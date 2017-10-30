Edition:
Mon Oct 30, 2017

Portraits from the Women's Convention

Women's March National Co-Chair Linda Sarsour poses for a portrait at the Women's Convention in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Women's March National Co-Chair Tamika Mallory. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March National Co-Chair Carmen Perez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Brea Baker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizers Meredith Shepherd (R) and her daughter Amanda Shepherd. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Nikita Chaudhry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Sarah Sophie Flicker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Janaye Ingram. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Jenna Arnold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Aquib Yacoob. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Julianne Hoffenberg. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Breanne Butler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Ted Jackson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Mariam Ehrari. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Stephanie Miliano. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Jenna Lauter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

