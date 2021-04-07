Portraits of New York City's mental health workers
Amina Woods, program director for a foster care agency and a psychotherapist for a private practice, works at her home in New York City, March 3, 2021. The 38-year-old is a social worker, psychotherapist and single mother, and says more attention...more
Amina Woods said many of her patients suffer from depression, anxiety and PTSD, among them nurses and other medical professionals seeking help after a year of witnessing the effects of COVID-19, including an overwhelming number of deaths. "I think it...more
Jason Quinnerly, program coordinator for an adult day program facility that serves men and women with developmental disabilities in Brooklyn, poses for a portrait in Brooklyn, New York City, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zakiyyah Woods
Sade Fansanya, program director of a men’s shelter, poses for a portrait in Brooklyn, New York City, February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Zakiyyah Woods
Fedia Louis, a psychiatric ER social worker, poses for a portrait in Brooklyn, New York City, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Zakiyyah Woods
Xavier Bedward, a social worker who works at a youth centre, poses for a portrait in New York, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Zakiyyah Woods
Social worker Mina Davis-Harrison poses for a portrait in the Bronx, New York City, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Zakiyyah Woods
Fanny Tristan, a psychotherapist with her own private practice, poses for a portrait in New York, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Zakiyyah Woods
