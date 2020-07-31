Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw
People attend a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People attend a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A volunteer medic reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Federal law enforcement officers watch at a garage door after a vehicle left the Justice Center facility in Portland, Oregon, July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator wearing a makeshift mask looks on during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People attend a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Umbrellas are seen on the ground as people attend a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A man rests under a tree at Lownsdale Square after authorities cleared out a demonstrator encampment early in the morning, in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A pile of Lacrosse sticks with umbrellas attached to the ends is pictured during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A police officer looks on during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
