Pictures | Fri Jul 31, 2020 | 2:53pm EDT

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

People attend a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
People attend a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A volunteer medic reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Federal law enforcement officers watch at a garage door after a vehicle left the Justice Center facility in Portland, Oregon, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a makeshift mask looks on during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
People attend a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
Umbrellas are seen on the ground as people attend a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A man rests under a tree at Lownsdale Square after authorities cleared out a demonstrator encampment early in the morning, in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A pile of Lacrosse sticks with umbrellas attached to the ends is pictured during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A police officer looks on during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
