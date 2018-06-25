Portugal 1 - Iran 1
Iran's Majid Hosseini in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has his penalty saved by Iran's Alireza Beiranvand. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has a penalty saved by Iran's Alireza Beiranvand. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Iran's Milad Mohammadi as Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma reacts after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Iran's Mehdi Taremi reacts after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma in action. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Iran's Karim Ansarifard scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Portugal's Cedric Soares in action with Iran's Sardar Azmoun. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has a penalty saved by Iran's Alireza Beiranvand. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz with referee Enrique Caceres. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a yellow card by referee Enrique Caceres. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Iran's Karim Ansarifard celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fans of Portugal react as they watch the match at a public screening in Lisbon. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Iran's Ramin Rezaeian in action with Portugal's Andre Silva. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being challenged in the penalty area. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo goes down under the challenge of Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi prompting referee Enrique Caceres to award Portugal a penalty after a VAR referral. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Iran fans after the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Portugal fan wearing a shirt of Cristiano Ronaldo inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Iran's Omid Ebrahimi. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Portugal's Andre Silva in action with Iran's Ramin Rezaeian. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Iran players after the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo walks on to the pitch before the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Portugal players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Iran players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
Colombia 3 - Poland 0
Colombia takes on Poland in World Cup action.
Switzerland 2 - Serbia 1
Switzerland takes on Serbia in World Cup action.
MORE IN PICTURES
The gathering storm
When storm clouds are on the horizon.
Tent city for immigrant children in Texas
Children suspected of illegal border crossings are housed in tents near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas, but it was not immediately clear whether these "unaccompanied minors" were apprehended without adults or separated from parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration.
BET Awards
Highlights from the BET Awards.
Saudi Arabia 2 - Egypt 1
Egypt takes on Saudi Arabia in World Cup action.
Turkey's Erdogan wins sweeping new powers
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan won sweeping new executive powers after his victory in landmark elections.
Denied at the border
Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.
Pride worldwide
Celebrating LGBT rights around the world.