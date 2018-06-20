Edition:
Portugal 1 - Morocco 0

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Portugal's William Carvalho in action with Morocco's Younes Belhanda. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Portugal's William Carvalho in action with Morocco's Younes Belhanda. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A general view inside the stadium during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A general view inside the stadium during the match. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Morocco's Nordin Amrabat splashes water on himself. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Morocco's Nordin Amrabat splashes water on himself. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Portugal's Cedric Soares in action. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Portugal's Cedric Soares in action. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A fan before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Morocco players after the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Morocco players after the match. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Portugal fans during the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Portugal fans during the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a challenge. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a challenge. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Portugal fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

A Portugal fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Morocco's Nordin Amrabat in action with Portugal's Cedric Soares. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Morocco's Nordin Amrabat in action with Portugal's Cedric Soares. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A general view before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A general view before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A Morocco fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Morocco fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Morocco's Faycal Fajr looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Morocco's Faycal Fajr looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Portugal's Rui Patricio makes a save. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Portugal's Rui Patricio makes a save. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Morocco's Nabil Dirar after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Morocco's Nabil Dirar after the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
