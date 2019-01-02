Portfolio of work: Desmond Boylan
A boy dances in the rain during a heavy tropical shower in a street of Havana, July 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A woman stands near a dead man after a NATO daylight air raid near a market over the town of Nis, south of Belgrade, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Smoke rises over the Danube river in the northern Serbian town of Novi Sad while an oil refinery burns after being repeatedly targeted by NATO air raids, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
An Indian soldier walks in front of a government building on fire after an attack in Srinagar, April 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Iraqi civilians caught in crossfire are attended by a medic from the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company as they push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A building receives tank fire from U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit tanks beside the port of Umm-Qasr in southern Iraq as pockets of Republican Guard resistance remain in a residential area beside the port, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
U.S. President Bill Clinton walks behind the coffin with the body of late King Hassan II of Morocco during his burial ceremony in Rabat, July 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A morgue worker stands beside a man killed during NATO air raids over the town of Aleksinac, south of Belgrade, May 1999. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cuban President takes a glass during a ceremony in the Oporto Bourse where he and other Ibero-American leaders were made members of the Port Wine Brotherhood in Portugal, October 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A fighting bull attacks a wooden barrier as it charges through central Pamplona during the fifth bull run of the San Fermin festival, July 2002. REUTERS/Demond Boylan
Brazilian midfielder Rivaldo lies near the corner flag in the closing moments of the World Cup Finals match between Brazil and Turkey June 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Palestinian Christian cries over the body of his wife killed in the crossfire between Palestinians and Israeli troops in the West bank town of Bethlehem, October 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Libyan boy stands inside the Moulay Mohammed Mosque in the Libyan capital Tripoli during Friday prayers, February 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A man sits at the door of his home in Havana, Cuba, August 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Brazil's Ronaldo walks past French players as they celebrate their World Cup victory after the final whistle, July 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Dead fish lie decomposing in the marsh on the boundaries of the Donana nature reserve a week after 5 million cubic metrers of acid toxic fluid spilled from a nearby mine in Spain, May 1998. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
An Iraqi child wears a helmet from the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company as they push into southern Iraq to take control of the main port of Umm Qasr, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Third Commando Brigade of the British Royal Marines arrives with displaced citizens in the port of Umm-Qasr in southern Iraq, March 2003. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A member of the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Unit Fox Company mans a machine gun and takes cover from Iraqi fire as British artillery rounds explode during the early stage of the push into southern Iraq to take control over the main port of Umm Qasr in...more
An oil-stained bird flaps its wings on the devastated coast of the Cies Islands natural reserve in the Spanish northwestern region of Galicia, December 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Moroccans cheer on a cliff as a man disembarks carrying a Moroccan flag on the disputed Perejil Islet off Morocco's Mediterranean coast, July 2002. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Palestinian refugee woman carries a water container on her head in the Khan Younis refugee camp near the Kefar Yam Jewish settlement on in the Gaza strip, November 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Pua, a tattoo artist from Tahiti, tattoos a man during the opening day of the IV International Tattoo festival in Madrid, June 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Fatah supporter attends a rally marKing the 36th anniversary of its foundation in Gaza, December 2000. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Palestinian woman looks from her house hit by heavy machine gunfire from Israeli troops in Al Azza refugee camp opposite the Paradise Hotel in Bethlehem, October 2001. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Festival revelers engage in the annual Tomatina tomato fight in Bunyol, eastern Spain, August 2000. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Indian army soldiers take position during a gun battle at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A woman evacuated from the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel looks out of a bus in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A hotel guest looks out from a broken window of the besieged Trident-Oberoi Hotel in in Mumbai, November 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Michal Michalik of Czech Republic during the men's riding show jumping event of the modern pentathlon competition at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Ahmed Almaktoum of the UAE unloads his shotgun during the qualifying round of the men's trap competition of the shooting event at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. August 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Tibetan exiles hold the Tibetan Olympics 2008 torch during a symbolic relay in the northern hill town of Dharamsala, May 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Voters stand outside a polling station to cast their ballot in Thimpu, Bhutan, March 2008 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Tibetan exile is led out by guards from inside the Chinese Embassy compound in New Delhi,October 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A homeless girl begs for money as it rains in Bombay, India, August 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
An elephant walks down a street among traffic as it rains in Bombay, July 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Men practice martial arts on a basketball court in Havana, Cuba, August 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A child looks on as a bakery worker bounces a basketball beside trays of freshly made bread in Havana, Cuba, April 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A man comes out of his shoe repair shop in Havana, Cuba, April 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Ukrainian girl, Olga, 2, victim of the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster in Chernobyl, walks with a Cuban physiotherapist at the Pediatric Hospital in Tarara, outside Havana, March 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Security forces drag members of the Ladies in White, a group made up of family members of imprisoned dissidents, into a bus after a march in Havana, Cuba, March 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
School children play with their teacher during recess at Martires de Tarara primary school in Havana, November 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A rainbow is seen at dawn as clouds form a tropical storm over Havana, November 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A street entertainer waits for tourists in Havana, October 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro, national hero Jose Marti and revolutionary leader Che Guevara in Havana, August 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A boxer rests as a Dachshund pup approaches it in Sagua La Grande, province of Santa Clara in central Cuba, July 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Youths compete for the highest splash as they jump into the water at Havana's port, July 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cuban dissident blogger Yoani Sanchez stands at the immigration control at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, February 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A woman and her dog look out of a window in Havana , January 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People use their mobile phones on Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, April 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
