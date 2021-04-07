Portraits of New York City's mental health workers

Amina Woods said many of her patients suffer from depression, anxiety and PTSD, among them nurses and other medical professionals seeking help after a year of witnessing the effects of COVID-19, including an overwhelming number of deaths. "I think it goes overlooked the impact that COVID has taken on caregivers, whether it's doctors, nurses, therapists," she said. Woods is also feeling the stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19 lockdowns and social restrictions. Reaching out to others for support and deep breaths help, she said, and "crying also helps." Roller skating has given her consistent moments of joy, she said. "In this little bitty apartment, I started just cruising around or if I take my garbage out to the incinerator, I'd ride my roller skates to the garbage chute, things like that ... It makes me feel like a kid again." REUTERS/Zakiyyah Woods

