Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests
A protester helps a man who caught fire from a Molotov cocktail thrown during a confrontation with Portland police in Portland, Oregon, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters help a man who caught fire from a Molotov cocktail thrown during a confrontation with Portland police in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Police advance as demonstrators set off fireworks on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator receives help from a medic after tear gas exposure on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A photojournalist reacts as riot police shot tear gas on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman and a man are detained by police officers on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester is helped by another to retreat after clashing with the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A demonstrator tries to confront the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Residents look through the window on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman is detained by police officers on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester receives help after tear gas exposure on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester takes pictures on top of a traffic sign as police officers advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police detain a demonstrator on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A man is detained by police officers on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police detain demonstrators on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Police detain a demonstrator on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police advance on protesters to clear a street after a Molotov cocktail was thrown on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
