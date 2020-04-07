Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 7, 2020 | 6:00pm EDT

Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker

A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
1 / 31
A member of the medical personnel gestures in the intensive care unit at MontLegia CHC clinic in Liege, Belgium, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A member of the medical personnel gestures in the intensive care unit at MontLegia CHC clinic in Liege, Belgium, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A member of the medical personnel gestures in the intensive care unit at MontLegia CHC clinic in Liege, Belgium, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 31
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31, 2020. Looking after patients suffering from COVID-19, Bartalena has had to change the way she interacts with her family when she gets home from the hospital - she uses a separate bathroom from her husband and four-year-old daughter, eats meals in a separate area, and sleeps alone in her daughter's bedroom. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS

Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31, 2020. Looking after patients suffering from COVID-19, Bartalena has had to change the way she interacts with her family when she gets home from the hospital - she uses a separate bathroom from her husband and four-year-old daughter, eats meals in a separate area, and sleeps alone in her daughter's bedroom. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS
Close
3 / 31
A medical worker in a protective suit arrives at the Policlinico Tor Vergata hospital, in Rome, Italy, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A medical worker in a protective suit arrives at the Policlinico Tor Vergata hospital, in Rome, Italy, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit arrives at the Policlinico Tor Vergata hospital, in Rome, Italy, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
4 / 31
Nurses at Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division hospital hold a protest demanding N95 masks and other critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the Bronx, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Nurses at Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division hospital hold a protest demanding N95 masks and other critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the Bronx, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Nurses at Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division hospital hold a protest demanding N95 masks and other critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the Bronx, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
5 / 31
A member of the medical personnel looks on at the Cernusco sul Naviglio hospital in Milan, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A member of the medical personnel looks on at the Cernusco sul Naviglio hospital in Milan, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A member of the medical personnel looks on at the Cernusco sul Naviglio hospital in Milan, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
6 / 31
A hospital worker wearing a protective face mask rests on a cushion placed on top of pews as a funeral chapel temporarily shelters health workers from a nearby hospital in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A hospital worker wearing a protective face mask rests on a cushion placed on top of pews as a funeral chapel temporarily shelters health workers from a nearby hospital in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A hospital worker wearing a protective face mask rests on a cushion placed on top of pews as a funeral chapel temporarily shelters health workers from a nearby hospital in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
7 / 31
Medical workers protest outside a hospital in Athens, Greece, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Medical workers protest outside a hospital in Athens, Greece, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Medical workers protest outside a hospital in Athens, Greece, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
8 / 31
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, in France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, in France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, in France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
9 / 31
A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy March 8, 2020. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS

A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy March 8, 2020. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy March 8, 2020. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 31
Medical staff react as they heard a helicopter flying over, while people applaud in support for healthcare workers, in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Medical staff react as they heard a helicopter flying over, while people applaud in support for healthcare workers, in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Medical staff react as they heard a helicopter flying over, while people applaud in support for healthcare workers, in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 31
A member of the medical staff closes her eyes in the lock room after treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A member of the medical staff closes her eyes in the lock room after treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A member of the medical staff closes her eyes in the lock room after treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 31
Medical workers wearing disposable raincoats as their protective suits at a local health center in Aceh, Indonesia, April 6, 2020. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS

Medical workers wearing disposable raincoats as their protective suits at a local health center in Aceh, Indonesia, April 6, 2020. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Medical workers wearing disposable raincoats as their protective suits at a local health center in Aceh, Indonesia, April 6, 2020. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS
Close
13 / 31
Medical staff at St Thomas Hospital relax during a break in London, Britain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Medical staff at St Thomas Hospital relax during a break in London, Britain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Medical staff at St Thomas Hospital relax during a break in London, Britain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
14 / 31
Ted Levine, a healthcare worker at Mount Sinai Hospital holds a photo of Feda Ocran, a nurse that died of COVID-19, during a protest demanding critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ted Levine, a healthcare worker at Mount Sinai Hospital holds a photo of Feda Ocran, a nurse that died of COVID-19, during a protest demanding critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
Ted Levine, a healthcare worker at Mount Sinai Hospital holds a photo of Feda Ocran, a nurse that died of COVID-19, during a protest demanding critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
15 / 31
Medical personnel take a break in the COVID-19 unit at CHU de Liege hospital in Liege, Belgium, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Medical personnel take a break in the COVID-19 unit at CHU de Liege hospital in Liege, Belgium, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Medical personnel take a break in the COVID-19 unit at CHU de Liege hospital in Liege, Belgium, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 31
A medical staff member from from La Princesa hospital is seen inside an ambulance as neighbours applaud from their balconies in support for healthcare workers, in Madrid, Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A medical staff member from from La Princesa hospital is seen inside an ambulance as neighbours applaud from their balconies in support for healthcare workers, in Madrid, Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A medical staff member from from La Princesa hospital is seen inside an ambulance as neighbours applaud from their balconies in support for healthcare workers, in Madrid, Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
17 / 31
Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
18 / 31
A view shows medical staff wearing protective gear during a demonstration prior to the opening of a new section for treatment of COVID-19 patients, at N.I. Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Centre in Moscow, Russia April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A view shows medical staff wearing protective gear during a demonstration prior to the opening of a new section for treatment of COVID-19 patients, at N.I. Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Centre in Moscow, Russia April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim...more

Reuters / Friday, April 03, 2020
A view shows medical staff wearing protective gear during a demonstration prior to the opening of a new section for treatment of COVID-19 patients, at N.I. Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Centre in Moscow, Russia April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 31
A hospital worker is sprayed with disinfectant at Guasmo Sur General Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

A hospital worker is sprayed with disinfectant at Guasmo Sur General Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A hospital worker is sprayed with disinfectant at Guasmo Sur General Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Close
20 / 31
Doctors Carlos Martinez and Maria Martinez eat a snack while they wait in line to get fuel at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Doctors Carlos Martinez and Maria Martinez eat a snack while they wait in line to get fuel at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Doctors Carlos Martinez and Maria Martinez eat a snack while they wait in line to get fuel at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
Close
21 / 31
A hospital worker is pictured through a window during a break at a hospital in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A hospital worker is pictured through a window during a break at a hospital in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A hospital worker is pictured through a window during a break at a hospital in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
22 / 31
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, February 13, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
23 / 31
NHS workers applaud on the streets outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in London, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

NHS workers applaud on the streets outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in London, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
NHS workers applaud on the streets outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in London, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Close
24 / 31
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in Brooklyn, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in Brooklyn, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in Brooklyn, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
25 / 31
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
26 / 31
A medical staff looks through the window of a TGV high speed train before its departure to evacuate patients infected with COVID-19 from Paris region hospitals to Brittany, in Paris, France April 1, 2020. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS

A medical staff looks through the window of a TGV high speed train before its departure to evacuate patients infected with COVID-19 from Paris region hospitals to Brittany, in Paris, France April 1, 2020. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A medical staff looks through the window of a TGV high speed train before its departure to evacuate patients infected with COVID-19 from Paris region hospitals to Brittany, in Paris, France April 1, 2020. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS
Close
27 / 31
Medical staff wear protective clothing at St Thomas' hospital in London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Medical staff wear protective clothing at St Thomas' hospital in London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Medical staff wear protective clothing at St Thomas' hospital in London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
28 / 31
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
29 / 31
A funeral worker wearing a protective suit carries a coffin out of the morgue at Severo Ochoa Hospital, in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A funeral worker wearing a protective suit carries a coffin out of the morgue at Severo Ochoa Hospital, in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A funeral worker wearing a protective suit carries a coffin out of the morgue at Severo Ochoa Hospital, in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
30 / 31
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls

Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls

Next Slideshows

Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls

Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls

Wisconsin voters faced long lines at limited polling locations on Tuesday, as the Midwestern state's presidential primary and local elections moved ahead...

5:25pm EDT
Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

4:35pm EDT
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

2:25pm EDT
Pets in a pandemic

Pets in a pandemic

Animals keep their humans company during coronavirus self-isolation.

1:40pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Sending a message in the coronavirus pandemic

Sending a message in the coronavirus pandemic

People share messages of encouragement, advice and caution with handmade signs, murals and advertisements during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls

Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls

Wisconsin voters faced long lines at limited polling locations on Tuesday, as the Midwestern state's presidential primary and local elections moved ahead despite mounting fears about the coronavirus outbreak.

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Solitary scenes in the coronavirus pandemic

Images of isolation in the time of coronavirus self-quarantine.

Pink supermoon

Pink supermoon

The largest full moon of the year is visible in the night sky and because of the time of year, spring and the time of spring blossom it is known as a 'super pink moon.'

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

Pets in a pandemic

Pets in a pandemic

Animals keep their humans company during coronavirus self-isolation.

Spain grapples with coronavirus

Spain grapples with coronavirus

Barring Italy, the coronavirus has killed more people in Spain than anywhere else, overloading the public health system and triggering a lockdown that has brought economic activity to a virtual standstill.

UK on lockdown as Boris Johnson in ICU

UK on lockdown as Boris Johnson in ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted into intensive care just as the United Kingdom, now in its third week of virtual lockdown, enters what scientists say will be the most deadly phase of the pandemic which has already killed more than 6,000 people in the country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast