Portraits of Seattle-area residents in isolation

Around Easter, their son Clark visited with their two granddaughters, talking over the phone through the window. "It was really good to see them, but it was also heartbreaking not to be able to hug him and the girls," Ken said. "That physical separation was really painful for us." He also worries about his other son, who lives with his family in Brooklyn, New York, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. "We worry about them and the future." The Campers had also planned a 50th wedding anniversary party on Orcas Island this summer. "We were really looking forward to it," said Ken. For now, it's on hold, like many other parts of normal life. He is worried that a vaccine isn't going to be available for a long time. "I'm beginning to wonder when we can be getting back to normal," Ken said, noting that if the area begins to have adequate testing, they may feel more comfortable returning to daily life. But it will be an adjustment. "Gosh, it's hard to imagine going back to a restaurant." REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

