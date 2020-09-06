Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Sep 6, 2020 | 2:13pm EDT

Portland protesters throw fire bombs at officers on 100th night of protests

A protester helps a man who caught fire from a Molotov cocktail thrown during a confrontation with Portland police in Portland, Oregon, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp; &nbsp;

Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Protesters help a man who caught fire from a Molotov cocktail thrown during a confrontation with Portland police in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Police advance as demonstrators set off fireworks on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs &nbsp;

A demonstrator receives help from a medic after tear gas exposure on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A photojournalist reacts as riot police shot tear gas on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman and a man are detained by police officers on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester is helped by another to retreat after clashing with the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A demonstrator tries to confront the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Residents look through the window on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman is detained by police officers on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester receives help after tear gas exposure on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. September 5, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A protester takes pictures on top of a traffic sign as police officers advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police officers advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police advance on protesters to clear a street on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police detain a demonstrator on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A man is detained by police officers on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police detain demonstrators on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Police detain a demonstrator on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Police advance on protesters to clear a street after a Molotov cocktail was thrown on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, September 5. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Next Slideshows

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Opposing armed protesters face off in Louisville

Armed police supporters and anti-racism demonstrators clashed in Louisville on Saturday before the Kentucky Derby horse race.

1:39pm EDT
Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests

Federal troops and street battles: 100 days of Portland protests

The protests that erupted in Portland after George Floyd's killing have evolved into a seemingly constant battle between progressives and far-right groups while...

12:42pm EDT
Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

Several boats sink at Trump parade on Texas lake

A boat parade in support of President Trump crowded Lake Travis in Texas on Saturday, generating waves and choppy waters that led at least four boats to sink...

12:20pm EDT
How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

11:19am EDT

