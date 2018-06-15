Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 15, 2018 | 4:15pm EDT

Portugal 3 - Spain 3

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his third goal to complete his hat-trick. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his third goal to complete his hat-trick. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his third goal to complete his hat-trick. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 32
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his third goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
2 / 32
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo lines up before scoring his third goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo lines up before scoring his third goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo lines up before scoring his third goal from a free kick. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
3 / 32
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
4 / 32
Spain's Diego Costa scores their second goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Spain's Diego Costa scores their second goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Spain's Diego Costa scores their second goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 32
Spain's Diego Costa scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spain's Diego Costa scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Spain's Diego Costa scores their second goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 32
Spain's Nacho celebrates with Koke after scoring their third goal.. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Spain's Nacho celebrates with Koke after scoring their third goal.. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Spain's Nacho celebrates with Koke after scoring their third goal.. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 32
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Spain's David de Gea and Gerard Pique. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Spain's David de Gea and Gerard Pique. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Spain's David de Gea and Gerard Pique. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 32
A fan reacts after Spain scores a goal during the FIFA World Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A fan reacts after Spain scores a goal during the FIFA World Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
A fan reacts after Spain scores a goal during the FIFA World Cup in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
9 / 32
Spain's Diego Costa scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spain's Diego Costa scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Spain's Diego Costa scores their first goal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 32
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 32
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Spain's David De Gea. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Spain's David De Gea. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot past Spain's David De Gea. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
12 / 32
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
13 / 32
Fans watch in a bar in Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Fans watch in a bar in Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Fans watch in a bar in Madrid. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
14 / 32
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 32
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is fouled by Spain's Nacho resulting in a penalty being awarded to Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is fouled by Spain's Nacho resulting in a penalty being awarded to Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is fouled by Spain's Nacho resulting in a penalty being awarded to Portugal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
16 / 32
Spain's Nacho fouls Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spain's Nacho fouls Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Spain's Nacho fouls Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 32
Spain's Nacho, Sergio Ramos and team mates appeal to referee Gianluca Rocchi after he awards Portugal a penalty. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Spain's Nacho, Sergio Ramos and team mates appeal to referee Gianluca Rocchi after he awards Portugal a penalty. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Spain's Nacho, Sergio Ramos and team mates appeal to referee Gianluca Rocchi after he awards Portugal a penalty. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
18 / 32
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
19 / 32
Supporters watch the match in a fan zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Supporters watch the match in a fan zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Supporters watch the match in a fan zone. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 32
Referee Gianluca Rocchi conducts the pre match coin toss between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain's Sergio Ramos. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Referee Gianluca Rocchi conducts the pre match coin toss between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain's Sergio Ramos. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Referee Gianluca Rocchi conducts the pre match coin toss between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain's Sergio Ramos. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
21 / 32
Spain coach Fernando Hierro reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Spain coach Fernando Hierro reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Spain coach Fernando Hierro reacts. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
22 / 32
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes in action with Spain's Nacho. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes in action with Spain's Nacho. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes in action with Spain's Nacho. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
23 / 32
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Pepe in action with Spain's Iago Aspas REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Pepe in action with Spain's Iago Aspas REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Pepe in action with Spain's Iago Aspas REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
24 / 32
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa in action with Portugal's Pepe REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa in action with Portugal's Pepe REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa in action with Portugal's Pepe REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
25 / 32
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa in action with Portugal's Cedric Soares REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa in action with Portugal's Cedric Soares REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa in action with Portugal's Cedric Soares REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
26 / 32
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
27 / 32
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Spain - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 15, 2018 Spain's Diego Costa reacts REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
28 / 32
Spain's Sergio Busquets fouls Portugal's Goncalo Guedes prompting referee Gianluca Rocchi to award Busquets a yellow card. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Spain's Sergio Busquets fouls Portugal's Goncalo Guedes prompting referee Gianluca Rocchi to award Busquets a yellow card. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Spain's Sergio Busquets fouls Portugal's Goncalo Guedes prompting referee Gianluca Rocchi to award Busquets a yellow card. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
29 / 32
Spain players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Spain players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Spain players pose for a team group photo before the match. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
30 / 32
Portugal players line up during the national anthems before the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Portugal players line up during the national anthems before the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal players line up during the national anthems before the match. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
31 / 32
Portugal team group before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Portugal team group before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2018
Portugal team group before the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Next Slideshows

Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Iran plays Morocco in World Cup action.

1:40pm EDT
Uruguay 1 - Egypt 0

Uruguay 1 - Egypt 0

Egypt takes on Uruguay in the 2018 World Cup.

10:35am EDT
Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Emergency personnel search for the nearly 200 still missing after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on June 3, killing at least 109 people, burying villagers in...

Jun 14 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 14 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

World Cup fans

World Cup fans

Fans from around the world in Russia for the World Cup.

Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Iran 1 - Morocco 0

Iran plays Morocco in World Cup action.

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Uruguay 1 - Egypt 0

Uruguay 1 - Egypt 0

Egypt takes on Uruguay in the 2018 World Cup.

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Hundreds still missing in Guatemala

Emergency personnel search for the nearly 200 still missing after Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on June 3, killing at least 109 people, burying villagers in scalding ash.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Russia 5 - Saudi Arabia 0

Host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia in the first match of the 2018 World Cup.

World Cup in Kenya prison

World Cup in Kenya prison

As part of their rehabilitation, inmates at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison in rural Kenya are playing their own version of the World Cup, with teams named after the countries competing at the real thing.

Faces of North Korea

Faces of North Korea

The people of the reclusive nation.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast