Portraits of Seattle-area residents in isolation

Shannin Strom-Henry, Jason Henry and their 11-year-old daughter Zoe Henry, seen at home on Bainbridge Island, Washington, March 18, 2020, have been self-isolating in their house since the beginning of March to protect Zoe, who has pulmonary hypertension and a congenital diaphragmatic hernia. These heart and lung conditions give her a weakened immune system, and the Strom-Henry family isn't taking chances. Several of their relatives live within walking distance, but they limit their interactions to Zoom bingo nights and talks from across the street. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Shannin, the costume and wardrobe director at 5th Avenue Theatre, is able to do some work from home as the theatre is indefinitely shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. Her husband Jason works as a paraeducator for the Bainbridge School district. Other than walks near their home, the last time Shannin left the house was March 11, the last day she went to work. Zoe has been home since March 2, when they took her out of school early under doctor's recommendations. Jason has only left to go to the grocery store a couple of times, during immunocompromised hours, and following a strict wipe-down schedule. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Zoe, seen watching videos on a phone at home, has been medically fragile her whole life, says Strom-Henry, and is used to having different rules: "She totally gets that there's a scary virus out there." The Bainbridge school district has been sending schoolwork for Zoe every day, which she is adapting well to. "She misses her friends, but she enjoys the one on one learning," Strom-Henry said. Zoe usually has an hour to chat with classmates, and sometimes will video chat with a friend in Kent ucky she met at Seattle Children's Hospital. For now, Zoe's cardiologist appointments at Seattle Children's are also via Zoom. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Strom-Henry, seen with Zoe's medications in the kitchen, worries about having to go back to work in person, which she knows will likely happen before a vaccine is widely available. "How do I get home every night and not freak out about what I was exposed to? I honestly don't know I'll ever get my head out of 'what am I bringing home,'" she said. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

For now, Strom-Henry is trying to focus on the things self-isolating has enabled, which they don't normally get to do together due to their varying schedules. She has had time to braid Zoe's hair often, and marvels at eating three meals a day together as a family: "Having breakfast together every day is crazy... Hopefully those are the things she remembers." REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Miao Miao Dang, who has a chronic pulmonary condition, says she has been self-isolating since late March when she chose to go on unpaid leave from her job at a daycare in Seattle to protect her health during the outbreak. "It was a hard decision... I like my job and I like my daily routine, " said Dang, pictured at home in Seattle, April 1, 2020. But she feels it's important to protect her own health first before she can take care of others. Due to the nature of her job, she felt increasingly anxious about her personal health as she is more at risk of getting sick than the average person. Working at a daycare facility requires interacting with many people, and it was difficult for Dang to always maintain a safe social distance in that environment. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Miao Miao Dang says she has enough food to last her for a while and will only leave home to go on walks nearby. But she's trying to adapt to her current reality in her studio apartment. "The hardest part is staying at the same place all day long," said Dang. "Not being able to see or interact with people in person" is difficult for her. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Crystal and Shane Pearson and their daughter Ella, 5, have been self-isolating in their Newcastle home, seen here March 21, 2020, as much as possible since early March due to Crystal's lung issues and Shane's heart conditions. Crystal, a stay-at-home mom, and Shane, who works full time in IT, are relying on Amazon Prime, friends and a former house cleaner to help them obtain groceries. Shane only leaves the house to exercise or maintain Pearson's Bees and Berries, a small 3.5-acre farm in Renton the family bought and restored a few years ago. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

"While we had medical reasons for isolating early, we would have stayed home as much as possible anyway. We want to help to protect others. As long as I'm able to stay home, I will," Crystal said. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Crystal, who is also on a medical diet and has had other health issues that limit her mobility and energy, is concerned about her daughter Ella, pictured, during the family's self-isolation. "The stress for me is I feel like my daughter isn't getting what she needs," she said. Though Ella is participating in Zoom sessions with neighborhood kids, "it almost reminds her that she's away from her friends... She's very extroverted so she's having a hard time." REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Weekly Zoom hangouts with a group of friends are helping Crystal stay connected while she keeps up with her daughter. Thinking ahead, she says she might leave home to help run the farm in the summer at a distance from others: "It is a privilege to do what we're doing... not everyone has that opportunity. I recognize how lucky I am to be able to do that." REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Ken and Ruth Camper have chosen to self-isolate in their Maple Leaf home since the beginning of March due to Ken's asthma and previous hospitalization for pneumonia and sepsis. Ken, a retired administrator for Seattle Public Schools, and Ruth, a retired schoolteacher, have stayed in their home for over a month, getting groceries delivered, and relying on a friendly neighbor to pick up their medications for them. The Campers, seen here April 3, 2020, have been trying to keep busy with continuing education classes at North Seattle College, which are now online. They only leave to go on short walks near their home. Camper says the classes and Zoom meetings with friends have helped structure their days. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Around Easter, their son Clark visited with their two granddaughters, talking over the phone through the window. "It was really good to see them, but it was also heartbreaking not to be able to hug him and the girls," Ken said. "That physical separation was really painful for us." He also worries about his other son, who lives with his family in Brooklyn, New York, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. "We worry about them and the future." The Campers had also planned a 50th wedding anniversary party on Orcas Island this summer. "We were really looking forward to it," said Ken. For now, it's on hold, like many other parts of normal life. He is worried that a vaccine isn't going to be available for a long time. "I'm beginning to wonder when we can be getting back to normal," Ken said, noting that if the area begins to have adequate testing, they may feel more comfortable returning to daily life. But it will be an adjustment. "Gosh, it's hard to imagine going back to a restaurant." REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

