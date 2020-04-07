Portrait of a frontline coronavirus worker
A healthcare worker sits on the curb as he uses a vaping device while taking a break outside Maimonides Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A member of the medical personnel gestures in the intensive care unit at MontLegia CHC clinic in Liege, Belgium, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy, March 31,...more
A medical worker in a protective suit arrives at the Policlinico Tor Vergata hospital, in Rome, Italy, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Nurses at Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division hospital hold a protest demanding N95 masks and other critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the Bronx, New York City, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A member of the medical personnel looks on at the Cernusco sul Naviglio hospital in Milan, Italy, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A hospital worker wearing a protective face mask rests on a cushion placed on top of pews as a funeral chapel temporarily shelters health workers from a nearby hospital in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Medical workers protest outside a hospital in Athens, Greece, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) hospital in Paris, in France, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A nurse rests during a night shift at a hospital in Cremona, Italy March 8, 2020. Francesca Mangiatordi/@france_exa/via REUTERS
Medical staff react as they heard a helicopter flying over, while people applaud in support for healthcare workers, in Madrid, Spain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A member of the medical staff closes her eyes in the lock room after treating a patient suffering from the coronavirus in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Medical workers wearing disposable raincoats as their protective suits at a local health center in Aceh, Indonesia, April 6, 2020. Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/ via REUTERS
Medical staff at St Thomas Hospital relax during a break in London, Britain, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ted Levine, a healthcare worker at Mount Sinai Hospital holds a photo of Feda Ocran, a nurse that died of COVID-19, during a protest demanding critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in New York City, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Medical personnel take a break in the COVID-19 unit at CHU de Liege hospital in Liege, Belgium, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A medical staff member from from La Princesa hospital is seen inside an ambulance as neighbours applaud from their balconies in support for healthcare workers, in Madrid, Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A view shows medical staff wearing protective gear during a demonstration prior to the opening of a new section for treatment of COVID-19 patients, at N.I. Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Centre in Moscow, Russia April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim...more
A hospital worker is sprayed with disinfectant at Guasmo Sur General Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Doctors Carlos Martinez and Maria Martinez eat a snack while they wait in line to get fuel at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
A hospital worker is pictured through a window during a break at a hospital in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, in Qingshan district of Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 9, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
NHS workers applaud on the streets outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in London, Britain, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
An E.M.T. is seen through glass at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, in Brooklyn, New York City, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A medical staff looks through the window of a TGV high speed train before its departure to evacuate patients infected with COVID-19 from Paris region hospitals to Brittany, in Paris, France April 1, 2020. Thomas Samson/Pool via REUTERS
Medical staff wear protective clothing at St Thomas' hospital in London, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A funeral worker wearing a protective suit carries a coffin out of the morgue at Severo Ochoa Hospital, in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A local medical worker embraces and bids farewell to a medical worker from Jiangsu at the Wuhan Railway Station as the medical team from Jiangsu leaves Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 19, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
