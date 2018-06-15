Portugal 3 - Spain 3
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his third goal to complete his hat-trick. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo lines up before scoring his third goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Spain's Diego Costa scores their second goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Spain's Diego Costa scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spain's Nacho celebrates with Koke after scoring their third goal.. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Spain's David de Gea and Gerard Pique. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fan reacts after Spain scores a goal during the FIFA World Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Spain's Diego Costa scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Spain's David De Gea. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Fans watch in a bar in Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is fouled by Spain's Nacho resulting in a penalty being awarded to Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Spain's Nacho fouls Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Spain's Nacho, Sergio Ramos and team mates appeal to referee Gianluca Rocchi after he awards Portugal a penalty. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Supporters watch the match in a fan zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Referee Gianluca Rocchi conducts the pre match coin toss between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain's Sergio Ramos. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Spain coach Fernando Hierro reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes in action with Spain's Nacho. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Pepe in action with Spain's Iago Aspas REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa in action with Portugal's Pepe REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa in action with Portugal's Cedric Soares REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Spain's Sergio Busquets fouls Portugal's Goncalo Guedes prompting referee Gianluca Rocchi to award Busquets a yellow card. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Spain players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Portugal players line up during the national anthems before the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Portugal team group before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
