worker stands beside a man killed during NATO air raids over the town of Aleksinac, south of Belgrade, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A morgue worker stands beside a man killed during NATO air raids over the town of Aleksinac, south of Belgrade, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
8 / 50
Cuban President takes a glass during a ceremony in the Oporto Bourse where he and other Ibero-American leaders were made members of the Port Wine Brotherhood in Portugal, October 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Cuban President takes a glass during a ceremony in the Oporto Bourse where he and other Ibero-American leaders were made members of the Port Wine Brotherhood in Portugal, October 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Cuban President takes a glass during a ceremony in the Oporto Bourse where he and other Ibero-American leaders were made members of the Port Wine Brotherhood in Portugal, October 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
9 / 50
A fighting bull attacks a wooden barrier as it charges through central Pamplona during the fifth bull run of the San Fermin festival, July 2002. REUTERS/Demond Boylan

A fighting bull attacks a wooden barrier as it charges through central Pamplona during the fifth bull run of the San Fermin festival, July 2002. REUTERS/Demond Boylan

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2006
A fighting bull attacks a wooden barrier as it charges through central Pamplona during the fifth bull run of the San Fermin festival, July 2002. REUTERS/Demond Boylan
Close
10 / 50
Brazilian midfielder Rivaldo lies near the corner flag in the closing moments of the World Cup Finals match between Brazil and Turkey June 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Brazilian midfielder Rivaldo lies near the corner flag in the closing moments of the World Cup Finals match between Brazil and Turkey June 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Brazilian midfielder Rivaldo lies near the corner flag in the closing moments of the World Cup Finals match between Brazil and Turkey June 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
11 / 50
A Palestinian Christian cries over the body of his wife killed in the crossfire between Palestinians and Israeli troops in the West bank town of Bethlehem, October 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A Palestinian Christian cries over the body of his wife killed in the crossfire between Palestinians and Israeli troops in the West bank town of Bethlehem, October 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Palestinian Christian cries over the body of his wife killed in the crossfire between Palestinians and Israeli troops in the West bank town of Bethlehem, October 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
12 / 50
A Libyan boy stands inside the Moulay Mohammed Mosque in the Libyan capital Tripoli during Friday prayers, February 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A Libyan boy stands inside the Moulay Mohammed Mosque in the Libyan capital Tripoli during Friday prayers, February 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Libyan boy stands inside the Moulay Mohammed Mosque in the Libyan capital Tripoli during Friday prayers, February 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
13 / 50
A man sits at the door of his home in Havana, Cuba, August 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A man sits at the door of his home in Havana, Cuba, August 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, August 24, 2010
A man sits at the door of his home in Havana, Cuba, August 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
14 / 50
Brazil's Ronaldo walks past French players as they celebrate their World Cup victory after the final whistle, July 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Brazil's Ronaldo walks past French players as they celebrate their World Cup victory after the final whistle, July 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Brazil's Ronaldo walks past French players as they celebrate their World Cup victory after the final whistle, July 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
15 / 50
Dead fish lie decomposing in the marsh on the boundaries of the Donana nature reserve a week after 5 million cubic metrers of acid toxic fluid spilled from a nearby mine in Spain, May 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Dead fish lie decomposing in the marsh on the boundaries of the Donana nature reserve a week after 5 million cubic metrers of acid toxic fluid spilled from a nearby mine in Spain, May 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Dead fish lie decomposing in the marsh on the boundaries of the Donana nature reserve a week after 5 million cubic metrers of acid toxic fluid spilled from a nearby mine in Spain, May 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
16 / 50
An Iraqi child wears a helmet from the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company as they push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

An Iraqi child wears a helmet from the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company as they push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Iraqi child wears a helmet from the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company as they push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
17 / 50
Third Commando Brigade of the British Royal Marines arrives with displaced citizens in the port of Umm-Qasr in southern Iraq, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Third Commando Brigade of the British Royal Marines arrives with displaced citizens in the port of Umm-Qasr in southern Iraq, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Third Commando Brigade of the British Royal Marines arrives with displaced citizens in the port of Umm-Qasr in southern Iraq, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
18 / 50
A member of the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company mans a machine gun and takes cover from Iraqi fire as British artillery rounds explode during the early stage of the push into southern Iraq to take control over the main port of Umm Qasr in southern Iraq, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A member of the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company mans a machine gun and takes cover from Iraqi fire as British artillery rounds explode during the early stage of the push into southern Iraq to take control over the main port of Umm Qasr in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A member of the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company mans a machine gun and takes cover from Iraqi fire as British artillery rounds explode during the early stage of the push into southern Iraq to take control over the main port of Umm Qasr in southern Iraq, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
19 / 50
An oil-stained bird flaps its wings on the devastated coast of the Cies Islands natural reserve in the Spanish northwestern region of Galicia, December 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

An oil-stained bird flaps its wings on the devastated coast of the Cies Islands natural reserve in the Spanish northwestern region of Galicia, December 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
An oil-stained bird flaps its wings on the devastated coast of the Cies Islands natural reserve in the Spanish northwestern region of Galicia, December 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
20 / 50
Moroccans cheer on a cliff as a man disembarks carrying a Moroccan flag on the disputed Perejil Islet off Morocco's Mediterranean coast, July 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Moroccans cheer on a cliff as a man disembarks carrying a Moroccan flag on the disputed Perejil Islet off Morocco's Mediterranean coast, July 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Moroccans cheer on a cliff as a man disembarks carrying a Moroccan flag on the disputed Perejil Islet off Morocco's Mediterranean coast, July 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
21 / 50
A Palestinian refugee woman carries a water container on her head in the Khan Younis refugee camp near the Kefar Yam Jewish settlement on in the Gaza strip, November 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A Palestinian refugee woman carries a water container on her head in the Khan Younis refugee camp near the Kefar Yam Jewish settlement on in the Gaza strip, November 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Palestinian refugee woman carries a water container on her head in the Khan Younis refugee camp near the Kefar Yam Jewish settlement on in the Gaza strip, November 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
22 / 50
Pua, a tattoo artist from Tahiti, tattoos a man during the opening day of the IV International Tattoo festival in Madrid, June 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Pua, a tattoo artist from Tahiti, tattoos a man during the opening day of the IV International Tattoo festival in Madrid, June 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Pua, a tattoo artist from Tahiti, tattoos a man during the opening day of the IV International Tattoo festival in Madrid, June 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
23 / 50
A Fatah supporter attends a rally marKing the 36th anniversary of its foundation in Gaza, December 2000. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A Fatah supporter attends a rally marKing the 36th anniversary of its foundation in Gaza, December 2000. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A Fatah supporter attends a rally marKing the 36th anniversary of its foundation in Gaza, December 2000. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
24 / 50
A Palestinian woman looks from her house hit by heavy machine gunfire from Israeli troops in Al Azza refugee camp opposite the Paradise Hotel in Bethlehem, October 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A Palestinian woman looks from her house hit by heavy machine gunfire from Israeli troops in Al Azza refugee camp opposite the Paradise Hotel in Bethlehem, October 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A Palestinian woman looks from her house hit by heavy machine gunfire from Israeli troops in Al Azza refugee camp opposite the Paradise Hotel in Bethlehem, October 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
25 / 50
Festival revelers engage in the annual Tomatina tomato fight in Bunyol, eastern Spain, August 2000. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Festival revelers engage in the annual Tomatina tomato fight in Bunyol, eastern Spain, August 2000. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Festival revelers engage in the annual Tomatina tomato fight in Bunyol, eastern Spain, August 2000. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
26 / 50
Indian army soldiers take position during a gun battle at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Indian army soldiers take position during a gun battle at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2008
Indian army soldiers take position during a gun battle at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
27 / 50
A woman evacuated from the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel looks out of a bus in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A woman evacuated from the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel looks out of a bus in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2008
A woman evacuated from the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel looks out of a bus in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
28 / 50
A hotel guest looks out from a broken window of the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel in in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A hotel guest looks out from a broken window of the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel in in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2008
A hotel guest looks out from a broken window of the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel in in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
29 / 50
Michal Michalik of Czech Republic during the men's riding show jumping event of the modern pentathlon competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Michal Michalik of Czech Republic during the men's riding show jumping event of the modern pentathlon competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, August 21, 2008
Michal Michalik of Czech Republic during the men's riding show jumping event of the modern pentathlon competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
30 / 50
Ahmed Almaktoum of the UAE unloads his shotgun during the qualifying round of the men's trap competition of the shooting event at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. August 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Ahmed Almaktoum of the UAE unloads his shotgun during the qualifying round of the men's trap competition of the shooting event at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. August 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Sunday, August 10, 2008
Ahmed Almaktoum of the UAE unloads his shotgun during the qualifying round of the men's trap competition of the shooting event at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. August 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
31 / 50
Tibetan exiles hold the Tibetan Olympics 2008 torch during a symbolic relay in the northern hill town of Dharamsala, May 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tibetan exiles hold the Tibetan Olympics 2008 torch during a symbolic relay in the northern hill town of Dharamsala, May 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2008
Tibetan exiles hold the Tibetan Olympics 2008 torch during a symbolic relay in the northern hill town of Dharamsala, May 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
32 / 50
Voters stand outside a polling station to cast their ballot in Thimpu, Bhutan, March 2008 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Voters stand outside a polling station to cast their ballot in Thimpu, Bhutan, March 2008 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2008
Voters stand outside a polling station to cast their ballot in Thimpu, Bhutan, March 2008 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
33 / 50
A Tibetan exile is led out by guards from inside the Chinese Embassy compound in New Delhi,October 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A Tibetan exile is led out by guards from inside the Chinese Embassy compound in New Delhi,October 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
A Tibetan exile is led out by guards from inside the Chinese Embassy compound in New Delhi,October 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
34 / 50
A homeless girl begs for money as it rains in Bombay, India, August 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A homeless girl begs for money as it rains in Bombay, India, August 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A homeless girl begs for money as it rains in Bombay, India, August 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
35 / 50
An elephant walks down a street among traffic as it rains in Bombay, July 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

An elephant walks down a street among traffic as it rains in Bombay, July 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An elephant walks down a street among traffic as it rains in Bombay, July 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
36 / 50
Men practice martial arts on a basketball court in Havana, Cuba, August 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Men practice martial arts on a basketball court in Havana, Cuba, August 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, August 12, 2010
Men practice martial arts on a basketball court in Havana, Cuba, August 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
37 / 50
A child looks on as a bakery worker bounces a basketball beside trays of freshly made bread in Havana, Cuba, April 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A child looks on as a bakery worker bounces a basketball beside trays of freshly made bread in Havana, Cuba, April 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
A child looks on as a bakery worker bounces a basketball beside trays of freshly made bread in Havana, Cuba, April 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
38 / 50
A man comes out of his shoe repair shop in Havana, Cuba, April 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A man comes out of his shoe repair shop in Havana, Cuba, April 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Monday, April 12, 2010
A man comes out of his shoe repair shop in Havana, Cuba, April 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
39 / 50
A Ukrainian girl, Olga, 2, victim of the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster in Chernobyl, walks with a Cuban physiotherapist at the Pediatric Hospital in Tarara, outside Havana, March 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A Ukrainian girl, Olga, 2, victim of the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster in Chernobyl, walks with a Cuban physiotherapist at the Pediatric Hospital in Tarara, outside Havana, March 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2010
A Ukrainian girl, Olga, 2, victim of the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster in Chernobyl, walks with a Cuban physiotherapist at the Pediatric Hospital in Tarara, outside Havana, March 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
40 / 50
Security forces drag members of the Ladies in White, a group made up of family members of imprisoned dissidents, into a bus after a march in Havana, Cuba, March 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Security forces drag members of the Ladies in White, a group made up of family members of imprisoned dissidents, into a bus after a march in Havana, Cuba, March 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Wednesday, March 17, 2010
Security forces drag members of the Ladies in White, a group made up of family members of imprisoned dissidents, into a bus after a march in Havana, Cuba, March 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
41 / 50
School children play with their teacher during recess at Martires de Tarara primary school in Havana, November 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

School children play with their teacher during recess at Martires de Tarara primary school in Havana, November 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2009
School children play with their teacher during recess at Martires de Tarara primary school in Havana, November 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
42 / 50
A rainbow is seen at dawn as clouds form a tropical storm over Havana, November 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A rainbow is seen at dawn as clouds form a tropical storm over Havana, November 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2009
A rainbow is seen at dawn as clouds form a tropical storm over Havana, November 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
43 / 50
A street entertainer waits for tourists in Havana, October 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A street entertainer waits for tourists in Havana, October 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2009
A street entertainer waits for tourists in Havana, October 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
44 / 50
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, national hero Jose Marti and revolutionary leader Che Guevara in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A vintage car drives by a mural showing Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, national hero Jose Marti and revolutionary leader Che Guevara in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2009
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, national hero Jose Marti and revolutionary leader Che Guevara in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
45 / 50
A boxer rests as a Dachshund pup approaches it in Sagua La Grande, province of Santa Clara in central Cuba, July 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A boxer rests as a Dachshund pup approaches it in Sagua La Grande, province of Santa Clara in central Cuba, July 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Saturday, July 18, 2009
A boxer rests as a Dachshund pup approaches it in Sagua La Grande, province of Santa Clara in central Cuba, July 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
46 / 50
Youths compete for the highest splash as they jump into the water at Havana's port, July 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Youths compete for the highest splash as they jump into the water at Havana's port, July 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2009
Youths compete for the highest splash as they jump into the water at Havana's port, July 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
47 / 50
Cuban dissident blogger Yoani Sanchez stands at the immigration control at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, February 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Cuban dissident blogger Yoani Sanchez stands at the immigration control at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, February 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2013
Cuban dissident blogger Yoani Sanchez stands at the immigration control at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, February 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
48 / 50
A woman and her dog look out of a window in Havana , January 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A woman and her dog look out of a window in Havana , January 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
A woman and her dog look out of a window in Havana , January 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
49 / 50
People use their mobile phones on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, April 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

People use their mobile phones on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, April 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Sunday, April 29, 2012
People use their mobile phones on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, April 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

Next Slideshows

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. border agents launched tear gas into Mexico early on Tuesday to deter a group of migrants that one official called "a violent mob" from crossing over from...

8:00am EST
Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Jan 01 2019
Ringing in 2019

Ringing in 2019

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2019.

Jan 01 2019
A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Scenes of protest and conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2018.

Dec 31 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Storms of sand

Storms of sand

Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.

Starlings in the sky

Starlings in the sky

Murmurations of starlings dance in the sky over southern Israel.

New year offerings to the Saint of Death

New year offerings to the Saint of Death

Followers of La Santa Muerte, a cult figure in Mexico often depicted as a skeletal grim reaper, leave offerings to appeal for favors and give thanks for those granted.

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. agents fire tear gas into Mexico

U.S. border agents launched tear gas into Mexico early on Tuesday to deter a group of migrants that one official called "a violent mob" from crossing over from Tijuana, according to a Reuters witness and the U.S. government.

Pictures of the year 2018

Pictures of the year 2018

Our top news photography from the past year.

Ringing in 2019

Ringing in 2019

Revelers around the world turn out to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome 2019.

A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A year of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Scenes of protest and conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories in 2018.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast