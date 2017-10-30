Portraits from the Women's Convention
Women's March National Co-Chair Linda Sarsour poses for a portrait at the Women's Convention in Detroit. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March National Co-Chair Tamika Mallory. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March National Co-Chair Carmen Perez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Brea Baker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizers Meredith Shepherd (R) and her daughter Amanda Shepherd. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Nikita Chaudhry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Sarah Sophie Flicker. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Janaye Ingram. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Jenna Arnold. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Aquib Yacoob. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Julianne Hoffenberg. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Breanne Butler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Ted Jackson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Mariam Ehrari. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Stephanie Miliano. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women's March and Women's Convention organizer Jenna Lauter. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Catalonia declares independence
Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.
Women's Convention in Detroit
Thousands of women gather in Detroit for the three-day Women's Convention, aiming to build on the activism that brought millions of protesters to worldwide...
MORE IN PICTURES
Ex-Trump campaign chief charged
Paul Manafort surrenders to federal authorities amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.
Here comes Halloween
Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.
Catalonia declares independence
Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.
Women's Convention in Detroit
Thousands of women gather in Detroit for the three-day Women's Convention, aiming to build on the activism that brought millions of protesters to worldwide Women's March events in January, considered the largest single-day protest in U.S. history.
White Lives Matter rally in Tennessee
White nationalists and neo-Nazis hold back-to-back rallies to protest refugee resettlement in the state.
London Comic Con
Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.