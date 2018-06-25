Edition:
Portugal 1 - Iran 1

Iran's Majid Hosseini in action with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has his penalty saved by Iran's Alireza Beiranvand. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has a penalty saved by Iran's Alireza Beiranvand. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran's Milad Mohammadi as Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma reacts after sustaining an injury. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran's Mehdi Taremi reacts after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma in action. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Iran's Morteza Pouraliganji. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran's Karim Ansarifard scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Cedric Soares in action with Iran's Sardar Azmoun. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has a penalty saved by Iran's Alireza Beiranvand. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz with referee Enrique Caceres. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a yellow card by referee Enrique Caceres. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran's Karim Ansarifard celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Fans of Portugal react as they watch the match at a public screening in Lisbon. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran's Ramin Rezaeian in action with Portugal's Andre Silva. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being challenged in the penalty area. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo goes down under the challenge of Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi prompting referee Enrique Caceres to award Portugal a penalty after a VAR referral. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran fans after the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
A Portugal fan wearing a shirt of Cristiano Ronaldo inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Iran's Omid Ebrahimi. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Andre Silva in action with Iran's Ramin Rezaeian. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran players after the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo walks on to the pitch before the match. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Portugal players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
Iran players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, June 25, 2018
