Portraits of Seattle-area residents in isolation
Shannin Strom-Henry, Jason Henry and their 11-year-old daughter Zoe Henry, seen at home on Bainbridge Island, Washington, March 18, 2020, have been self-isolating in their house since the beginning of March to protect Zoe, who has pulmonary...more
Shannin, the costume and wardrobe director at 5th Avenue Theatre, is able to do some work from home as the theatre is indefinitely shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. Her husband Jason works as a paraeducator for the Bainbridge School...more
Zoe, seen watching videos on a phone at home, has been medically fragile her whole life, says Strom-Henry, and is used to having different rules: "She totally gets that there's a scary virus out there." The Bainbridge school district has been sending...more
Strom-Henry, seen with Zoe's medications in the kitchen, worries about having to go back to work in person, which she knows will likely happen before a vaccine is widely available. "How do I get home every night and not freak out about what I was...more
For now, Strom-Henry is trying to focus on the things self-isolating has enabled, which they don't normally get to do together due to their varying schedules. She has had time to braid Zoe's hair often, and marvels at eating three meals a day...more
Miao Miao Dang, who has a chronic pulmonary condition, says she has been self-isolating since late March when she chose to go on unpaid leave from her job at a daycare in Seattle to protect her health during the outbreak. "It was a hard decision... I...more
Miao Miao Dang says she has enough food to last her for a while and will only leave home to go on walks nearby. But she's trying to adapt to her current reality in her studio apartment. "The hardest part is staying at the same place all day long,"...more
Crystal and Shane Pearson and their daughter Ella, 5, have been self-isolating in their Newcastle home, seen here March 21, 2020, as much as possible since early March due to Crystal's lung issues and Shane's heart conditions. Crystal, a stay-at-home...more
"While we had medical reasons for isolating early, we would have stayed home as much as possible anyway. We want to help to protect others. As long as I'm able to stay home, I will," Crystal said. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Crystal, who is also on a medical diet and has had other health issues that limit her mobility and energy, is concerned about her daughter Ella, pictured, during the family's self-isolation. "The stress for me is I feel like my daughter isn't getting...more
Weekly Zoom hangouts with a group of friends are helping Crystal stay connected while she keeps up with her daughter. Thinking ahead, she says she might leave home to help run the farm in the summer at a distance from others: "It is a privilege to do...more
Ken and Ruth Camper have chosen to self-isolate in their Maple Leaf home since the beginning of March due to Ken's asthma and previous hospitalization for pneumonia and sepsis. Ken, a retired administrator for Seattle Public Schools, and Ruth, a...more
Around Easter, their son Clark visited with their two granddaughters, talking over the phone through the window. "It was really good to see them, but it was also heartbreaking not to be able to hug him and the girls," Ken said. "That physical...more
