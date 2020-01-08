Edition:
Wed Jan 8, 2020

Portraits of Soleimani across Iran

Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
A picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani at a confectionery shop in Tehran, January 7, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

A picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani at a confectionery shop in Tehran, January 7, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani at a confectionery shop in Tehran, January 7, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
People walk past a billboard with a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

People walk past a billboard with a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
People walk past a billboard with a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Iranian soldiers gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Iranian soldiers gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Iranian soldiers gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
A picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani is seen on the former U.S. Embassy building in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

A picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani is seen on the former U.S. Embassy building in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani is seen on the former U.S. Embassy building in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
An Iranian holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani as people gather to mourn him in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

An Iranian holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani as people gather to mourn him in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
An Iranian holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani as people gather to mourn him in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Iranian policemen hold pictures of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of the United Nation office in Tehran, January 3. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee

Iranian policemen hold pictures of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of the United Nation office in Tehran, January 3. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Iranian policemen hold pictures of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, in front of the United Nation office in Tehran, January 3. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee
A motorcyclist passes by banners depicting Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

A motorcyclist passes by banners depicting Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A motorcyclist passes by banners depicting Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
A man walks past a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

A man walks past a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A man walks past a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Iranian children run near a banner depicting Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Iranian children run near a banner depicting Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Iranian children run near a banner depicting Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Men hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman, January 7. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA

Men hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman, January 7. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Men hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman, January 7. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA
Women hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani during his funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman, January 7. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA

Women hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani during his funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman, January 7. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Women hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani during his funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman, January 7. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA
An Iranian man holds a picture of Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Tehran, January 6. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

An Iranian man holds a picture of Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Tehran, January 6. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Monday, January 06, 2020
An Iranian man holds a picture of Qassem Soleimani during a funeral procession for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Tehran, January 6. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Iranian women react as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Iranians gesture as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Iranians gesture as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Iranians gesture as they gather to mourn General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
An Iranian policeman man holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani as people gather to mourn him in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

An Iranian policeman man holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani as people gather to mourn him in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
An Iranian policeman man holds a picture of late General Qassem Soleimani as people gather to mourn him in Tehran, January 4. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
An Iranian woman shows a photo of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in front of the United Nations office in Tehran, January 3. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

An Iranian woman shows a photo of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in front of the United Nations office in Tehran, January 3. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
An Iranian woman shows a photo of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in front of the United Nations office in Tehran, January 3. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
A picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani is seen at a book store in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

A picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani is seen at a book store in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani is seen at a book store in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
A demonstrator holds the picture of Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 3. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee

A demonstrator holds the picture of Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 3. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
A demonstrator holds the picture of Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 3. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee
Iranian people walk past a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Iranian people walk past a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
Iranian people walk past a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
Iranian guards hold a picture of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in front of the United Nations office in Tehran, January 3. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee

Iranian guards hold a picture of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in front of the United Nations office in Tehran, January 3. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Iranian guards hold a picture of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in front of the United Nations office in Tehran, January 3. WANA/Nazanin Tabatabaee
A billboard with a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani is pictured in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

A billboard with a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani is pictured in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2020
A billboard with a picture of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani is pictured in Tehran, January 7. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA
